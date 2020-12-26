Plenty of uncertainty already loomed ahead of this past football season in the midst of a pandemic.
For Alcoa’s Grey Carroll, that unknown was compounded by the fact he was still recovering from an impingement and labral tear in his hip this summer. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end didn’t know when he’d be able to play again — or even if there would be a full season.
Carroll did know, however, he did not like being on the sidelines for the Tornadoes’ opening two games.
“It was very hard because I’m not used to it,” said Carroll, who couldn’t recall ever missing a game until that point. “I couldn’t do anything besides yell and try to keep (my teammates’) heads up.”
Fortunately for Carroll and the Tornadoes, he was able to make a speedy recovery and return to action for Alcoa’s remaining 13 games. The Georgia Tech commit is regarded as one of the best defensive players in Tennessee and was once again instrumental in Alcoa winning its sixth straight Class 3A championship.
For his consistency and leadership even through trying circumstances, Carroll is The Daily Times’ Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight season.
“We’ve been through a lot of adversity this year — me as an individual and as a team,” Carroll said. “We’ve had guys get hurt, we had guys who had COVID, we had to deal with worry about whether we were even going to play, so the fact that we got through the season and won state and got to continue the streak — it was just a good feeling.”
Carroll finished his senior season with 67 tackles — including 23.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks — six pressures, two forced fumbles and two blocked punts. This month, he won Tennessee Titans Mr. Football honors before signing a National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Georgia Tech.
It was an eventful year for Carroll, but it certainly wasn’t all positive.
Carroll said he believed he injured his hip late in the season his junior year when he was doing squats and felt a pop. He played through the pain, as he often did with injuries. But he wasn’t able to ignore it come track that spring, when he said it had gotten “10 times worse.”
Escalating pain in his groin area prompted Carroll to see a doctor, and that’s when he learned the extent of his injury. Doctors told him he would need to sit out for a minimum of three months — a timeline that overlapped with football season.
“We didn’t know if he’d be back at all,” Alcoa assistant coach Brian Nix said. “We made full plans for, ‘What are we going to do without him?’”
Carroll was on crutches for six weeks, during which he couldn’t practice or condition or do much of anything. After that came another six weeks of physical therapy.
But Carroll said he was religious about doing his stretches and exercises, and that eventually paid off. On Sept. 4, Carroll was cleared to play in the Tornadoes’ 38-0 Region 2-3A win over Scott. He immediately made his presence known with the first tackle of the game.
“The hardest thing for me was to get the flexibility back,” Carroll said. “I came back and I was moving well — I was moving side to side good — but every once in a while, I would get in a weird position on the field and I would just feel tight, so I had to stretch daily to get it back.”
The setback proved to be no match for Carroll, who Nix said was back to 100% by October. Carroll built on his junior year success to become a Mr. Football winner — Tennessee’s most prestigious high school award in the sport.
Outside of talent, Nix said what makes Carroll a special player is his work ethic and the energizing effect he has on his teammates.
“If you put him in there, you’re getting all he’s got, and that’s a hard thing to develop in a kid,” Nix said. “I’ll just tell his teammates, ‘OK, we have to have someone match his effort because he can’t win this game by himself.’ … He’s way more of a leader in that way, which is more valuable.”
