Grey Carroll entered high school with a mental checklist of what he hoped to accomplish over his four years at Alcoa.
On it were some lofty goals. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end wanted to earn All-State honors at least twice, be a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist and collect four Class 3A state titles.
Check, check and check.
“I think I’ve done everything I’ve set out to do,” Carroll said. “My parents are good role models when it comes to taking a challenge head on and not being afraid of failure. That’s definitely one thing I’m not afraid of.”
That fearless approach to football has served him well. Regarded as one of the best defensive players in Tennessee, Carroll has garnered plenty of interest from college recruits. On Friday, he signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Carroll finished his senior season with 67 tackles — including 23.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks — six pressures, two forced fumbles and two blocked punts.
It’s been an eventful month for Carroll. After helping Alcoa notch its sixth straight state title on Dec. 4, he was named the Mr. Football winner four days later. He has been a finalist for the award the last two years.
Carroll has always carried himself with confidence. However, he wasn’t immediately certain football was his sport when he got into it at age 7.
“There was actually a point in time where I thought about quitting it, but that was super early on,” Carroll said. “I kind of was softer. It took me a while to grasp the concept of how to be good.”
In sixth grade, something clicked one day for Carroll during a tackling drill when he shed whatever hesitation had been holding him back. Up against one of the better players on the squad, Carroll continuously ran over his teammate and had a realization.
“In my mind, I was just like, ‘I can really do this all the time,’” Carroll said. “I guess at that moment, the switch flipped and I started playing very aggressively and very hard. … I let loose and just played the game. ”
Carroll has been a force ever since. Even as a freshman, he wasn’t intimidated by Alcoa’s clout. He quickly earned a spot in the starting lineup — a rarity for freshmen on the defensive line.
Carroll finished out that first season on a high note in the 2017 state championship against Covington when made a critical tackle on a jet sweep for a 5-yard loss that ended the Chargers’ drive. Alcoa scored on its next possession to extend its lead en route to a 31-20 victory.
Carroll called the moment one of his favorites in high school.
“I was laughing about it at practice — I was like, ‘That was back when you were little skinny Grey!’” Alcoa assistant coach Brian Nix said. “You would think every kid likes to go in there and play. But some kids early on, with all the pressure and the attention ... — they worry about messing up whereas he had confidence. He walked in and thought he should be there.”
Carroll received his first offer as a freshman from Austin Peay — a wakeup call to him for what was to come if he continued to work hard for his success. He only got better as he got bigger and stronger without losing his explosive speed.
Carroll finished his sophomore year with 58 tackles and his junior season with 79.
“It was probably the beginning of his junior year where you saw, ‘OK, he’s big-time,’” Nix said. “He has the size, and his speed didn’t go anywhere. He was so disruptive and explosive off the ball. If you put him in there, you’re getting all he’s got, and that’s a hard thing to develop in a kid.”
With more than two dozen college offers, Carroll selected Georgia Tech over schools such as Wake Forest, Louisville, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Boston College and Memphis.
Carroll said he picked Georgia Tech because it felt like home and it’s close enough for his family to come watch him play. He’s early enrolling in January and plans to study biology.
“It just makes you proud for his family,” Nix said. “He’s carrying this community and everyone with him, so good for him to get this individual recognition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.