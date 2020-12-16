At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Tyronda Cox heard music blaring from Isiah Cox’s room.
She assumed her son was still celebrating. After all, he had signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Cincinnati an hour earlier.
Instead, he was crying.
“You know, what? I got torn up upstairs,” Isiah Cox later confessed to his mother.
“What did you get torn up for?”
“I’m just thankful,” he replied. “I’m thankful for the person you made me to be.”
When his mother heard that, she too became emotional.
“I was trying to be strong all day,” Tyronda Cox told The Daily Times. “I had been doing good, but when he said that, it did something to me. … It’s been a roller coaster of a day.”
It was also a joyful day. During the last four years, Tyronda Cox has watched her son blossom into one of the most dominant high school football players in Tennessee. During his high-school career, Isiah Cox helped the Tornadoes capture four state titles. During his senior year, he did a little bit of everything. On special teams, he returned three kickoffs for 127 yards and a touchdown and scored again on a punt return.
Offensively, he collected 206 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per touch. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on the opening kickoff during Alcoa’s regular-season finale at Dobyns-Bennett, but still managed to thread a 51-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Anderson on a trick play before he had to leave the game.
He made his biggest impact as a defensive back. He only registered nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, but that’s mainly because opposing quarterbacks didn’t even bother passing in his direction. They knew it would be a fruitless endeavor.
Wednesday’s signing ceremony inside Alcoa’s Lyceum offered an opportunity to celebrate all those accomplishments, while also signaling the start of a new chapter in his life.
“He is Alcoa,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “Some kids play football to play football. Some kids play because they love it. Some kids play for their community. He’s all of those things. He loved our school, he loved his team, he loved the community. He’s a very, very unselfish kid — he just wanted Alcoa to win. He could care less what kind of accolades he got or what kind of stats he had. He ended up proving himself and getting a huge scholarship.
“Cincinnati is a big-time program, almost working themselves into the playoffs. It’s a great program he’s going to. He’s a great player and a great kid. They really got a good one. … There isn’t a selfish bone in his body.”
Isiah Cox credits his mother for helping him attain all those attributes. When he was in middle school, she asked him if he wanted to be great at football. When he answered in the affirmative, she woke him up at 6 a.m. the following morning.
“Let’s go to the track!” she urged.
“Why do I got to do this?” he asked.
“You said you wanted to be the best,” Tyronda Cox said. “If you want to be the best, you got to work when everyone else is asleep. If you want to be the best, you got to be working while everyone else is playing. If you want to be the best, you got to put in the work to be the best.”
Isiah Cox followed his mother’s advice. While he labored to become great, Tyronda Cox continued to offer both love and support. They met in her room after every game to discuss his performance. She never said anything negative about how her son played. Instead, they mentioned ways he could get better before the next game.
“Without her, I wouldn’t be here,” Isiah Cox said. “She’s the G.O.A.T. I feel like she knows what it takes. I am always going to listen to what she’s got to say. It’s super nice because, you know, not everyone has that. People would die for that. It’s really great. I love her so much.”
Tyronda Cox broadcasted most of Wednesday’s signing ceremony on Facebook Live. She filmed while he posed for photos with family, friends and coaches and while he conducted interviews with local television stations.
She had to take a break at one point. Isiah Cox wanted to take a photo with his mother.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him. ” Tyronda Cox said. “He’s just a good kid. I’m not just saying that because he is my kid. I am a person who is going to call it as it is. If you need a butt-whooping, if you are bad, I am going to say that. But Isiah, he has never disappointed me ever. He’s just a good kid. He always has been.”
