Two days after setting both the all-time and single-game scoring record at Alcoa with a 62-point performance against Cumberland Gap on Tuesday, the junior point guard was named one of three finalists for the Class 2A Mr. Basketball award.
Hillcrest’s Jordan Allen and East Nashville’s Jaylen Jones —a Tennessee State signee — are the other two finalists.
The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys of the six TSSAA classifications at 5 p.m. CT on March 13 inside the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
Carter is averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the floor, 36.5% from behind the 3-point line and 77% from the free-throw line. He is also averaging 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Carter was also named the District 2-2A Most Valuable Player on Thursday after leading the Tornadoes to a 19-8 record, including an unbeaten 8-0 mark in district play, with two games remaining on their regular-season slate.
Alcoa hosts rival Maryville on Friday before closing out the regular season at Bearden on Monday.
