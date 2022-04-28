Alcoa sophomore point guard Jahvin Carter was one of 12 players selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State boys basketball team Wednesday.
Carter averaged 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 52% from the floor and 34% from behind the 3-point line to propel the Tornadoes to the brink of a state tournament berth.
Alcoa’s season came to an end following an overtime defeat to Tyner Academy in the Class 2A sectionals, a game in which Carter scored 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting to go along with six rebounds.
Carter tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while committing only one turnover to lead Alcoa to a 62-56 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Region 1-2A championship, the program’s second in three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.