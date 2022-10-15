One Blount County runner began her bright future with a win Saturday morning at the Blount County Cross Country Championships. Another runner closed his celebrated career with a victory.
Alcoa freshman Kacey Holliday took home the girls individual title, and Maryville senior Lance Hatcher won the boys honor at Heritage High School.
Holliday opened the morning with a dominant showing in the girls 5K, finishing with a time of 18:53, nearly a full minute better than the second-place finisher, Maryville’s Gracie Franklin (19:42).
“I’m super proud of how she ran today,” Alcoa coach Pam Haggard told The Daily Times. “She’s been very excited for it and was looking forward to it. She came out today with her mind in the right place and set the tone for the whole girl’s team.”
Four Alcoa runners finished in the top-10 and six were in the top-14, all of which earned All-County honors. It was good enough for a team score of 27 points, which claimed the team title. Maryville placed second with a score of 39, and Heritage finished third with 61 points.
Haggard credits her team’s chemistry for the dominance within the county. The seniors on her roster have embraced the younger Holliday with open arms, and the results have translated to the course.
“We’ve got a good variety of ages on the team,” Haggard said. “I’ve got some girls that have been on the team for four years now who have been in the top group all that time. They’ve let her come in, and even though she’s a stronger runner than some of them, they’ve worked together as a team very well. I couldn’t be happier about that.”
On the boys side, Hatcher set a new personal record of 16:11, over a half-minute faster than the second-place finisher, Alcoa’s Sam Bridges (16:44). Hatcher opened on a strong pace and built a lead that was too large to catch.
“My main goal is to get separation in the first two miles and let the last mile handle itself,” Hatcher said. “That’s always what my coach (Douglas Martin) says, ‘Let the last mile take care of itself.’ I’m glad Sam (Bridges) and Josh (Hunt) and Brady (Boone) and Bryce (Bonahan) stuck with me for a mile or two. After the second mile, coach told me to surge and that’s what really pushed me apart from everyone else.”
As with the girls race, Hatcher’s PR victory set the pace for a dominant day by the Maryville boys. The Rebels made up half of the top-10 finishers, and eight runners total earned All-County honors. Maryville put up a team score of 21, far ahead of Alcoa (60), Clayton-Bradley (75) and William Blount (85).
“They came out here and raced like champs,” Maryville’s coach Douglas Martin said. “I’m super proud. A bunch of guys ran their fastest times. It was a great PR by Lance. It was faster compared to a really flat course, this was a tough course. I’m super excited for them and pleased with how they ran.
“We have a phrase on our team, be a champ. That’s our number one team principle. It covers racing, but it also covers everything as far as how you train, how you treat your teammates. That’s what we say going in, ‘Hey, be a champ.’”
