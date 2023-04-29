Karli Haworth typically exudes an infectious personality off the court, but in the weeks following Alcoa’s Class 2A sectional loss to McMinn Central, she was not quite herself.
The Lady Tornadoes put the weight of the world on their shoulders entering the season. They returned all but one member from the team that reached the state semifinals a year earlier, making them one of the favorites to win a BlueCross Basketball Championship.
What was supposed to be the final climb in a four-year ascent to the mountaintop — which started with Haworth and fellow four-year starters Macie Ridge and Mak Bremer joining the program — ended without a return trip to Murfreesboro.
It was a rare setback for a group that accomplished so much over the course of their careers, and one that could not be rectified with another game.
The feeling of falling short ate at Haworth for awhile, but a series of community events gave the senior point guard the perspective she needed.
“I was pretty low, but we went to those events, and so many little kids would come up to our team,” Haworth told The Daily Times. “It just made us realize that we still did a good job. These kids still look up to us and we still mean a lot to them. They would ask us for our autograph, and it made us feel like superstars.
“That’s what it is all about. If younger kids are looking up to us and we have to be their role models, then I think we did what we needed to do.”
Haworth put on a show for those who look up to her just about every time she touched the court.
The Carson-Newman signee averaged 16.2 points, 3.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game this season en route to being named The Daily Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. Her efforts helped Alcoa achieve a 30-6 record— the second-most wins in program history — that included two separate winning streaks of at least 13 games and wins over four teams that reached the state tournament in various classifications (Elizabethton, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Greeneville and Knoxville Catholic).
It is possible she could have added a state championship to her resume had her best friend been able to play alongside her in the backcourt during the postseason.
Ridge, a two-time All-Daily Times selection, suffered a torn ACL, two meniscus tears, a fibular head fracture and a posterolateral corner injury while drive to the basket in Alcoa’s regular-season finale against Maryville on Feb. 10.
The season-ending injury placed an even greater load on Haworth, forcing her to defend the opposing team’s best player — a responsibility usually handled by Ridge — and handle the ball even more than she already had.
It led to some frustration and, at times, it showed, but it was the byproduct of a competitive spirit and a strong desire to live up to preseason expectations.
“I think it just put a lot of pressure on her,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “I think she handled it the best she could because she did what she does best and that’s compete and play hard. Emotion sometimes can get the best of you, but she’s a teenage girl with a lot of stress on her.”
Those moments of weakness do not dampen an otherwise historic career.
Haworth ranks second in program history in points and first in steals, utilizing elite ballhandling, an ability to score at all three levels and an aggressive defensive mindset to help Alcoa post a 94-39 record with two district championships over the past four years.
“She’s right up there with the best Lady T’s ever,” Baumann said. “Dawn Marsh is the standard for Lady T basketball, but Karli is going to be up there. She accomplished a lot and did a whole lot for Lady Tornado basketball, and I think that should be her legacy: remembering how big a part she was in a lot of wins.”
Haworth hopes it is something different.
She thinks back to those kids asking for her autograph, thrilled to interact with the star point guard they witnessed carve up opposing defenses inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
That is the lasting memory she wants to leave behind, not a final postseason run altered by adversity.
“I really hope that I influenced people in a positive way,” Haworth said. “I hope that they liked the energy that I played with. There were some negatives to this season, and I hope that everybody focuses on the positives because whenever I’m older, I want people to say, ‘Hey, that team made history at Alcoa. They had a bunch of good players, and they all loved each other and played for each other and with each other.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.