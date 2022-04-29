BASKETBALL AHS mcminn

Karli Haworth (23) Was one of 12 players named to the Class 2A All-State team, averaging 17.6 points, 3 assists and 2.4 rebounds and helping the Lady Tornadoes to its first state tournament berth since 2018.

Alcoa junior point guard Karli Haworth was one of 12 players selected to the Tennessee State Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State girls basketball team Friday.

Haworth averaged 17.6 points, 3.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game this season. She scored 653 points, including 106 made 3-pointers, and logged 109 assists and 118 steals. Haworth led the Lady Tornadoes to their first state tournament berth since 2018, tallying a game-high 20 points in Alcoa’s sectional victory over McMinn Central on March 5. Three days later, she once again led the Lady Tornadoes in scoring with 17 points in their state quarterfinal victory over Westmoreland on March 8 to send Alcoa to the state semifinals for the first time since 1984.

