Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey knew the talent KG Lovingood possessed when she took over the softball program ahead of the 2019 season.
The two had worked together since Lovingood was playing tee ball, so Fekete Bailey knew she was inheriting an ace-caliber pitcher, she just needed Lovingood to believe that herself.
“When I came to Alcoa, she was the pitcher who was behind Allie Brown as a freshman and hadn’t had a lot of experience, and it wasn’t because she wasn’t ready to have the ball in her hand; she just really lacked a lot of confidence in herself,” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “She was talented before she got here, and I think the thing I think I’m most proud of her for is how she has matured as a student-athlete and owning her position as a leader.”
Lovingood’s growth led Alcoa to the Class AA state tournament in 2019 — the program’s first appearance since 2009 — and put her in a position to accomplish a lifelong goal of playing collegiate softball, a feat she cemented Thursday after signing a National Letter of Intent to play for UVA-Wise.
“I’ve dreamed about it for the past 14, 15 years now, and for my dream to come true, it’s just a blessing,” Lovingood said. “… I will say that coming in my freshman year, I was not the pitcher I am today. Sophomore year, it took a lot for me to step up, and my leadership grew, but the only way I can really say it is that God is the only one who showed me what I can do.
“Going to the camps and putting the work in endlessly — running and conditioning — is the way you gain your confidence because you have to step on the mound and you have to look like, ‘Hey, that’s my plate. It’s not yours.’”
Lovingood cited the Cavaliers’ coaching staff as the main reason she chose UVA-Wise over other schools she talked to, but the campus and the university’s academic programs also played a part. She plans to major in chemistry and minor in psychology with a plan to attend medical school after graduation.
On the diamond, UVA-Wise gets a player capable of impacting the game in the circle and at the plate.
“They’re getting a kid who is going to work really hard for them,” Fekete Bailey said. “She is going to give them good innings on the mound and will be able to play defensively for them because her bat is going to be able to step in and hit the long ball. I’m just excited to see where it takes her.”
Lovingood, however, will worry about UVA-Wise when the time comes. After the pandemic cost her the majority of her junior campaign, she is looking forward to getting back on the field with her fellow Lady Tornadoes and making one final run at winning the first state tournament game in program history — and potentially more.
“I don’t know how to explain how excited we are,” Lovingood said. “I’m just ready to play because we didn’t get the opportunity last year.”
