It wasn’t the first thing on Brennon Duggan’s mind when he ran down two Bacon Louderback kickoffs a week ago in the second round win over Gatlinburg-Pittman but when he realized that those back-to-back recoveries of normal kickoffs helped Alcoa blow open a commanding first half lead, he started thinking about the chair.
“I wasn’t thinking about it at the time,” Duggan told The Daily Times. “But after I realized what happened after all that I thought, man, I’ve got to get King of Chaos.”
Duggan fit the criteria as the most recent “King of Chaos,” an incentive for Alcoa players on defense and special teams to make disruptive plays that has been awarded after a win for the last three seasons.
Whether it’s making game-changing tackles or coming up with a turnover, the king gets to take the throne — a wooden chair painted aluminum with a plastic sign draped over the back that reads, “King of Chaos” — and preside over the postgame huddle.
In Duggan’s case, it was recovering two muffed Highlander kickoff returns that set the Tornadoes up inside the 25-yard line and led to two touchdowns en route to a 63-0 drubbing during the second round of the Class 3A Playoffs at Goddard Field.
“It’s a very exciting feeling,” Duggan said. “It’s just something to look forward to after the game, I mean after the turnover and everyone just surrounding you, so it’s just something to look forward to.”
Defensive coordinator Brian Nix came up with the idea after looking for ways to reward players for making plays that may not always get the same recognition as the plays made on offense.
“You go to a basketball game and there’s always hustle stats,” Nix said. “It’s like drawing a charge or the things that don’t always come up in the final stats. It’s a way to reward those kids that maybe don’t score a lot of touchdowns, get a lot of touches, but you’re trying to reward and emphasize that extra effort. Chaos to us is usually turnovers or just making disruptive plays.
“(Defensive lineman) Bubba Williams has been in that chair and didn’t create a turnover, but he had four tackles for loss. That’s chaos.”
Nix drew inspiration from the Boise State football program after considering several ideas from college football teams and how they awarded players for creating turnovers.
It’s a phenomena that’s been around for at least four years and really took off when the Miami Hurricanes flashed their famous gold and diamond studded turnover chain following an interception or fumble recovery.
Since then, most teams have showcased everything from basketball goals to championship wrestling belts. Even Tennessee infamously featured a turnover trash can in the 2017 season opener against Georgia Tech.
For Nix, there was something about the Broncos’ sideline ritual that stuck out about the rest.
“You know, Georgia does the shoulder pads, Miami does the turnover chain, some teams do the belt,” Nix said. “We were trying to do something different and Boise State did the chair. I went looking for what some other teams do. I wanted to do something that wasn’t as publicized and was unique.”
Nine players have sat in the chair this season, among them are defensive back Major Newman, linebacker Gregory Jones, linebacker Brayden Cornett and safety Colby Bledsoe.
Newman sat in the chair three times as a junior last season and has been awarded it once so far in 2021.
“You feel like a king, honestly,” Newman said. “Just knowing that you created multiple turnovers or just made big plays in the game, especially defensively is a good feeling. Just knowing you made an impact on the game, it’s definitely exciting.”
Alcoa won its sixth straight state championship behind an inviolable defense a year ago and have pitched four consecutive shutouts heading into tonight’s Class 3A quarterfinals against Pigeon Forge.
The pursuit of a seventh consecutive state title is incentive enough to play well, but according to Nix, the chair has been a proven motivational tool so far.
“I know it does (create an incentive for players),” Nix said. “We all want recognition from our peers. You do, I do and these kids definitely do, so when the student body and their teammates see them in that chair, I think it definitely helps. Especially at this place, you have to battle complacency. We’re our greatest enemy.
“There’s a million books about achieving success but there’s not many about maintaining success, so we’re always trying to find these little things that can help motivate them and bring something new and different.”
