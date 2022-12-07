Lance Williams remembers watching the likes of Knoxville Catholic alum Cade Mays get honored as the best lineman in their respective classification when he was in middle school.
In 2017, TSSAA decided to stop handing out two Mr. Football awards for each classification — one for the Back of the Year and the other for the Lineman of the Year — and reverted to a single piece of hardware for the first time since 1993.
In that moment, a realistic possibility given Williams’ immense talent became a more difficult challenge.
“Back when I was in middle school, seeing Cade Mays and all those guys win it, I thought, ‘Oh, I want to do that,’” Williams told The Daily Times. “When they took (the Lineman of the Year award) away, I was like, ‘That’s crazy. They can’t do me like that.’”
Five offensive linemen — ECS’ Dietrick Pennington (2020), Briarcrest’s Omari Thomas (2019), Christian Brothers’ Bill Norton (2017), Nashville Christian’s Brant Lawless (2017) and Mays (2017) — have won the award since the change.
Williams joined the list on Wednesday after being named Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football inside Nissan Stadium. He is the third consecutive Tornado to win the award, following in the footsteps of Grey Carroll (2020) and Caden Buckles (2021), and the 13th in program history.
“It means a lot to join that list (of Alcoa players) because they all worked just as hard and played just as hard to be in this same situation,” Williams said. “It feels great that I can be in the same class as them.”
Williams beat out Sheffield’s Mark Joseph and teammate Jordan Harris, who Williams says deserved the trophy as much as he did.
“We didn’t really know who would win, but we were happy with whoever it was,” Williams said. “We’re too close to be upset (with one another), and he won it just as much as I did because he made me look good and I made him look good. It works both ways.”
Maryville senior running back Noah Vaughn was a Class 6A Mr. Football finalist, but Smyrna’s Arion Carter won the award.
Harris amassed 989 yards and 20 touchdowns on 106 carries to go along with 25 catches for 412 yards and four more scores, but his success was due in part to running behind one of the best offensive lines in the state.
Williams led the way in the trenches, paving the way for Alcoa (14-1) to average 42.4 points and 354.1 yards per game en route to an eighth consecutive Class 3A BlueCross Bowl championship, breaking the TSSAA record that the Tornadoes set with seven straight titles from (2004-10).
“I think it really just ends my high school career in the best way,” Williams said. “To win four state championships and a Mr. Football, it’s hard to do something like that, but we work so hard that it is what you expect.”
