Alcoa linebacker Major Newman remembers seeing a flash of silver while making a tackle against a Maryville running back on Sept. 11.
The next thing he knew, he was lying on the field. Newman instantly realized something was very wrong when he tried to get up but couldn’t.
“I was looking at my hands and I was like, ‘I can’t move,’” said Newman, a junior. “I didn’t know what was going on.”
It happened late in the first quarter of the highly-anticipated matchup featuring the two winningest programs in Tennessee. Alcoa led Maryville, 6-0, when Newman collided with a teammate during a play, leaving him motionless on the ground. Newman was carted away by paramedics and taken by ambulance to the hospital, during which plenty of thoughts raced through his head. He worried his season — or maybe his entire football career — might be over.
Two weeks later, Newman was back in the starting lineup for Alcoa. He had suffered a spinal stinger caused by the compression of nerves, which resulted in temporary loss of feeling in his body along with weeks of pain in his left arm.
Newman is now fully healthy ahead of the Tornadoes’ second-round Class 3A matchup against Kingston on Friday night, and he’s more grateful than ever to playing for Alcoa’s sixth straight state title.
“It felt surreal to be in the back of an ambulance and then, two weeks later, I’m back, doing the same thing I was doing at the same speed I was,” Newman said. “It means everything to be out here right now.”
Newman has been a force on Alcoa’s highly-touted defense the last two years. In his 26 career starts at linebacker, he has been a part of 16 shutouts.
Newman jumped into the Tornadoes’ starting lineup after last season’s opener against Blackman when their starting linebacker got hurt early. Just a sophomore, Newman was thrown into the game against the 6A powerhouse — something he didn’t expect.
“We stuck him in, and he made a lot of tackles and plays,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “I knew he was going to be a good player, but he probably got there quicker than I thought he would.”
Newman finished last season with roughly 80 tackles, earning Region 2-3A Sophomore of the Year honors. His role has only increased since then. So far this season, Newman has recorded 52.5 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Rankin said he relies heavily on Newman for his leadership — a role Newman relishes.
“I love being that guy whose voice is out there, I love putting people where they need to be,” Newman said. “Last year, I feel like I was just filling that role. I think this year, I am that role, and I just love it.”
Newman’s impact expanded far beyond the field on Sept. 11 at Maryville when he went down and — to Alcoa’s horror — he stayed there. The usually raucous energy surrounding the rivalry game fell increasingly stagnant the longer he didn’t move. The panic swelling up inside of Newman, however, was anything but.
“(My mind) was all over the place,” Newman said. “It was super scary. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. It was something I’ve never experienced, and I hope I never have to experience it again.”
Newman was far from the only one rattled by the moment. He doesn’t remember what was going on around him, but he has heard from spectators “you could hear a pin drop” in the stands during the scare.
“It threw me off for a while, and I think it threw our kids off, too,” Rankin said. “It was hard to replace him in that game.”
Alcoa wound up losing to Maryville, 14-9, but concerns for Newman transcended the rivalry. Three days later, a young girl from Maryville arrived to the Tornadoes’ practice to give Newman a handmade card wishing him well and a restaurant gift card, which Newman said he used to take his mom out to eat.
Newman said he had never met the girl or her family before, making their actions all the more touching to him.
“It was a shock,” Newman said. “For them to come out here and do that, it meant a whole lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.