Alcoa senior Major Newman cruised to a state championship in the Class A decathlon Friday at Brentwood High School, winning four of the 10 events and finishing in the top three in four other events to amass a score of 5,554
The second-place finisher, Madison Academic’s Adolfo Mireles, tallied a score of 5,050.
Newman won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.22, the triple jump with a distance of 42-6, the high jump at 6-0 and the long jump at 23-5 1/4. He also finished second in the discus (87-10), 110 hurdles (16.64), shot put (37-5) and third in the pole vault (8-6). Newman’s teammates, Zane Bonham and Caedon Jackson, finished third and ninth as well. Bonham placed first in the discus (90-8) and shot put (39-1 3/4). Jackson’s best event finish was third in the 1,500 run (5:05.08).
Newman and Bonham tallied 16 points for the Alcoa boys track and field team for the upcoming Class A championship meet inside Middle Tennessee State’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium on Tuesday.
Seymour senior Brooks Crowder placed eighth in the Class AA decathlon, logging a third-place finish in the 1,500 run (5:16.67) and a trio of fourth-place finishes in the triple jump (38-8 1/4), discus (85-6) and the 110 hurdles (17.78).
Alcoa’s Keirstin Ernsminger placed ninth in the Class A pentathlon, registering a third-place finish in the shot put (29-0) for her best performance.
