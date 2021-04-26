Alcoa’s McKinna Murr and Houston Burchfield to play soccer for Milligan

Houston Burchfield waited until his junior year to join the high school soccer team. McKinna Murr, on the other hand, knew at age 7 it was the sport she wanted to pursue for the rest of her athletic career.
Nevertheless, the pair of Alcoa standout athletes both ended up side-by-side signing National Letters of Intent on Monday afternoon to play soccer at Milligan University.
“We’re thrilled to death for them,” Alcoa assistant soccer coach Charles Stewart said. “I know they’re going to do great things as they go on. They’ll be missed, but we were blessed to have them here.”
While Burchfield was always torn between soccer and baseball growing up, Murr said her connection to soccer was instant. The senior midfielder finished last season with 10 goals and two assists, including two apiece in both the Region 1-A semifinal and region championship back in October.
“My first season in soccer was when I started to feel like, ‘I think this is what I want to do,’” Murr said. “I had been doing other sports and stuff, and then that was the moment where I stopped and focused everything on soccer.”
It certainly paid off. Murr was part of the first Alcoa team to advance to the state tournament her freshman year, when the Lady Tornadoes also won their first state title.
Murr earned a starting role as a sophomore, and she was instrumental in helping Alcoa advance to the state tournament the next three straight years.
“Every year after (my freshman season), it was just our drive and motivation to continue to grow as a team,” Murr said. “I loved competing at that level. ... Playing on a team like that was definitely a blessing. I’m so glad I got to be on a team that went to state all four years of my high school career.”
“Just a storied career for this senior class,” Stewart added. “(Murr) is a tremendous player. … She’s very composed — she’s been around the game for a long time, and it shows in her maturity level when she’s on the field.”
While Burchfield also got into soccer as a kid, he was always juggling baseball as well. The senior striker decided to play baseball instead of soccer for Alcoa during the spring his first two years of high school, but he continued playing soccer for his club team.
“I was going back and forth between baseball and soccer throughout middle school,” Burchfield said. “I just felt like, for some reason, playing high school baseball (while sticking with club soccer) would be better. … Then, I realized I wanted to focus on soccer, so I just made that transition.”
It was certainly welcome news to Stewart, who had been watching Burchfield play soccer on the same team as his son for years. Around Christmas time in 2017 — when Burchfield was a freshman and wavering between the two sports — Stewart learned of Burchfield’s decision to play baseball while joking around with him.
“I looked at him and said, ‘Am I going to like you in a few weeks or not?’ And he put his head down and goes, ‘Not,’” Steward said with a smile. “I said, ‘That’s OK.’ ... At least we got him for two years. He’s always been a great athlete. I’ve watched him for a long time, so it has been fun to watch him develop.”
Unfortunately, Burchfield’s first soccer season as a Tornado was cut short by the pandemic. He then suffered a torn labrum that required hip surgery to repair that summer, which sidelined him from club soccer as well.
Needless to say, Burchfield was anxious to get back in action this spring. Alcoa is 7-5 with a game against its cross-county rival, Heritage, slated for Tuesday night.
“When I came back for spring practice, I was just like, ‘It’s good to be back,’” Burchfield said. “I really think dropping baseball and focusing on soccer my junior year was a good decision for me because here I am.”
“We needed good senior leadership this year, and he’s helped deliver it,” Stewart said. “We have a really young team, so having those few seniors who bring it on game days and in practice is very, very important to set that example for the younger guys.”
Both Burchfield and Murr said they picked Milligan because they liked the campus and the coaches. Murr will also get to play alongside her Alcoa teammate, senior Shelby Knight, who committed to play for Milligan in February.
“I’m so excited,” Murr said. “I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life, and I’m excited to be on a new soccer field with new people.”
