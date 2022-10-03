SEVIERVILLE — The Riley Parsons that stepped into the first tee box at Sevierville Golf Club on Monday was much different than the one that entered the postseason.
The Alcoa junior admits to not playing his best golf in the weeks leading up to the District 2-A tournament, but he did everything in his power to change that.
Parsons’ progress was evident on the opening day of the Class A state golf tournament as he carded a 1-over 73, finishing tied for third with South Greene’s Kolben Gregg.
“I’ve just worked really hard to get to where I’m at right now,” Parsons told The Daily Times. “Before the postseason started, my iron play was kind of everywhere and my full swing just didn’t feel great. I took a lot of time on the range at Egwani (Farms) to tune up my swing and get everything fixed up.”
Parsons has displayed noticeable improvement since the start of the postseason. He won the the individual Region 1-A championship last Tuesday at Egwani Farms Golf Club with a 1-under 71 two weeks after posting a 2-over 74 in the district tournament on Sept. 12 at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville.
His opening-round 73 was 10 strokes lower than his first-round total in last year’s state tournament.
“I’m happy when kids get what they deserve,” Alcoa coach Chad Coker said. “It’s every coach’s dream to have a kid who is intrinsically motivated to do well. Not once have I ever had to go tell Riley Parsons to go practice more. My job with Riley is to work on the mental side of things with him to make sure he stays level-headed and continues to understand that the most important shot is the next one. He has really taken that to heart, and as far as the mental side of his game, he’s as good as I’ve ever seen.”
The first five holes of the River Course at Sevierville are notoriously difficult, but Parsons escaped with minimal damage. He chipped in for birdie on No. 1 and sandwiched a pair of pars with bogeys on No. 2 and No. 5.
He went even over the final four holes of the front nine, birdieing No. 8 and bogeying No. 9, and maintained his score with nine pars on the back nine. He felt he could have shot even better if not for leaving a few putts short, something he hopes to shore up when he tees off at 9:39 a.m. today.
“I feel confident,” Parson said. “I’m still in the mix, and hopefully I can stay in that top-5 range tomorrow. I’d feel proud of that result.”
Parsons led the way for the Tornadoes, who enjoyed a much better showing than their first-round performance a year ago when they shot a Class A-worst 364. Alcoa sits in fifth after a first-round total of 338.
Junior Noah Whitten logged a 79, good for 17th, while junior Nevan Newman recorded a 91. Sophomore Jackson Chaney rounded out Alcoa’s total with a 95.
Whitten and Newman shot 11 and 15 strokes less than their first-round scores from last year, respectively.
“I thought I was going to jump off the cliff because they hadn’t updated the scores (when I checked) and we were in last place again,” Coker joked. “We’re right there in the middle of the pack, and that’s right where we need to be. I would love to see us in the top-3, top-4 conversation, but we’ll see how tomorrow goes.”
A year after finishing 7th, Greenback junior Lorien Sweet once again finds herself in position for another top-10 finish after shooting a 7-over 77 on the Highland Course.
Samuel Everett freshman Lyla Campbell is tied for 24th after carding a 92.
A year ago, the Tornadoes shaved 31 strokes off their first-round total in the second round. Alcoa may not experience another drastic improvement quite like that, but it hopes it does enough to track down Summertown, which sits two strokes ahead on the leaderboard.
“They don’t realize it, but how many times are you going to get an opportunity to do something like this,” Coker said. “I know this is our second year in a row (at state), and after awhile you kind of expect to make it to state, but I try to remind them that they need to soak it in and have fun.
“My job is to go around and set goals for tomorrow. We just need to continue to be consistent. You could probably say that they left two or three strokes out there each. We can play a little bit cleaner and we’ll be in good shape.”
