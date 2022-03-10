MURFREESBORO — Alcoa girls basketball assistant coach Taylor Brown pulled Karli Haworth and Macie Ridge to the side following their postgame press conference inside the Murphy Center late Thursday night.
As Brown embraced both players, he said, “We’ll be back.”
That’s what the Lady Tornadoes were left with, looking ahead to next season after falling to Westview, 44-32, in the Class 2A state semifinal, a stage they had not been in 38 years and one not many expected them to grace in November after a season-ending injury to Mak Bremer and the ineligibility rulings of transfers Ansley and Amelia Pfeiffer.
Alcoa reversed its own fortunes after an 0-3 start against a daunting non-district slate to win 19 regular season games. It lost to Gatlinburg-Pittman in both the District 2-2A and Region 1-2A championship games but still clinched a sectional berth in the process. The Lady Tornadoes held off McMinn Central late to win and make the state tournament for the first time since 2018 before beating Westmoreland on Tuesday.
While that run ended in a loss, the Lady Tornadoes won’t be anyone’s Cinderella next season, especially with the return of Bremer, standout guards Karli Haworth and Macie Ridge and both Pfeiffer sisters. Their lone loss will be senior Eden Davis.
“It was good for us to come down here because we have one senior and we bring everybody else back,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We’ll add Mak back next year and we’ll have a pretty good freshmen class as well coming in. We feel like we’ve got a pretty good shot.”
Those who will be a part of next year’s team provided a snapshot of that potential against Westview, especially early on with Alcoa (25-13) jumping out to a 13-5 lead behind hot starts from Ridge, who finished with a team-high 13 points and Davis. The Chargers (31-2) answered, using a 10-2 run to close out the first half after the Lady Tornadoes went scoreless for the last seven minutes, 25 seconds of the second quarter.
Westview’s charge was led by Jada Harrison as she scored 14 points in the first half as part of a 25-point performance.
“We didn’t hit shots, that was one thing and Amelia going to the bench with two fouls was big also,” Baumann said. “(Westview is) good. They’re good and they had a bit to do with that too. That’s what we talked about at half, we scored two (points) in the second quarter and it was a four point game (at halftime). If we could just finish it out a little bit better, knock down a few shots and keep hanging in there and I thought we did. We fought. I’d like to shoot better than we did tonight.”
Just as the Chargers took advantage of Alcoa’s shooting woes, the Lady Tornadoes did the same thing to start off the third quarter, beginning the period by scoring seven-straight points, starting with a jumper and 3-pointer from Ridge and a Amelia Pfeiffer layup to grab their first lead since the early second quarter at 22-19.
“I felt like we could go inside,” Baumann said. “I felt like we could make things happen and at least play inside out and we were able to do that and we were able to get some stops, too. Harrison is a great player and Macie was able to come out and do a great job guarding her and making her work and we coupled that with a few finishes, I was proud of that fight. I know my team’s got that.”
The approach to turn to the inside game worked well to get Alcoa back in front, but it took a hit midway through the third when Amelia Pfeiffer picked up her fourth foul. She didn’t return until late in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Lady Tornadoes struggled from 3-point range for the second consecutive game, following up a 1-of-11 showing in their win over Westmoreland with an equally abysmal 2-of-17 finish, both of which were scored by Ridge.
It’s rare for Alcoa to shoot poorly from beyond the arc, let alone in back-to-back games and according to Ridge, it was just as surprising for them.
“I definitely expected that we would shoot it better because we shot horribly against Westmoreland,” Ridge said. “I did expect better shooting tonight.”
The Lady Tornadoes’ shooting struggles prevented them from adding to their three-point advantage in the third quarter and without enough size in the paint, it took one more run from Westview to all but put the game away, pulling ahead by double-digits in the fourth quarter and closing it out to set itself up in the Class 2A state championship game against the York Institute on Saturday.
“This (loss) is definitely going to motivate us,” Haworth said. “We’ve got to come back next year ready to go and play for championships.”
