Alcoa’s seniors haven’t forgotten their last trip to the state tournament.
When they were just freshmen, the team made it there in 2019, with their trip doomed by losses to Creek Wood and Sequatchie County. After the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19 and Alcoa lost last year in the region semifinals, the Lady Tornadoes’ senior class is now slated to return to Murfreesboro.
It’s a moment that, before the season, the seniors talked about amongst themselves before turning to the rest of their teammates.
“We also talked about it to the team and how important it was and how special that moment of going to state really was,” senior Italia Kyle told The Daily Times. “We also all as a team agreed that we want to compete when we go instead of just going.”
Those seniors will get that second chance to compete starting today when Alcoa (25-12) faces Riverside (25-12) at 5:30 p.m. CT. in the Class 2A Tournament’s first round.
“It’s a really cool full-circle moment where these kids are kind of completing their legacy that they’re leaving at Alcoa,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said.
Riverside, which hails from Decaturville, finished as District 13 champions and Region 7 runners-up. It boasts a 7-4 record all-time in the state tournament, with a title in 2011 and a second-place finish the following year. The Lady Panthers enter the tournament having won 18 of their last 22 games this season.
The Lady Tornadoes’ own work, though, not only earned them this opportunity, but also prepared them for it. Not only did Alcoa win both the District 2-2A and Region 1-2A titles, it also fought through a daunting non-district schedule that included opponents like Farragut, Meigs County and Soddy Daisy.
“We played a lot of teams who are continuing to play, and they’re a lot bigger than our school is,” Fekete Bailey said. “So I think when we had some adversity earlier in the season with maybe some losses, which were all, for the most part, maybe one to two-run losses, we just told our kids to stick to the process, that it’s going to pay off in the end.
“Going through adversity now will make you stronger at the end of the season, and I think that’s really paid off for us.”
This year feels different for Kyle, who was one of four Lady Tornadoes, also including fellow senior Cassa Arnold, to be named to the All-District 2-2A Team.
While she and her teammates were initially excited in 2019, but became nervous and perhaps flustered when they arrived to the state tournament, she’s simply ready to go this time around.
“I feel like as a team, it’s not going to be as hard because everybody has each other’s back,” Kyle said. “Whether one player is doing well or doing really bad, everybody steps up in the time when they need them to and they produce and they help out the team, so there’s not a lot of pressure on one single person.”
“I think that’s our No. 1 goal is not just to get to state, but to compete for a state championship,” Fekete Bailey added. “Last season, I think all of the girls would agree that we felt like we still had a lot of ball left to play and we definitely felt like our season ended earlier than we were ready for it.”
Wherever the road ends for the Lady Tornadoes in Murfreesboro, though, Fekete Bailey is already convinced of the makeup of her team. She knows its seniors, and their peers, don’t need to prove anything to each other.
“I think that what’s different about this team is our team culture,” Fekete Bailey said. “I think that we genuinely love one another, and when you love each other, you can hold each other accountable. The kids know that I love them above everything else. So when maybe they’re not having their best day or you have to give them some constructive feedback, they’re more apt to take that and so something with it than somebody that is just barking at them all the time.
“Love drives out fear and love drives out anxiety, and I think that’s what makes this team special.”
