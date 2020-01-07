Tennessee juniors Alerick Soularie and Garrett Crochet were both named third-team preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game on Tuesday.
Soularie and Crochet are the first UT players to earn a preseason All-America distinction since Nick Senzel in 2016.
Soularie earned first-team All-SEC recognition as a sophomore after leading the Vols in batting average (.357), slugging percentage (.602), on-base percentage (.466) and runs scored (52) while ranking second on the team in hits (70), home runs (11), runs batted in (46) and total bases (118).
The outfielder also garnered third-team All-American honors by D1Baseball.com and an All-America Honorable Mention by Perfect Game.
Crochet went 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA over 18 appearances (six starts). The left-handed pitcher struck out 81 batters over 65.0 innings. He is projected as a potential top-10 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
The Vols open the 2020 season against Western Illinois on Feb. 14.
