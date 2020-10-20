MURFREESBORO — Alexa Austin had no desire to make her third trip to Murfreesboro for the Division II-A state volleyball tournament a one-day affair just as it had been in each of The King’s Academy’s previous two appearances.
The Lady Lions had already dropped their opening match to Goodpasture, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19, and were on the verge of allowing Battle Ground Academy to draw even at a set apiece after TKA dominated the opening frame.
Instead, the senior middle hitter powered the Lady Lions to a come-from-behind win in the second set before wrapping up a 25-13, 27-25, 25-15 victory Tuesday at Middle Tennessee Christian School to stave off the potential of another swift exit.
“Once we got down, we were all like, ‘We’re not losing and we’re not going home today,’” Austin told The Daily Times. “We all came to the realization that we needed to get our heads up and play volleyball instead of not doing what we know we can do.”
The King’s Academy (22-8) will face the loser of today’s semifinal match between Notre Dame (31-4) and Goodpasture (31-2) at 1 p.m. ET because Austin was the embodiment of the Lady Lions at their best when they needed her most.
The Lady Lions cruised in the first set but fell behind 23-13 in the second before rattling off 10 straight points with senior Maggie Olsen serving. Austin logged five kills during that span and added two more kills and a block to cap the rally.
“We needed someone to step up,” The King’s Academy coach Kelly Peterson said. “Sometimes it just takes one person to set that spark and then you go. To me, it was Alexa putting the ball away and Maggie serving that whole run, putting it exactly where we needed her to serve.”
The King’s Academy only needed a second-set run because it failed to play like the state championship contender is has portrayed for most the season, suffering its first defeat since Sept. 15 against Goodpasture.
The Lady Lions fell short of completing a comeback in the first set, roaring back from a sizeable deficit to tie it at 22 before conceding the opening point. A back-and-forth second set ended with the same result, and TKA never threatened in the third.
“I felt like we didn’t have our heads on right and thought, ‘Oh, we got this,’ when we really needed to realize that we have to play to have it,” Austin said. “We haven’t played in a few days, so I felt like it took us some time to get back in a groove.”
The King’s Academy plays without substitutions in all of its matches, adding more strain to the already untenable situation of having to play an elimination game right after losing a match, but it did not seem to have any effect on the Lady Lions.
“We all play club and we’ve all experienced playing back-to-back matches,” Austin said. “In practice, we’re all on the court the whole time putting it all out there, so playing back-to-back gives us no time. We just get the mindset that it’s time to go.”
Austin is the one who got The King’s Academy going with its season on the line, and it hopes the comeback she produced is the catalyst for the program’s first state championship.
“To make it to the second day, I cannot wait, especially after that run during the second set (against BGA),” Peterson said. “Hopefully we have the confidence now to go, ‘OK, y’all move out of our way. We’re heading to the finals.’
“I feel like when this team plays with confidence, we can beat anybody.”
