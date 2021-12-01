KNOXVILLE — It looked like a video clip on repeat.
Time and time again during the second quarter, Alexus Dye stepped up and uncorked a mid-range jumper, and time and time again, the ball swished through the net. After each make, she turned and trotted back down the court, only to nail the same shot again shortly afterward.
The sequence showed the value Dye, a 6-foot graduate forward, provides for the Lady Vols. Her scoring burst helped Tennessee build its advantage after a tight first quarter on the way to a 76-48 win over the Golden Eagles on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols (7-0) led by just one point, 18-17, at the end of the first period, but after Dye’s impressive second quarter, they took a 38-30 advantage into halftime, then cruised in the second half en route to the blowout victory.
“In a time (when) we were struggling a little bit, (Dye) was able to be the consistent player for us on the offensive end,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “She loves that jump shot, I mean loves that jump shot. When she gets lift, when she has good legs under her and gets lift, she shoots a really good percentage … She’s one that once she makes one, she may make three more.”
Dye finished with a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds. She entered the game averaging the same mark of 8.5 for both points and rebounds per game.
Her mid-range shooting was particularly helpful against 6-foot-3 forward Mackenzie Coleman, who stands closer in height to Tennessee’s 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key than most other players. Dye’s effectiveness on jump shots allowed the Lady Vols another avenue past Coleman, who had two blocks.
“Really, they were just leaving me open,” Dye said. “They were leaving me open and I knew they really couldn’t guard me.”
It’s not the first time Dye has meant so much to a program.
A Birmingham, Alabama native, Dye transferred to Tennessee after playing two seasons at Troy. She averaged 13.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game with the Trojans and was named Sun Belt Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.
Dye, a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, started her career at Gulf Coast State, where she played for two years. There, she ranked second in the nation in field goal percentage as a freshman, shooting 61.2%, then was named both a WBCA Two-Year College Coaches and NJCAA Division I Second Team All-American as a sophomore.
The imposing forward with an accurate shooting stroke is now a key part of Tennessee’s on-court product, with her experience important for a roster featuring a mix of veterans and newcomers. The ability to hit jumper after jumper doesn’t hurt, either.
“Alexus can do it all offensively and defensively,” sophomore guard Tess Darby said. “That’s not a surprise for us. We see it every day in practice. She gets every board, offense and defense, and she has her shot, elbow shot and she can knock it down.”
Dye’s versatility, molded through years of playing college basketball, allows Tennessee to fit her in where she’s needed. Just like against Tennessee Tech, she certainly will be needed as the Lady Vols continue down the season stretch.
“I think she gives us a great spark,” Harper said. “She’s usually really good defensively and she’s been really good on the boards and she’s very aggressive offensively. I think those things matter. She complements some of our other players really well. We can move her around a little bit, a little bit inside, a little bit outside. So I think she’s a big part of what we’re doing.
“She has pretty good poise and I think her poise comes from that experience. She’s been through a lot, she’s seen a lot. Even though she’s a first-year Tennessee Lady Vol, she’s a very experienced college basketball player.”
