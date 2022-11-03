It’s rare for a sophomore to have the kind of impact Alijah Davidson has on the King’s Academy. At least that’s what head coach Jonathan Sellers thinks.
But Davidson, with only one year under his belt, was as crucial to TKA as arguably any player was, because of the impact he had on both sides of the football — a star running back in the making, and a force in the middle of the defense at linebacker.
“Very few times do you get a guy that’s going to play two ways that early on in his career,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “He’s a guy that’s very talented, and we expect a lot out of him as he continues to mature and get older. At the same time, he’s a guy that very quickly showed his ability to take on a big role for us now as well.”
After a promising freshman campaign, Davidson figured to be a key piece as TKA aimed to make the Division II-A playoffs for the fifth consecutive season under Sellers.
Things didn’t go as expected.
Davidson tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his leg over the offseason while playing 7-on-7. Initial hopes were that he had avoided the worst, as the first doctor’s visit diagnosed the injury as an ACL sprain. When he went back for a more intensive scan two weeks later, it revealed the worst — torn ligaments.
The news hit Davidson like a truck.
“It was really tough for me,” Davidson said. “There were some tough nights. I knew what I had to go through to get through it. It was really rough for me, but I just knew I had to get back, rehab it right and be stronger than ever.”
With that thought at the front of his mind, Davidson worked harder at rehabbing his leg than anything he had done before. He paid close attention to each detail along the way and made sure not to rush through the process, so that he would come back stronger than he was prior to the injury.
The mental aspect of his rehabilitation was the most challenging part, Davidson felt. For him to come back on time without losing anything talent or skill-wise was something Sellers attributed to his contagious personality and his intense work ethic.
“Alijah’s one of those kids where there’s no way you can spend time around him and not have a smile on your face,” Sellers said. “He really brings a lot of joy to you. I think that’s something that all of his teammates will tell you. He’s got them laughing, smiling, cutting up all the time.
“He was around the entire time that he rehabbed, and they were able to see how hard he worked to get back as soon as he was.
“That’s a testament to his work ethic. Since he’s been back you can tell the lift that’s given to us morale wise, and once you get to Friday night, he’s a big boost for us on both sides of the football.”
Davidson returned to the gridiron not a moment too soon. After a promising Week 2 win over Meigs County, the Lions dropped their next four games, including their first two district contests. A playoff berth was still in reach, but TKA needed a spark, and Davidson was just the right person.
He made his season debut during TKA’s game against Lakeway Christian on Oct. 6. He was limited as he eased his way back in, but was still part of a ground attack that ran for 161 yards as the Lions rolled to a thirty-point win.
The next week, Davidson got his moment to shine, as he ran for a touchdown in TKA’s win over Webb-Bell Buckle, their second district victory.
Humbly, he did not take credit for the achievement. Davidson had high praise for his teammates’ attitudes, for staying positive while fighting through several key injuries. They kept their heads up and remained focused on the goal, and in the end, they accomplished it as a team.
“Our team has got a lot of fight,” Davidson said. “It was really hard for them, but I know this team is going to fight. They did whatever it took to win. I just told them, ‘Keep fighting, keep fighting. We’ll all get through this together.’”
