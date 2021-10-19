Alisha Hira chose an optimal time for her first goal of the season.
The junior found the back of the net shortly before halftime Tuesday in Alcoa’s Region 1-A semifinal match against University High. Her teammates cheered and swarmed her, celebrating a highlight moment both for Hira and the match.
“I saw Kaleea Scales backing up and she told me to take the shot, so I had the chance and I took it,” Hira told The Daily Times. “I didn’t think it was going to go in, but you know.”
The goal was the Lady Tornadoes’ second, and last, in a 2-0 win that propelled them to their fifth-straight region finals appearance.
While it wasn’t the deciding goal, it was key in a defensive match in which Alcoa (10-5-1) missed multiple chances to score but still did enough to blank the Lady Bucs and advance.
“I’ve been really wanting to score ever since the start of the season,” Hira said. “So it felt really good.”
Annalise Erhart missed a shot high over the goal in the first five minutes, but Scales scored not long after on a long, accurate kick from the corner, giving the Lady Tornadoes an early lead.
Alcoa, though, continued to miss opportunities, with shots from Erhart and Wendy Beristain not finding the mark. A kick from Erhart rolled dead before being snagged by the goalkeeper, and a header from Charlotte Tymon banged off the crossbar, exemplifying the Lady Tornadoes’ frustrations.
With two minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half, Hira found the back of the net, pushing Alcoa ahead by two goals heading into halftime.
“We just asked (Hira) to go in and give us good solid minutes,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “That’s what we have to have from her when she gets on the field: clean touches and good decision-making. Sometimes you get lucky. You try to keep looking for goal and you get lucky and take it. So she got what she got.”
Neither team scored in the second half. University High spent more time near Alcoa’s goal, but wasn’t able to capitalize, just as the Lady Tornadoes couldn’t when they were on the offensive.
The goals from Scales and Hira, though, kept Alcoa ahead and able to focus more on protecting their lead.
“We kind of kept them in the game,” Corley said. “They did a good job of defending and packing into the 18 and getting in front of us a lot there, so they deserve some credit for doing that. But we had our opportunities in the first half and I feel like we just didn’t put the game away.
“We probably could have had two or three more (goals) I felt like, didn’t capitalize on it and then a sloppy second half in my opinion. But that’s okay. (Winning) 2-0 moves us on.”
Moving on for Alcoa means it will travel to Chuckey-Doak on Thursday for the Region 1-A championship match. Chuckey-Doak defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday to advance to the finals.
“This team has been a team that has challenged us as a coaching staff to get them here in a lot of different ways,” Corley said. “This is a team that is a small roster for us for one thing and it makes it difficult there. We have to be careful to keep everybody healthy and not push too hard, especially when you get to postseason.
“A lot of games come quickly if you stay in it and you have to stay healthy. So we have to try to balance how we handle a small roster like that.”
To Corley, advancing yet again to the region finals is proof of the expectations, and the fulfillment of those expectations, for the program.
“We’ve set a standard,” Corley said. “We tell these girls each season, ‘You’ve got to live up to it.’ That’s what we expect. You get yourself in a position where you can do that and we just want to maintain it, and the expectation for each team stays the same.
“We expect to be playing for district championships and region championships and trying to find our way to the state championship round, too.”
