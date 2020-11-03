TSSAA has moved all high school football playoff tickets to online only, meaning there will be no paper tickets sold.
Fans can purchase a digital ticket at tssaasports.com.
Alcoa will host Johnson County and Maryville will host Science Hill to open their respective Class 3A and Class 6A playoff runs at 7 p.m. on Friday. Greenback will travel to Unaka.
