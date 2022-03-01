FARRAGUT — A minute and 38 seconds remained on the clock when officials called William Blount’s Region 2-4A semifinal game at Farragut on Tuesday.
With the Admirals leading by 13 points, a fight broke out on the floor between Farragut and William Blount players, and school personnel and law enforcement officers stepped onto the court to regain order. With play halted, officials conferred, then eventually called the game, ending it with a 63-50 Farragut lead.
“The officials said that both teams cleared the benches, that every player cleared the benches,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “That was the explanation given to me. I don’t think there’s any way that he knows for sure that happened, but that’s his way to … evaluate the situation.”
Several hours after the game ended, William Blount Athletic Director Scott Cupp said that TSSAA official Gene Menees told him that both teams would be considered ejected from the game, that Farragut wouldn’t play anymore this season and that there was the possibility of future two-game suspensions for players on both teams, though Cupp added that “everything is still up in the air.”
TSSAA officials did not respond to an email from The Daily Times requesting comment by press time.
“Just spoke with TSSAA,” a tweet by local sports media brand 5Star Preps read. “They’ll review film and officials report in the morning, concerning the Farragut/William Blount game. If any players and/or coaches were ejected, they’ll have to serve 2-game suspensions.”
The game-ending altercation came after Farragut (25-7) used strong second and third quarters to take control over William Blount (21-12).
The Admirals transformed a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 36-20 advantage by halftime. They rolled early, and though the Govs caught fire from long-distance late in the first period, Farragut outscored William Blount 17-7 in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead.
“Early on, they made some shots, especially in the second quarter, where we didn’t make shots, but all in all, I was proud of my team,” Windle said. “They made six threes early, and when they’re shooting that good, they’re a hard team to beat because they obviously have good guard play and get to the rim. They’ve got good post play. So give them credit for what they do. Dallas Carbaugh, he’s a really good player. Dillon Atwell, district MVP.
“So they’ve got players, but all in all, I’m so proud of my team. We never quit, and truly, we did not lose this game. We just ran out of time. We say that so many times. I fully believe, given a longer game, we win this game.”
Matthew Clemmer paced William Blount with 18 points, followed by Grady Robertson with 13. Farragut’s Dallas Carbaugh led all scorers with 18 points, and Dillon Atwell added 17.
“Unfortunately, the game didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” Windle said. “I think it’s a pretty coward’s way out to call the game like that, and what do you expect if you let the game play out the way it is, you can only get grabbed so many times and pushed so many times to eventually, as a man, you’re going to stand up for yourself. You’re only going to get talked trash to so many times until you finally say something back too.
“As a man, you’ve got to defend yourself, and as a team, we defended our own teammates, so I’m very proud of that. Now, I’m disappointed that we didn’t play better in the second quarter, but all in all, I was very pleased with our guys.”
Despite the disappointing ending, Windle stressed how proud he is of his team.
“We talked to the guys after the game. This is just a special group,” Windle said. “I love these guys. We went through a lot of adversity this year, and that bonds you together. Very proud of the guys. We love them, they love each other, it’s a very special group, one that will be in the memories of William Blount fans for a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.