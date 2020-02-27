One Heritage High School graduate is cranking up her double-double machine as she tries to guide her college team to the NCAA Division 2 Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time in nearly a decade.
Maddie Sutton, a 6-foot forward, is leading the Tusculum to the upper echelon of the South Atlantic Conference as the regular season nears an end.
Sutton had 11 points and nine rebounds in a road win over Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday, which was a rebound short of extending a three-game run of double-doubles for the junior. That streak made her the first Tusculum player with three consecutive double-doubles since the 2010-11 season.
That run included a 17-rebound, 12-point performance in a win over Carson-Newman on Feb. 19. The win was good enough for Tusculum to jump ahead of C-N to No. 5 in the Division II Southeast Regional rankings.
Sutton has started all 27 games this season with 10 double-doubles and is averaging 9.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Her rebounding average ranks seventh in the SAC.
The Pioneers (21-6, 16-5) are in a three-way tie for second place with one game left in the regular season.
They’ll face Wingate on the road Saturday and then try to play their way into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight seasons with a strong showing in the SAC Tournament.
Sutton lettered in basketball all four seasons at Heritage and finished her career with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She was a two-time all-district honoree and a 2016 all-region pick.
BASKETBALL
Jonathan Webb (Tennessee Wesleyan) had three points and two rebounds in a win over St. Andrews University. In a loss to Bluefield College, he had two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Lindsey Taylor (Furman) scored in double figures in consecutive games with 11 points in a loss to Chattanooga and 12 points in a win over East Tennessee State. Against Chattanooga she was 2 of 4 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. She also had five rebounds. Against ETSU she was 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. The freshman is shooting 59.5% from the field this season.
Alyssa Walker (Western Carolina) made all three of her field goal attempts and both of her free throws en route to scoring eight points in a loss to Wofford.
Lindsey Roddy (Lee University) scored 11 points and got five rebounds in a loss to Union College — Lee’s second loss of the season. In a win over Auburn-Montgomery she had seven points and four rebounds.
Lexi Campos (King) had two points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist in a win over Chowan.
Katie Bean (Carson-Newman) had two points, one rebound and one assist in a win over Queens (N.C.)
Taylor Goforth (Carson-Newman) had six points, one rebound and one assist against Queens. In a win over Lenoir-Rhyne she had five points, four rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
Olivia Pepperman (Trevecca-Nazarene) registered her second double-double of the season on Feb. 15 when she had 14 points and 10 rebounds plus four assists and four steals in a win over Ohio Valley. She also had a monster game of 14 points, nine assists, eight steals and seven rebounds in a road win over Alderson Broaddus.
Courtney Carruthers (Maryville College) averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in the Scots’ first two USA South Athletic Conference Tournament games. They’ll play in the semifinals against Berea College on Saturday.
Libby Gardner (Maryville College) had five points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s road win over North Carolina Wesleyan in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Abbi Joseph (Maryville College) had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals in last week’s conference tournament opening win against Covenant College.
Abby Young (Sewanee) had four points and three rebounds in a loss to Centre. She scored two points in a loss to Rhodes in the quarterfinals of the Southern Athletic Association Tournament.
Kayla Romines (Milligan) had career-highs of nine points, five assists and four rebounds in 20 minutes during a loss to Union. In a win over Truett-McConnell she scored six points.
Hannah Troutt (Tennessee Wesleyan) had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in a win over Bluefield College that clinched a berth in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament. In a loss to St. Andrews she had 10 points and 13 rebounds. In Wednesday’s loss to Montreat College in the AAC Tournament opener, she scored 10 points.
Madison McClurg (Tennessee Wesleyan) had seven points and four rebounds in the win over Bluefield; and she had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a loss to Kentucky Christian. Against Montreat, she had 10 points and seven rebounds.
SWIMMING
Ethan Hathcock (Wingate) swam on the third-place 800-yard freestyle relay team and qualified for the D final in four individual events at the Blue Mountain Conference Championships, in which the Bulldogs placed second as a team. The freshman scored his individual points in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 200 butterfly.
Anna Hathcock (Milligan) helped the Buffs place third at the Appalachian Athletics Conference Championships with four third-place finishes and two more finishes inside the top eight. The senior swam on three freestyle relays that placed third, and added a third-place individual finish in the 200 butterfly. She also finished fifth in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 50 freestyle.
TRACK AND FIELD
Seth Bowden (East Tennessee State) shaved 17 seconds off his personal best time in the 5,000 meters by finishing in 14 minutes, 53.89 seconds at the Music City Challenge in Nashville on Feb. 14. He placed 15th out of 23 finishers.
Georgie McDevitt (Wofford) placed second in the 60-meter dash and in the long jump at the VMI Indoor Classic.
Rylee Jorgensen (Wofford) finished sixth in the 200 dash and sixth in the long jump at the VMI Indoor Classic.
Samir Koko (Milligan) helped the Buffs’ 3,200-meter relay team finish first and break the conference record at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. Their winning time was 8:12.14.
Parker Avery (Tennessee Wesleyan) placed 13th in the 3,000 meters at the AAC Indoor Championships.
BASEBALL
Redmond Walsh (Tennessee) has pitched 4 2/3 innings in three appearances out of the bullpen over the Vols’ first nine games. He has not allowed a run or a hit and has six strikeouts versus two walks. He covered the final three innings with four strikeouts and one walk to earn the save in a win over Stanford at the Round Rock Classic in Texas.
Logan Cogburn (Carson-Newman) started and pitched five strong innings to earn the win in a 5-1 victory over Lee. He gave up five hits, including a solo home run for the only run he allowed, in addition to striking out six and walking one. He is 2-1 this season.
Bryce Hanley (Carson-Newman) singled in a pinch-hit appearance during a conference win over Lenoir-Rhyne on Sunday.
Chris Caldwell (Carson-Newman) had a game-tying two-run double in the third inning of a 7-4 win over Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday. In Sunday’s win he went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one walk.
Mark Treadway (Carson-Newman) started the season with a six-game hit streak but has cooled off. That hasn’t kept him out of the every day lineup. He has multiple at-bats in 13 of 16 games this season, including each of the last eight as the Eagles have piled up an overall record of 11-5.
Brandon Parrott (Lincoln Memorial) has a .325 batting average in 40 at-bats this season. He has hit safely in six of his last eight games, including a 2-for-4 performance with one run scored in a win over Lee on Tuesday.
Evan Porter (Lincoln Memorial) earned his first win of the season with five strong innings against Queens (N.C.). He started and gave up five hits and one run. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
James Irwin (Tusculum) made the first appearance of his career in a win over Gannon on Feb. 14. The senior had two strikeouts, one hit allowed and hit one batter in one scoreless inning.
Joseph Ridenour (Covenant College) got hit by a pitch and scored a run in a win over Maryville College on Saturday. He had an RBI groundout in a loss to Birmingham Southern on Tuesday.
Luke McLemore (Maryville College) had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored in a win over MacMurray on Feb. 15.
Devin Colligan (Maryville College) pitched one perfect inning in his college debut during a win against MacMurray.
Former Heritage Mountaineer
DJ Cooper (Maryville College) has an ERA of 4.00 with eight strikeouts in nine innings pitched over four appearances.
Jordan Davis (Maryville College) earned a win after pitching seven innings of two-run, two-hit ball against MacMurray. He struck out nine and walked two. He suffered a loss after giving up five runs in six innings against Covenant College on Saturday.
Max Bowers (Tennessee Wesleyan) has appeared in nine games this season and has scored six runs.
Cade Bochtler (Bluefield College) went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored one run in a loss to Ohio Christian.
Colton Bochtler (Bluefield College) has covered 14 1/3 innings over five appearances. In a win over Thomas More he pitched two innings and allowed two hits and one run while striking out two.
Jared Young (Cleveland State Community College) pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up one hit with two strikeouts in a 5-4 win over St. Charles Community College on Saturday. He has three scoreless outings in five relief appearances this season.
Reese Plemons (Cleveland State) went 2-for-2 with two walks, a two-run home run and a two-run single in a win over St. Charles on Saturday. In another win over St. Charles on Sunday he had one hit and one RBI. In a loss to Georgia Highlands last week he pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with one hit and two strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Caylan Arnold (Florida State) leads the Seminoles with 28 1/3 innings pitched and in ERA at 1.48. She is 2-1 with her most recent winning coming against Liberty on Feb. 16. She pitched a complete game and gave up five hits and one run in addition to striking out two batters.
The King’s Academy graduate
Madison Webber (Tennessee) got her first career hit and had a sacrifice in a 2-1 loss to South Florida on Saturday.
Regan Weekly (Dartmouth) had her first career hit and stole a base in a win over North Carolina A&T on Sunday. In her first career game against Virginia Tech on Feb. 21 she went 0-for-1 with two walks.
Katelyn Norris (Charleston Southern) started her career with a bang when she went 3-for-3 with one RBI in her collegiate debut on Feb. 14. In a win over Lehigh the next day she went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and one stolen base.
Erin Hill (South Carolina-Upstate) has 10 appearances, including five starts, through 14 games and has a 4-1 record. She has a 1.54 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP with 36 strikeouts and 10 walks in 41 innings. In a 2-0 win over LaSalle on Saturday she pitched a one-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk.
Demi Coleman (East Tennessee State) had a hit in consecutive starts against North Florida and Jacksonville. In Sunday’s loss to Kennesaw State she had one RBI.
Anna Alloway (Tusculum) has appeared in all 14 games this season and has exactly two hits in nine of them. She leads the everyday players in home runs (four), batting average (.476), on-base percentage (.577) and slugging percentage (.833). In a 4-2 road win over Erskine on Feb. 15 she hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning that broke a 1-1 tie.
McKenzie Henry (Lincoln Memorial) has appeared in all 14 games this season and is hitting .310. In a loss to Anderson on Wednesday she walked three times and scored two runs. In a win over Ohio Dominican on Feb. 16 she went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and four RBIs.
Madison Henry (Lincoln Memorial) is batting .300 in 11 appearances and has hit safely in four of her last five games. In a loss to Anderson on Wednesday she went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one walk and one run scored.
Tori Voiles (Lincoln Memorial) has hit safely in six of seven appearances and has built a batting average of .350. She also has five RBIs in her last five games.
Courtney Deck (Maryville College) was named USA South Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week after she hit .750 (9-for-12) with an on-base percentage of .813 in the first four games of her career last weekend. Her best game was a 5-for-5 performance in a loss to Centre that included a triple, a double, a walk, two RBIs, a stolen base and four runs scored.
Christina White (Maryville College) went 6-for-16 (.375) with a triple, three doubles, three RBIs, two stolen bases and seven runs scored in four games last weekend.
Morgan Brewer (Maryville College) went 5-for-11 (.455) with three walks, two triples, three doubles and six RBIs as the Scots went 3-1 on their opening weekend.
Reid Ballard (Maryville College) hit .364 with a double, three walks and two RBIs in 14 plate appearances last weekend.
Jazmine Geary (Heritage) went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, one walk and one stolen base in her collegiate debut last weekend — a win over Centre College.
Kasey Monday (Maryville College) pitched five innings in her collegiate debut against Centre on Sunday. She gave up five runs and struck out one.
Katie Thompson (Bryan College) appeared as a pinch runner and scored a run in her collegiate debut on Feb. 15 against Bethel University.
Kallyn Newport (Walters State Community College) is hitting .516 in 10 games this season. In a win over Central Alabama Community College she went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. In a loss to Northwest Florida State College she went 2-for-3 with one double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.