A Maryville High School graduate wasted no time setting multiple school records in her first track meet for her college team.
Literally. Georgie McDevitt did it in her first meet.
Now a freshman at Wofford, McDevitt broke school indoor records in the 55-meter dash and the long jump at the Mountaineer Indoor hosted by Appalachian State on Dec. 7 in Boone, North Carolina.
McDevitt’s first record came in the long jump when she hit a mark of 5.73 meters (18 feet, 9 ¾ inches) to finish second to Appalachian State’s Taylor Smith.
The former Lady Rebel doubled her record performances later in the day when she won the 55 dash in 7.16 seconds — finishing 0.02 second ahead of Smith.
McDevitt is seven months removed from helping Maryville’s girls track team finish second at the TSSAA championships. The Lady Rebels had never finished higher than third.
On May 24, McDevitt won the 100 dash and placed second in the triple jump and in the 200 dash. She also anchored the winning 400 relay.
McDevitt’s second college meet will be close to home in Blount County when Wofford travels to Johnson City for the ETSU Invitational Jan. 10-11.
BASKETBALL
William Blount grad Alyssa Walker (Western Carolina) had career-highs of eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots to go with five points in a loss to Tennessee Tech. In a loss to Cleveland State she scored nine points and got four rebounds.
Maryville grad Lindsey Taylor (Furman) started four consecutive games and had averages of 7.8 points and 2.0 rebounds as the Paladins went 3-1. During that stretch, the freshman scored a career-high 15 points in a win at Richmond.
William Blount grad Lindsey Roddy (King University) scored a career-high 23 points and added four rebounds and two assists in a win over Young Harris on Dec. 7. In a loss to Valdosta State on Tuesday, she had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals. That loss was the first of the season for King, which won its first 11 games and rose to the No. 5 national ranking.
Heritage grad Maddie Sutton (Tusculum) scored a career-high 19 points and got eight rebounds in a win over Newberry on Dec. 7. She matched a carer-high 13 rebounds and scored 16 points in a win at Queens (North Carolina) on Saturday. She also had seven points and 10 rebounds in a win over Virginia-Wise on Wednesday.
William Blount grad Taylor Goforth (Carson-Newman) had four points, five rebounds and three blocks in a win over Mars Hill. In a win over Coker, she had four points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Alcoa grad Katie Bean (Carson-Newman) scored 10 points on 5 of 5 shooting and had two assists in the win against Coker. The sophomore had scored 14 points in 17 career games before that.
Maryville grad Olivia Pepperman had seven points and four rebounds in a loss to Ohio Dominican on Dec. 7.
Heritage grad Libby Gardner (Maryville College) had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in a win over Ferrum. In a loss to Berea on Wednesday she had two points, four assists and two steals. The senior point guard is averaging a team-high 3.8 assists per game.
William Blount grad Abbi Joseph (Maryville College) matched a career-high with 14 points and added seven rebounds and a career-high two blocked shots in the loss to Berea. The freshman had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals against Ferrum. She also had seven points and five rebounds in a loss at LaGrange.
Maryville grad Courtney Carruthers (Maryville College) has scored in double figures in four of her last five games, including a 19-point performance against LaGrange. The freshman is second on the team with an average of 15.5 points per game.
Heritage grad Kayla Romines (Milligan College) had five points and four assists in 16 minutes of a win over Point University on Dec. 14.
Alcoa grad Madison McClurg (Tennessee Wesleyan) scored a team-high 13 points and made the winning 3-pointer with 43 seconds left in a 59-56 road victory over Columbia (S.C.) College. She also had nine rebounds and two steals. In a loss to Indiana Tech, the sophomore had seven points and three rebounds.
Alcoa grad Hannah Troutt (Tennessee Wesleyan) scored three points and grabbed three rebounds against Indiana Tech.
William Blount grad Chance Pride (Kentucky Christian) had one rebound and one steal in three minutes of action against Milligan College on Dec. 4.
Alcoa grad Jonathan Webb (Tennessee Wesleyan) had three points, three rebounds and one assist in a win over Truett McConnell.
William Blount grad Orion Mashburn (Johnson University) had seven points, one rebound and one steal in a win over Bryan College. In a win over Sewanee, he had four points, six rebounds and two assists.
Seymour grad Taylor Cresswell (Johnson University) had three points and four rebounds in the win over Bryan.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Maryville grad David Huezo (Trevecca Nazarene) placed fourth out of 13 finishers in the 3,000 run at the Jingle Bells Open hosted by the University of Kentucky on Dec. 6. He finished in 9 minutes, 12.67 seconds.
Maryville grad Erin Smith (Trevecca Nazarene) finished 10th out of 13 runners in the 1-mile run at the Jingle Bells Open. She finished in 6:14.38.
Maryville grad Parker Avery (Tennessee Wesleyan) finished the 1-mile run in 5:56.51 in her first collegiate meet.
SWIMMING
Heritage grad Anna Hathcock (Milligan) won the 200-meter butterfly at the Transylvania Invitational on Dec. 8. Her time of 2:18.11 was good enough for a national cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.