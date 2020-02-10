A Maryville High School graduate is off to a productive start in his first season with the University of North Carolina swim team.
Freshman Alex Mays has established himself as one of the Tar Heels’ top backstrokers through the regular season.
Mays is coming off a performance in which he had four top-three finishes in helping North Carolina beat Duke in its final dual meet before the ACC Championships at the end of this month. Mays finished second in the 200-yard backstroke and the 400 individual medley.
He also placed third in the 100 backstroke and swam the backstroke leg on the third-place 200 medley relay.
His time of 1 minute, 46.3 seconds in the 200 backstroke is the second best time for a Tar Heel swimmer this season, and it is the closest he has come to achieving an NCAA “B” standard time. He also moved up to No. 2 on the team in the 400 IM with his performance against Duke.
He ranks fourth on the team in the 100 backstroke and in the 200 IM.
Mays competed in two individual events in the season opener on Oct. 4 and in three events in six dual meets since then.
Mays capped his high school career by helping Maryville place second in the TISCA State Championships last year. He had two individual top-three finishes and helped two relays finish in the top two, including one victory.
SWIMMING
Heritage grad
Ethan Hathcock (Wingate) placed second in the 100 yard freestyle during a win over Barton College. He also swam on the third-place 200 medley relay.
Heritage grad
Anna Hathcock (Milligan) had four top-four finishes in a tri-meet against Union College and King University. She placed third in the 200 freestyle, third in the 200 butterfly, fourth in the 100 butterfly and third in the 400 freestyle relay.
TRACK AND FIELD
Maryville grad
Georgie McDevitt (Wofford) was named Athlete of the Month for January by the Southern Conference following her performances in the first three meets of her collegiate career. It is the first time an athlete from Wofford has earned the league’s Athlete of the Month award. The freshman broke school records in the long jump and triple jump in her first college meet. She ranks first in the conference in the 200-meter dash, fourth in the 60 dash and fifth in the triple jump.
Maryville grad
Seth Bowden (East Tennessee State) placed ninth out of 31 finishers in the 3,000 run at the Buccaneer Track and Field Classic. He finished in eight minutes, 50.06 seconds.
William Blount grad
Kennedy Moonin (Indiana Tech) placed 14th out of 48 competitors in the 200 dash at the Grand Valley State Alumni Open on Feb. 1.
BASKETBALL
Maryville grad
Lindsey Taylor (Furman) has scored eight points in three of her last four games. In a loss at Wofford on Feb. 1 she shot 3 of 3 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line in addition to blocking two shots.
William Blount grad
Alyssa Walker (Western Carolina) broke out of a scoring slump by tallying seven points in back-to-back games against Mercer and East Tennessee State. She had scored four points combined in her previous four games. Against ETSU she also had four rebounds.
William Blount grad
Lindsey Roddy (Lee University) scored 17 points and 15 points in consecutive games – wins at Mississippi College and Montevallo. Against Montevallo she also had six rebounds and four assists. The Flames (22-1) have won 11 in a row and are ranked fourth in one national poll and sixth in another.
Heritage grad
Maddie Sutton (Tusculum) is averaging 11 points and 10 rebounds in the last four games – three of which have been wins. She continues to lead the team with an average of eight rebounds per game.
William Blount grad
Taylor Goforth (Carson-Newman) scored seven points in 10 minutes in a loss to Anderson. In a win over Mars Hill, she had nine points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Alcoa grad
Katie Bean (Carson-Newman) scored two points in the win over Mars Hill.
Maryville grad
Olivia Pepperman (Trevecca Nazarene) is averaging 8.8 points, five rebounds and four steals over her last five games.
Maryville grad
Abby Young (Sewanee) has scored in double figures in each of her last three games. In a win over Birmingham Southern on Feb. 2 she had 13 points and five rebounds.
Heritage grad
Libby Gardner (Maryville College) had nine points, three rebounds and two assists in a win over Huntingdon on Jan. 26.
Maryville grad
Courtney Carruthers (Maryville College) scored at least 17 points in three consecutive games. In the win over Huntingdon she had 21 points, five steals and four assists.
William Blount grad
Abbi Joseph (Maryville College) had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in a loss to Berea College on Jan. 29.
Heritage grad
Kayla Romines (Milligan College) scored three points in a loss to Montreat College.
Alcoa grad
Madison McClurg (Tennessee Wesleyan) had nine points and seven rebounds in a loss to Bryan College. In a loss to Point University she had two points, two steals and one rebound, and she had six rebounds in an overtime loss to Union College.
Alcoa grad
Hannah Troutt (Tennessee Wesleyan) had five points and three rebounds in a loss to Bryan College. She also had three points and two rebounds against Point and seven rebounds and two assists against Union.
William Blount grad
Madi Hartgrove had three points, four rebounds and three assists in a loss to Chowan on Jan. 25.
Maryville grad
Elmo Gara (Maryville College) made his only field goal attempt in a loss at William Peace on Saturday.
Alcoa grad
Jonathan Webb (Tennessee Wesleyan) scored three points in a win over Truett McConnell on Jan. 30.
William Blount grad
Orion Mashburn (Johnson University) had four points and five rebounds in a loss to Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg. He also scored five points in a win over Boyce.
Seymour grad
Taylor Cresswell (Johnson University) had seven rebounds in the loss to Campbellsville, and he had eight points and three rebounds against Boyce.
SOFTBALL
Maryville grad
Caylan Arnold (Florida State) has appeared in two of the Seminoles’ first two games since transferring from Tennessee for her senior season. On Saturday she pitched all five innings of an 8-0 win over No. 1-ranked Alabama, in which she gave up two hits and walked two. In Friday’s season opener she got a no-decision after pitching 7 1/3 innings of a 2-1 win over North Carolina that Florida State won with two outs in the home half of the eighth inning. She gave up four hits, no earned runs and struck out seven.
King’s Academy grad
Madison Webber (Tennessee) had a strong performance in her second career appearance Sunday morning, though the statistics won’t officially count. Webber started at first base and went 1-for-1 with a single, two walks and three runs scored against Western Michigan at the Kajikawa Classic, but the game was declared dead before the required five innings were completed because of Western Michigan’s travel schedule. In Sunday’s second game against Arizona she started at designated player and went 0-for-1 with a walk.
Maryville grad
Anna Alloway (Tusculum) is off to a monstrous start in the Pioneers’ first four games — all of which have been wins. The leadoff batter is 7-for-10 with one home run and three doubles for a slugging percentage of 1.300. The junior rightfielder also has walked seven times and has an on base percentage of .824. She has driven in eight runs and has scored eight runs.
William Blount grad
Erin Hill (South Carolina-Upstate) came on in relief and earned the win in the Spartans’ 3-2 walk-off win over Bucknell in their season opener. The senior struck out 11 and walked one in 5 1/3 innings. She gave up four hits and two unearned runs.
Alcoa grad
Demi Coleman (East Tennessee State) started at designated player and had an RBI single in a loss to Army on Saturday. She walked and scored a run in a loss to Rutgers in Friday’s season opener.
William Blount grad
McKenzie Henry (Lincoln Memorial) went 1-for-3 with a walk in an extra-innings win over Maryville (Mo.) on Saturday. Her single came during a four-run rally in the eighth inning. In the Railsplitters’ three other games this season she has three walks, two runs scored and one RBI.
William Blount grad
Madison Henry (Lincoln Memorial) started at left field and went 2-for-3 in the win over Maryville, which was her collegiate debut.
King’s Academy grad
Tori Voiles (Lincoln Memorial) is 2-for-6 with one run scored in two starts during the Railsplitters’ first four games.
Seymour grad
Kallyn Newport (Walters State Community College) has hit safely in five of her first six games and has a batting average of .579. She has at least two hits in all five of those games and went 3-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases in a win over NAIA school Thomas University. She went 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a game-tying single in the home half of the seventh inning of an 8-7 win over Snead Community College.
Heritage grad
Tiffany Kessock (Roane State Community College) had one hit and scored a run in a loss to Georgia Highlands.
BASEBALL
Maryville grad
Evan Porter (Lincoln Memorial) has covered 10 innings over his first two starts and has struck out 10 batters while walking only one. He gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings against Ohio Valley on Saturday.
Seymour grad
Brandon Parrott (Lincoln Memorial) is hitting .385 (5-for-13) in his first five games after transferring to Chattanooga State. In a doubleheader sweep of Ohio Valley on Sunday he went 4-for-8 with two doubles and three RBIs.
William Blount grad
Mark Treadway (Carson-Newman) has played a starring role in the Eagles’ 7-0 start. The fifth-year senior second baseman is hitting .409 (9-for-22) with two doubles and two walks. He has seven RBIs and eight runs scored.
Seymour grad
Chris Caldwell (Carson-Newman) is hitting .364 (4-for-11) with two doubles and one home run in four games during the Eagles’ undefeated run. The sophomore catcher has three RBIs, and he has scored four runs.
William Blount grad
Logan Cogburn (Carson-Newman) earned the win in a 5-4 victory over Belmont Abbey on Feb. 4. In 2 1/3 innings he gave up one run, three hits and walked three. He also had three strikeouts.
Heritage grad
Jordan Davis (Maryville College) is 1-1 through two starts to begin his senior season. In 10 innings, he has given up four runs, seven hits and four walks. He has struck out 13. Eight of those whiffs came in four innings during a win over Oglethorpe on Sunday.
Heritage grad
DJ Cooper (Maryville College) gave up two hits and one run in four innings of work on Sunday during a win over Oglethorpe. He struck out six and walked three.
Alcoa grad
Luke McLemore (Maryville College) walked three times, scored one run and drove in another during a win over Oglethorpe on Sunday.
Heritage grad
Max Bowers (Tennessee Wesleyan) walked and scored a run in a win over St. Xavier (Ill.).
Greenback grad
Reese Plemons (Cleveland State Community College) is 2-for-6 with one double, two RBIs and one stolen base in two starts at first base – both wins over Southwest Virginia. In a third game, he earned the win after pitching three innings and giving up four runs on three walks and one home run. He also struck out four.
William Blount grad
Jared Young (Cleveland State Community College) struck out two batters in one perfect inning of work during a win over Southwest Virginia.
