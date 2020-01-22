One former William Blount girls basketball star has her college team in the hunt for a national championship.
Now a college senior, Lindsey Roddy is one of two players who have started all 18 games this season for Lee University, which is No. 7 in the latest NCAA Division II national rankings from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Roddy is third on the team at 9.1 points per game and averages 4.2 rebounds per game. She is coming off her second best scoring output of the season with 18 points in a road win over West Alabama. Roddy scored 15 points in the second half to help Lee come back from a 13-point deficit.
That performance came one game after she had a season-high nine rebounds in a win at Montevallo.
Lee (17-1, 9-1) is on top of the Gulf South Conference by one game and already holds a victory over second-place Union College.
The Flames are well on their way to booking a fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. They have played four NCAA Tournament games the last three seasons, and Roddy has started all of them.
Roddy has appeared in 113 games with 99 starts. She has career averages of 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
BASKETBALL
Maryville grad Lindsey Taylor (Furman) is 9-for-13 (69%) from the field in her last four games and averaged 7.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as the Paladins went 3-1 in those games. The true freshman is averaging 6.8 points while shooting 60% from the field and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.
William Blount grad Alyssa Walker (Western Carolina) has worked her way back into the starting lineup over the last five games. The true freshman has started 12 times in 16 appearances. In a loss to East Tennessee State on Jan. 11 she had 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting and five rebounds.
William Blount grad Lexi Campos (King) scored two points on 1 of 4 shooting and got three rebounds and one steal in a loss to Limestone College on Saturday.
Heritage grad Maddie Sutton (Tusculum) continued her career season over the last three games with averages of 9.3 rebounds and 7.3 points to help the Pioneers stretch their winning streak to four games. Her 7.5 rebounds per game this season are a career-high and rank ninth in the South Atlantic Conference.
Alcoa grad Taylor Goforth (Carson-Newmana) had four points, two blocks and one rebound in a win over Queens (N.C.).
Alcoa grad Katie Bean (Carson-Newman) had two points, two rebounds, one steal and one block against Queens.
Maryville grad Olivia Pepperman (Trevecca Nazarene) had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a win at Hillsdale on Saturday that extended Trevecca’s win streak to three games. In a win over Ohio Valley on Jan. 11, she had 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. She leads the team with 13.6 points per game and is second on the team with 5.3 rebounds per game.
Three Blount County high school graduates continue to play prominent roles for Maryville College, which has won all five games it has played in January. Maryville High School grad Courtney Carruthers is coming off a performance against Wesleyan (Ga.) in which she had 14 points, three assists and three steals. She also scored 12 points in a win at Covenant. Heritage grad Libby Gardner had six points and three steals against Covenant. She also had five points, four assists and two steals in a two-point road win over Brevard and five assists and four rebounds against Wesleyan. William Blount grad Abbi Joseph scored 11 points and got four rebounds against Covenant. She had six points and five rebounds against Brevard, and in the win over Wesleyan she tied a season-high with nine rebounds.
Maryville grad Abby Young (Sewanee) averaged nine points and 2.8 rebounds per game as the Tigers played four games in eight days and went 2-2.
Maryville grad Maria Allocco (Piedmont) scored a career-high nine points in eight minutes during a win over Wesleyan (Ga.). She followed that with five points, two assists and one steal in a win over Agnes Scott.
Heritage grad Kayla Romines (Milligan) had two points, two rebounds and one assist in a win over Columbia International.
Alcoa grad Hannah Troutt (Tennessee Wesleyan) had nine points and five rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench of a loss to Kentucky Christian. In a loss to Reinhardt she had six points and three rebounds, and in a win over Columbia College she had seven rebounds and three points.
Alcoa grad Madison McClurg (Tennessee Wesleyan) had two points, six rebounds and two steals against Kentucky Christian. She had four points and six rebounds against Reinhardt. Against Columbia, she had eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists.
William Blount grad Madi Hartgrove (Southern Wesleyan) earned the first two starts of her career on Saturday and Monday. In a loss to Barton on Saturday, she had a career-high five rebounds, and in Monday’s loss to Mount Olive she scored a career-high six points by going 2-for-2 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.
Maryville grad Elmo Gara (Maryville College) scored the first point of his college career on a free throw in a loss to Averett on Jan. 11. He also got his first career rebound.
Alcoa grad Jonathan Webb (Tennessee Wesleyan) had four points and one rebound in a win over Reinhardt on Jan. 15.
William Blount grad Orion Mashburn (Johnson University) had season-high point totals in back-to-back games on Jan. 10 and 13. In a win over Boyce, he had 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting, four rebounds and three assists in a win over Boyce. Then, in a loss to Milligan he scored 18 points.
Seymour grad Taylor Cresswell (Johnson) had 14 points and seven rebounds in the win over Boyce. He had seven more rebounds and six points against Milligan.
SWIMMING
Maryville Christian grad Emily Pye (LSU) placed fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke in a 151-149 victory over No. 12-ranked Missouri. In a win over Delta State, she placed fifth in both breaststroke events and swam on the third-place 200 medley relay.
Maryville grad Alex Mays (North Carolina) finished in the top four in three individuals events during a 160-140 win over Navy. He was third in the 200 backstroke and fourth in the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley. He had three top-three finishes in a loss to North Carolina State, including a runner-up performance in the 200 backstroke.
Heritage grad Ethan Hathcock (Wingate) placed third in the 200 freestyle and swam on the second-place 400 freestyle relay in a 135-127 win over Gardner-Webb.
TRACK AND FIELD
Maryville graduate Georgie McDevitt (Wofford) broke a school indoor record for the second consecutive meet to start her career at the ETSU Invitational Jan. 10-11. McDevitt finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 11.59 meters, which is 0.03 meter ahead of the previous record set in 2015. In her first collegiate meet in December, McDevitt broke the school record in the 55-meter dash and the long jump.
Maryville grad Olivia Scott (Lincoln Memorial) was on the 1,600 relay team that placed sixth out of 11 teams at the ETSU Invitational.
Maryville grad David Huezo (Trevecca Nazarene) placed seventh in the 5,000-meter run at the Ramapo College Season Opener on Friday. He finished in 15 minutes, 41.76 seconds.
Maryville grad Erin Smith (Trevecca Nazarene) finished sixth in the 5,000-meter run at Ramapo College. She completed the race in 20:50.81.
VOLLEYBALL
Maryville grad Chloe Williamson signed a National Letter of Intent to become part of the first volleyball team at Roane State. The team will have 14 scholarship players, including Williamson. The Lady Raiders will begin competition in August.
