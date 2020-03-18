Two Blount County high school graduates capped their freshman basketball seasons with the same award from the same conference.
William Blount’s Alyssa Walker and Maryville’s Lindsey Taylor were named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team following their performances during the 2019-20 season at Western Carolina and Furman.
Taylor played in all 31 games for Furman and made seven starts. She averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 60% from the field, which was second-best on the team.
Taylor recorded 10 or more points in eight games highlighted by a career-high 15 on Dec. 8 in a road win at Richmond. She pulled down a career-best six rebounds twice against Gardner-Webb (Nov. 30) and Wofford (Feb. 29).
The Paladins (19-12) were the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament and defeated No. 5 Wofford in the quarterfinals before losing to No. 1 Samford in the semifinals.
Walker appeared in 28 games and started 20 times. She finished the season with averages of 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. She scored in double figures three times with a career-high 14 points against UNC-Asheville. She shot 41% from the field, including a 34% mark from 3-point range.
Her long-distance success helped the Catamounts set a team record for 3-pointers made in a single season. Her trey at the end of a game at Chattanooga on Feb. 8 gave Western Carolina its first win over the Mocs since 2009. The Catamounts had lost 21 in a row to Chattanooga.
BASKETBALL
William Blount grad Lindsey Roddy (King) had 10 points and six rebounds in a win over Mississippi College in the first round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament. She scored five points in a loss to Delta State in the semifinals. The Flames (26-4) were selected as a No. 1 seed and host of one of eight NCAA Division II Tournament regionals and were scheduled to face Alabama-Huntsville on Friday before the NCAA canceled all winter championship events due to the coronavirus outbreak. Roddy averaged 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds during her final college season.
Heritage grad Maddie Sutton (Tusculum) averaged 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists as the Pioneers won three games and the title of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament. Tusculum was awarded a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional in Greenwood, S.C. The Pioneers were to face No. 5 Belmont Abbey on Friday before the tournament was canceled. Sutton finished her junior season with averages of 9.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Maryville grad Olivia Pepperman (Trevecca-Nazarene) had 20 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a season-ending loss to Ohio Dominican. She concluded her junior season with averages of 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Alcoa grad Nick Pasqua (Southern Wesleyan University) coached the team to the Conference Carolinas Tournament title to clinch a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Knights were scheduled to face Queens (N.C.) in the first round on Saturday, but the tournament was canceled. This was Pasqua’s second season as coach at SWU after making his head coaching debut with Tusculum during the 2016-17 season.
WRESTLING
Heritage grad Michael Diemer (Campbellsville) finished his career as an All-American following his fifth-place finish at the NAIA national championships. Diemer entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed at 149 pounds and went 5-2 to cap a 35-9 senior season that included a third-place finish at the Mid-South Conference Championships. He qualified for the national tournament three times during his career.
TRACK AND FIELD
Maryville grad Georgie McDevitt (Wofford) was named the Southern Conference Indoor Female Freshman of the Year, becoming the first Wofford athlete to earn that honor. She scored 20.5 points for the Terriers at the conference championship meet by placing second in the 200-meter dash, third in the long jump, fourth in the 60 dash and running the anchor leg on the third-place 1,600 relay squad.
Maryville grad Rylee Jorgensen (Wofford) ran the third leg on the 1,600 relay team that placed third at the Southern Conference Championships. She also placed 12th in the triple jump and 13th in the long jump.
Maryville grad Seth Bowden (East Tennessee State) placed ninth in the 5,000 meters at the Southern Conference Championships. He finished in 15 minutes, 13.01 seconds.
Alcoa grad Jataya Wilson (East Tennessee State) finished fifth in the weight throw (55 ½ feet) and eighth in the shot put (42 ¼ feet).
Maryville grad Erin Smith (Trevecca-Nazarene) placed 21st in the 3,000 meters and 19th in the 5,000 meters at the Great Midwest Conference Championships.
SWIMMING
Maryville grad Alex Mays (North Carolina) qualified for the "C" final in two events at the ACC Championships. He placed 22nd in the 100-yard backstroke and 20th in the 200 backstroke.
Heritage grad Anna Hathcock (Milligan) concluded her career with a 25th-place finish in the 200 butterfly at the NAIA national championships.
BASEBALL
Alcoa grad Redmond Walsh (Tennessee) has one win, one loss and one save in his last three appearances. He pitched five scoreless innings with two hits, one strikeout and zero walks to earn the win against George Washington on Feb. 29. He gave up two hits and one unearned run in a loss to Wright State on March 6 and struck out two in one inning to earn the save against Wright State the following day.
William Blount grad Josh Young (Middle Tennessee) has pitched 1 1/3 innings over two appearances this season. He has one strikeout and one walk and has not allowed a run.
William Blount grad Logan Cogburn (Carson-Newman) started and suffered the loss after pitching 4 2/3 innings against Shorter on March 10. He gave up five hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out a season-high eight batters.
Greenback grad Bryce Hanley (Carson-Newman) went 2-for-3 with one walk, one RBI and three runs scored in a loss to Mars Hill on Feb. 28. He had one hit in all three games of a series against Lincoln Memorial last weekend. He also had two walks and drove in one run.
Seymour grad Chris Caldwell (Carson-Newman) went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in a loss to Lincoln Memorial on March 7. In a win over the Railsplitters the following day, he had one hit, one walk and two runs scored.
William Blount grad Mark Treadway (Carson-Newman) went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, one walk and three runs scored in a win over Limestone on March 4. In a loss to Lincoln Memorial on March 7, he had two hits and two RBIs. He added three RBIs in a win over Lincoln Memorial the following day.
Maryville grad Evan Porter (Lincoln Memorial) needed 11 pitches to get through one perfect inning in a win over Kentucky State. He had one strikeout.
Alcoa grad Luke McLemore (Maryville College) had two hits and walked once in a win over Huntingdon. He walked and scored a run in a win over Brevard, and in another win over Brevard he had two hits, two runs scored and one RBI.
Heritage grad DJ Cooper (Maryville College) started and pitched six strong innings to earn the win against Iowa Wesleyan on March 11. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and struck out six.
Heritage grad Jordan Davis (Maryville College) dominated the last two starts of his senior season and earned wins in both. In a win over Huntingdon on Feb. 29, he pitched a two-hit shutout with three walks and eight strikeouts. Against Brevard on March 7, he pitched a five-hit complete game in which he gave up one run and two walks and struck out 12.
William Blount grad Joseph Ridenour (Covenant College) went 2-for-2 and scored a run in a win over Iowa Wesleyan on March 10.
William Blount grad Jared Young (Cleveland State Community College) pitched three innings and earned the win against Roane State on March 6. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and struck out two. He also pitched two scoreless innings with one strikeout in a win over Jackson State Community College on Feb. 28.
Heritage grad Max Bowers (Tennessee Wesleyan) scored a run in each of his last two appearances. In a win over over Cumberland University, he also had one walk.
William Blount grad Colton Bochtler (Bluefield College) started and pitched six innings in a win over Truett McConnell. He gave up seven hits and three runs and struck out four batters.
SOFTBALL
Maryville grad Caylan Arnold (Florida State) started and pitched five innings to earn the win against Arkansas. She gave up four hits, one unearned run and one walk while striking out seven. She pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts in a win over Holy Cross. She also started and earned the win against Central Florida and against Creighton. In the 2-1 win over Creighton, she pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks.
King’s Academy grad Madison Webber (Tennessee) had the first extra-base hit of her career when she hit a double against Toledo on March 7. In another game that day, she had the first multi-hit game of her career when she went 3-for-4 with one RBI in a win over East Tennessee State.
King’s Academy grad Regan Weekly (Dartmouth) had one hit and stole a base in a loss to Albany on Feb. 28. She went 1-for-3 in a loss to Kentucky on March 1.
King’s Academy grad Katelyn Norris (Charleston Southern) went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored in a win over Coppin State. In another win over Coppin State, she walked and scored a run.
William Blount grad Erin Hill (South Carolina-Upstate) pitched five innings and earned the win against Coastal Carolina on March 1. She gave up two runs and struck out three. In a win over South Carolina State on March 7, she went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, a walk and three RBIs.
Alcoa grad Demi Coleman (East Tennessee State) walked once in a loss to Tennessee and went 1-for-3 in a win over Toledo.
William Blount grad Kasidy Dunn (East Tennessee State) had one walk in a win over Tennessee.
Maryville grad Anna Alloway (Tusculum) went 8-for-15 with three home runs, four RBIs and seven runs scored in her final four games. In 21 games this season, she had a .420 batting average with seven home runs and 19 RBIs.
William Blount grad McKenzie Henry (Lincoln Memorial) was named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week after she went 5-for-8 with a home run and five RBIs in a sweep of Mars Hill.
William Blount grad Madison Henry (Lincoln Memorial) had a hit in back-to-back games on March 8 and March 9. In a win over North Greenville, she also had two RBIs.
King’s Academy grad Tori Voiles (Lincoln Memorial) went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in a win over Mars Hill.
Alcoa grad Christina White (Maryville College) hit safely in all 10 games this season and finished with a .378 batting average, 10 RBIs, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases. Of her 14 hits, eight went for extra bases.
Alcoa grad Morgan Brewer (Maryville College) went 1-for-2 with one walk and two RBIs in a win over Hiram on March 7.
Seymour grad Reid Ballard (Maryville College) had a hit in each of her last four games. In a win over North Carolina Wesleyan, she went 3-for-3 with one double, two RBIs and one run scored.
Heritage grad Courtney Deck (Maryville College) was named USA South Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the second time this season for her performance in a pair of doubleheader sweeps on March 7 and March 8. She went 8-for-14 (.571) with six runs, two RBI and three stolen bases. She also had an inside-the-park home run.
Heritage grad Jazmine Geary (Maryville College) was named USA South Rookie of the Week after helping the Scots sweep Methodist on March 1. She went 5-for-6 with two doubles, one walk, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Maryville grad Kasey Monday (Maryville College) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win against Hiram in the second game of a doubleheader. She gave up one hit and struck out one. She also retired the only two batters she faced in a win over Methodist.
William Blount grad Sydney Ritter (Bryan College) entered as a pinch runner and scored a run in a win over Bluefield College on March 7.
Maryville grad Katie Thompson (Bryan College) entered games against Bluefield College and against Kentucky Christian as a pinch runner and scored a run. Both games ended in victory.
Seymour grad Kallyn Newport (Walters State Community College) hit safely in each of her last seven games. In that stretch, she hit .481 with two home runs, five doubles, two walks, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
