Fifteen former Blount County basketball players have been in action with their college teams in the two weeks since Christmas.
An Alcoa graduate had a double-double despite starting the game on the bench, and a Maryville graduate made her collegiate debut in her hometown. Here is a closer look at all of them.
If you know of a former local high school athlete currently playing for a college team and you would like them tracked for the alumni notebook, send an email to sports@thedaily times.com.
BASKETBALL
Maryville grad
Maria Allocco (Piedmont) made her collegiate debut in Saturday’s loss at Maryville College. The freshman played 10 minutes in the third and fourth quarters and had two steals and one rebound.
William Blount grad
Alyssa Walker (Western Carolina) had two points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a loss to College of Charleston on Dec. 30. It was her eighth start in 12 appearances during her freshman season.
Maryville grad
Lindsey Taylor (Furman) had seven points, three rebounds and one blocked shot in a win over Newberry. In an overtime loss to Elon she had five points and three rebounds. In 14 appearances during her freshman season she is averaging 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
William Blount grad
Lexi Campos (King) had a season-high five rebounds and one steal in a win over Southern Wesleyan on Thursday.
William Blount grad
Lindsey Roddy (Lee) had nine points and three rebounds in a win over Union College. She has started all 14 games for the Flames, who were No. 5 in the Division II national rankings after winning their first 11 games. They currently sit at 13-1.
Heritage grad
Maddie Sutton (Tusculum) had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double in a win over Alice Lloyd on Dec. 31. In a loss to No. 19-ranked Anderson (S.C.) on Saturday she had four points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Alcoa grad
Katie Bean (Carson-Newman) had two points and four rebounds in a one-point win at Catawba on Saturday.
Maryville grad
Olivia Pepperman (Trevecca Nazarene) had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots in a loss to Walsh on Saturday. In a loss to Malone on Thursday she had four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Heritage grad
Libby Gardner (Maryville College) had nine points, two assists and two steals in a win over Piedmont. In a win over Sewanee she had six assists, three rebounds and two points.
William Blount grad
Abbi Joseph (Maryville College) had eight points and six rebounds in the win over Sewanee. She followed that with five points and three rebounds against Piedmont.
Maryville grad
Courtney Carruthers (Maryville College) scored a team-high 18 points in the win over Piedmont. She also had two rebounds and two assists. Against Sewanee, she had five points and three assists.
Maryville grad
Abby Young (Sewanee) had six rebounds and two steals in a loss to Millsaps on Friday. In a loss to Birmingham Southern on Sunday, she had six points and two rebounds.
Alcoa grad
Madison McClurg (Tennessee Wesleyan) had six points, six rebounds and three steals in a win over Brenau University on Saturday.
Alcoa grad
Hannah Troutt (Tennessee Wesleyan) had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes off the bench in the win over Brenau.
William Blount grad
Madi Hartgrove (Southern Wesleyan) made one 3-pointer and added two rebounds in a loss to King.
