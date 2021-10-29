CHATTANOOGA — The King’s Academy had plenty to be mindful of Friday.
As the Lions battled Notre Dame in Chattanooga, another matchup, Middle Tennessee Christian against Friendship Christian, was set to decide not only if TKA would be crowned Division II-A East Region champions, but also its playoff seeding.
With its victory, TKA needed Friendship to also win in order to claim the region title. While Middle Tennessee ultimately defeated Friendship which gave King’s the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, the Lions took care of business on their end.
Senior tailback Nakelin McAfee scored four touchdowns, the Lion defense battered Notre Dame and TKA dominated the Fighting Irish while taking a 41-7 road win.
“We talked all week, it’s something we preach for each Friday night, control what you can control,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “We knew the only thing we could control tonight was the outcome here in Chattanooga and I think our kids answered the bell Monday through Thursday, had a great week of preparation.
“I think that showed tonight. I think it was a good plan put in on both sides and the kids did a good job coming out here and executing it, playing with great effort and great attitude and were able to really put it away.”
The Lions stopped Notre Dame short on fourth-and-1 on its opening drive, but TKA failed to capitalize, and the two teams entered the second quarter scoreless.
The scoreboard lit up just one play into the second period, as McAfee scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard run.
On TKA’s next drive, quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith passed to McAfee, who scored on the 13-yard catch-and-run. Marshaun Bowers’ 2-point conversion run failed.
Just as TKA’s offense heated up, its defense stayed hot. Riley Webber intercepted a pass in Notre Dame territory and returned it for a touchdown to close the first half scoring.
“I just remember dropping to my hook and I just read (the quarterback’s) eyes the whole time,” Webber said. “He was staring (receivers) down. So I knew I was gone.”
McAfee scored his third touchdown on another 1-yard carry in the third quarter. Notre Dame avoided the shutout with a 15-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter but Williams-Smith (15 yards) and McAfee (seven yards) both notched rushing touchdowns in the final stages for King’s.
While postseason uncertainty surrounded The King’s Academy, it all went according to plan, Webber said.
“Whatever we do, we’re going to get business done,” Webber said. “We’re going to fight and we’re not going down without a fight.”
Sellers said the situation was “nerve-wracking” for him with the outside thoughts lingering, but he was noticeably pleased with how his team responded channeling any anxiety into their play.
“I feel good,” Sellers said. “I think tonight was probably our most complete game, so if there’s any time that you want to start peaking, it’s this time of the year. This is a young group. We play with I think three or four seniors and these guys are starting now to see some experience. They’re out here on the field, they’re making the right decisions and executing better.
“So I think looking forward to the playoffs we’re going to be pretty excited. We just have to make sure we show up, prepare and execute on Friday nights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.