When Amy Van Son approached the pool in her grandparents’ backyard, she didn’t show any hesitation. She was only 4 years old, but she knew what to do. She immediately plunged into the water and swam the length of the pool.
That was the moment when she discovered she loved being in the water. That was also when her mother, Karen Van Son, noticed her daughter had a talent for swimming.
Ever since then, Amy Van Son has continued to cultivate that talent. She’s spent thousands of hours training in the pool, emerging as one of the best swimmers in the state.
All that hard work paid off on Dec. 4, when the Maryville senior signed her National Letter of Intent to swim at Xavier. According to her, the university checked off all the boxes. She loves Cincinnati; she was impressed with the university’s academics and she connected with the swim program’s coaches and swimmers. She verbally committed on Oct. 2. She will mainly compete in the 100 and 200-yard backstroke races.
“It’s so exciting to know that I am going to a place where I think I am going to benefit a lot from my experience there both academically and athletically,” Amy Van Son told The Daily Times. “The team is like a huge family. They all have been super welcoming to me and so it makes me really excited.”
Amy Van Son knows how important it is for swimmers to have a strong support program. It’s a taxing sport, one that requires mental fortitude. Throughout high school, Amy Van Son has spent 17 hours in the pool each week, waking up at 4:30 a.m. every morning to swim before school. She also conducts dryland workouts three times per week.
Her dedication to her sport has produced results. As a sophomore, she qualified to compete in the 100-yard backstroke at the National Club Swimming Association junior national meet in Orlando. At the Southeastern Championships in Huntsville, Ala., last February, she set personal records in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke, posting times of 57.32 and 2:04.56, respectively. She helped the Maryville swim team finish second overall at the state meet and qualified for the 100 and 200-yards backstroke races at the NCSA junior nationals.
“She’s kind of the total package when it comes to the student athlete, but also a swimmer in general,” said Prime Aquatics coach Cameron Higdon, who has coached Amy Van Son year around for the last four years. “It makes our job a lot easier and a lot more enjoyable when we’ve got athletes like that who will give us everything that we’ve asked them to give us and also understand what they are doing and why they are doing it throughout the process.
“Amy is awesome. She’s definitely a leader, especially on the girls in our senior group and on our team as a whole. These young kids know exactly who she is and see her swim fast at these meets too. I think there’s quite a few who look up to her and would like to follow in her footsteps.
“My wife and I are looking forward to getting up to Cincinnati and spending a weekend up there and getting to go to one or two of her meets.”
Amy Van Son is hoping to accomplish several ambitious goals at Xavier. She’s hoping to finish in the top eight at the Big East Championships and qualify for the NCAA championships by her senior year.
But first, she’s hoping for a strong finish to her high school career. Her junior season ended on a disappointing note when the NCSA Junior Nationals was canceled because of COVID-19. She wants to earn another opportunity to compete in Orlando in the spring.
“I’ve had some of the best coaches who are always there to push me beyond where I thought I could go,” Amy Van Son said. “I never thought I could get to this point and I never thought I could swim in college so this opportunity has been amazing.”
