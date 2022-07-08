Heading into Friday night’s bout with Anarchy/Smash It Sports/Beloli/OA, Daniel Robinson knew his Windy City Grille team needed its best hitting effort to keep its hopes of a Smoky Mountain Classic run alive.
Following a loss earlier in the day to MTS, Windy City had to wait an extra two hours due to inclement weather before facing Anarchy at Everett Park. The first pitch wasn’t until after 10 p.m., but despite the obstacles, Robinson and his teammates remained dialed in.
Unfortunately for Windy City, it couldn’t quite keep up with Anarchy (Rochester, New York), which quickly turned the matchup into a home run derby, using a 10-run first inning en route to a 22-5 win in four innings and sending the Maryville team to an early exit.
“We knew that coming into this tournament no matter who we end up playing or how long the delay is, we’re going to face good hitters and a good team,” Robinson told The Daily Times. “We’ve got to come out and be on top of our game the whole time. Hats off to (Anarchy). They came out, they hit it good in the first inning. We had chances but we just couldn’t put it together today.”
The chances were there for Windy City in the bottom half of the first. Facing a 10-0 deficit right out of the gate, it looked on pace to match Anarchy’s early power hitting as Ethan Starr led off with a single to right field and Nate Chapman followed with a two-run shot to make it 10-2.
With a runner on third three at-bats later, Hank Haun smacked the first of two homers deep into the tree beyond the center field fence to pull Windy City within six and add to its early momentum, but, just as it had done in its loss to MTS in the opening game, missed on opportunities to make a significant push into Anarchy’s lead.
“We just kind of kept the same game plan and I think we had our opportunities,” Robinson said. “(Anarchy) either made a good play or we had one thing not go our way. That’s one thing I love about this (Windy City) team, though is we kind of stick to our game. We stay up, we don’t get down. Nothing really changed (in the approach between the first and second game), we just knew we were going to have to hit with them and we came out and had a couple of tough innings. They came out hot at the start. We just didn’t hit it well enough this weekend.”
Anarchy blanked Windy City in the second and third frames while combining for 10 more runs in those innings. It tallied 10 home runs in the win, including a stretch in the second where it hit three straight.
Richard Laganiere accounted for three homers, helping Anarchy move on in the loser’s bracket to face Prodigy/United Services/Realty Executives/M Squared Custom Homes at 8 a.m. today at Sandy Springs Park.
While Windy City didn’t anticipate being bounced from the Classic in just two games, Robinson saw it as a valuable opportunity for the newcomers on the team’s roster who were experiencing their first Smoky Mountain Classic.
He’s confident that experience will pay off in future games.
“I think one thing is we have a couple of guys who haven’t played in the (Smoky Mountain Classic),” Robinson said. “There’s a lot of energy with the fans and high class teams, so I think just learning how that energy is and taking that into future tournaments and learning how to stay composed is a big thing. We stick to our game and I think that will help us the rest of the year.”
