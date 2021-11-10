Landon Harris tried to have the same level of enthusiasm for each signee during his first signing day as Maryville athletic director, but it was apparent one meant a tad bit more than the others.
Andie-Marie Jones was part of the Maryville cross country program long before she attended the high school, running through the Maryville College woods while her older brother, Gavin, practiced.
In the time since then and now, Jones became one of the most decorated runners in school history, and she cashed in on four years of success by signing with Tennessee on Wednesday at Maryville High School.
“I tried to contain my excitement, but that was hard to do,” said Harris, who coached Jones for three years before stepping away from the program this season. “You want a kid like that to succeed, and here she is on the threshold of not only a dream of running for UT, but if UT didn’t have nuclear engineering, she probably wasn’t going to go there (because that’s what she wants to study). She has had those goals since she was a freshman, and you just want to root for a kid like that.”
Jones placed seventh in the girls state cross country championship as a freshman and then finished second in the 3,200-meter a few months later to clinch a runner-up finish for Maryville at the track and field state championships.
“When she showed up as a freshman, I figured she would be one of the better ones out of Maryville,” Harris told The Daily Times. “By the end of her freshman year it was no longer if she was going to break school records, it was how low they were going to get.”
Jones’ legend has only grown from there.
She notched another second-place finish in the 3,200-meter as a sophomore and has placed in the top-5 in her other two state cross country championship appearances, including a career-best third-place finish on Nov. 4. Jones is the only female runner in school history to run a 5,000-meter race in less than 19 minutes, setting the mark at 17:37.30, and she also owns the school record in the 3,200 at 10:50.46.
“I don’t know that I have (a favorite accomplishment),” Jones said. “I’ve loved pretty much every single moment that I’ve been able to race. All of my records are so meaningful to me.”
And yet, Jones’ greatest accomplishment is not the records on display in the gymnasium that she signed in but the lasting impact she has had on the program in terms of setting a standard.
“When girls like that come on to the team, they run the workouts, they try to accomplish the goal of the workout, they eat appropriately, they drink water and don’t mess around too much with sweets and sodas, they make it a priority to get enough sleep and then they go out and kill these races, they don’t have to say a whole lot to the rest of the team. If they want to do it right, this is how they do it right,” Harris said. “They naturally become leaders of the team because they’re talented but they don’t take that talent for granted. They do all the little things that allows that talent to flourish.”
Jones may possess an unparalleled work ethic that separates her from the pack, but she credits the efforts of Harris and first-year coach Douglas Martin in her being able to live out a childhood dream.
“They have really intensified my passion to run and showed me a bunch of different ways to training and adapting myself to different ways of running and racing,” Jones said. “They have really prepared me for this moment.”
The Tennessee coaching staff and the growth of local runners within the program that she has run with over the years is what excites Jones about the next chapter of her career.
She hopes she can exhibit similar improvement as she attempts to replicate the four years of excellence she had Maryville.
“I really want to become a better runner and see what I can do,” Jones said. “I want to find my limits. I really just want to see where it takes me quite honestly.”
