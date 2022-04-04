Andrew Henry knew exactly what he was seeing from Union County batters on Monday.
“They just weren’t on the fastball, and they were looking at a lot of off speed. They were just watching them,” Henry told The Daily Times. “That’s a tendency whenever they do that, for me to punish them with the fastball, work backwards, drop a couple of curveballs in there, maybe a slider, get them chasing.
“Then I can just end it on a fastball. What’s good about that is I can start it on a fastball and end it on a fastball.”
He did end it on a fastball, leaving the final batter reeling on a strikeout and capping off a 2-0 home win for Alcoa against the District 2-2A foe Patriots. That one pitch described the type of day it was for Henry on the mound, as he threw a complete-game shutout to stun Union County.
“It’s funny because obviously (Henry) threw a great game, but he didn’t even have his best stuff early,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “Him being able to work some of that stuff, he didn’t have great command of his curveball early. He found his changeup a little later in the game, but that just shows you how good his stuff is. We rely on him.
“When he’s on the mound, we’re a pretty good baseball team. He came out and gave us what we needed to get. My hat’s off to him. He’s 4-0 for us, he’s winning big games for us. He’s doing a really good job, but really the credit goes to him. He’s out there working. He works hard. He’s worked hard all offseason. He’s bought into nutrition, he’s bought into weights, he’s bought into pitching. When guys work hard, I like when good things happen to them. He deserves it.”
Henry struck out the first two batters for Union County (9-2, 2-1 District 2-2A) before walking the next pair, and he received a quick lead to play with when, in the bottom of the inning, Joe McCord smacked a ball that bounced off of a Union County outfielder, allowing a run to score for Alcoa (7-5, 3-2).
In the bottom of the second inning, Dawson Sweetland ran home on a throwing error to first base by the Patriots, giving the Tornadoes an early 2-0 advantage.
Alcoa would then fight through five scoreless innings on both sides, its offense struggling to produce anything as Henry held the Patriots at bay on the other end.
An example of those struggles took place in the bottom of the fifth, when a McCord single put runners at the corners and forced a Union County pitching change. McCord stole second base, but a pop out and a strike out thwarted the Tornadoes’ attack.
“Their pitcher did a good job,” Dunn said. “I thought we didn’t do a good job battling in the box. I didn’t think we did a good job covering up the outside, things like that. We had a few key hits. We left runners on base, and we’ve got to get better at that.”
In the top of the seventh, Henry allowed a no-out single, but sealed the deal by forcing a pop out and the final strikeout on that dangerous fastball.
“My mentality is just, ‘Get wins,’” Henry said. “It’s not necessarily to boost my own stats. It’s mainly just to get the win.”
The Tornadoes will face the Patriots again at 5:30 p.m. today, although this time, it will be on Union County’s turf in Maynardville.
“We’ve got their No. 1 going tomorrow,” Dunn said. “It’s going to be a tough environment for us to go up and play, so we’ve got to be a little bit mentally tougher in the box and put the ball in play and stop striking out so much.”
“They’re a good team,” he added. “They’re a really good team. We can be a good team. It’s just one of those things where we beat a good team, but we’ve got to come back and play again tomorrow. This whole thing is really going to come down to the district tournament, and it’s going to be us and them, and we’re going to have to figure out how that works.
“We’re just happy for the win, but we’ll go out and try to get better tomorrow and take care of some business.”
