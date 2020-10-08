CLEVELAND — It had been awhile since Maryville trailed a region opponent at halftime but at no point did Rebel skipper Derek Hunt question what the result would be when the final whistle blew Thursday inside Bear Stadium.
The Rebels proved capable of erasing a first-half deficit against a quality opponent when they rallied to beat Alcoa on Sept. 11 and have been more of a second-half team in the three games since.
The trend continued against Bradley Central. A seven-play touchdown drive on the opening possession of the second half kickstarted another strong post-intermission performance en route to a 35-13 victory.
“Football is a lot like life,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “When your back is against the wall and nothing is going your way in life, you can either quit and hope it goes away — it’s not going to — or you can get up and do something about it.
“I told our kids that they had to fight and do something about it, and they did that.”
Maryville (7-0, 3-0 Region 2-6A) has scored 97 second-half points over its past six games as opposed to 55 in the first half.
The latest example of the Rebels’ second-half success started with a 21-yard scamper by sophomore Noah Vaughn on the first play from scrimmage. Six more runs followed, the last of which was a 5-yard touchdown run by senior running back Parker McGill.
Maryville forced a three-and-out on Bradley Central’s ensuing possession, and then orchestrated an eight-play, 53-yard scoring drive capped with a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Carson Jones to senior safety and wide receiver DJ Burks.
The Bears (5-2, 2-1) trimmed the Rebels’ lead to 21-13 with a field goal, but McGill responded with his second rushing touchdown — a 1-yard run off a direct snap — to end any threat of a comeback.
Sophomore running back Noah Vaught caught a screen from Jones after a Bradley Central fumble and ran 28 yards for a touchdown to put the finishing touches on a 28-point second half.
“We’ve already (come from behind after trailing at halftime in) one game this year,” Burks said. “There’s pressure, but we know how to deal with the pressure. We handled it pretty well tonight.”
The pressure may have been a little harder to deal with if not for Maryville’s defense limiting Bradley Central to 10 points in the first half despite the Bears reaching the red zone three times.
A fourth-down stop on the 1-yard line delayed Bradley Central from getting its first-quarter lead, which it snagged a possession later after Jones threw an interception from his own end zone that handed the Bears a short field. Bradley Central senior running back Javon Burke punched in the opening score from eight yards out.
Maryville responded with a touchdown drive of its own on its ensuing possession but allowed Bradley Central to enter halftime with the lead after a 30-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining. The Bears had three opportunities inside the Maryville 13-yard line to find pay dirt before settling for the field goal.
“It was a big deal to prevent it from being a two-possession ballgame so that our offense didn’t have to do as much work in the second half,” Burks said. “I think the defense played really well and stepped up.”
Hunt informed his team at halftime that a strong finish against Bradley Central could be the turning point in the season, one that allows it to turn its second-half magic into 48 minutes of dominance.
The Rebels answered the call and are hoping the rest falls into place, starting with their first home game of October next Friday against Ooltewah.
“You want to be able finish and you want to be really good in the second half because that’s when games are won or lost,” Hunt said. “Certainly, if you get too far behind in the first half, you can lose a game in the first half, but you have to make plays in the second half to win games.
“I think this team is a pretty gritty team that is continuing to get better. … Our goal every year is for these kids to not care who gets the credit and just worry about getting the job done. When we do that, I always think we’re going to be tough to beat.”
