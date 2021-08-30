Division I Class 6A
School (First-place votes) .. Total Points
1. Oakland (16) .. 169
2. Maryville (1) .. 153
3. Riverdale .. 127
4. Summit .. 120
5. Whitehaven .. 84
6. Bradley Central .. 74
7. Ravenwood .. 71
9. Dobyns-Bennet .. 31
10. Germantown .. 29
Others receiving votes: Cleveland 10. Science Hill 5. Bartlett 4. Blackman 2. Centennial 2. Cookeville 1. West Ridge 1.
Division I Class 5A
1. Knoxville West (8) .. 151
2. Mt. Juliet (3) .. 139
3. Powell (5) .. 134
4. Memphis Central .. 96
5. Page .. 88
6. Henry County .. 55
7. Walker Valley .. 49
8. Springfield .. 40
9. Knoxville Central .. 28
10. David Crockett .. 21
Others receiving votes: Wilson Central 12. Brighton 11. Oak Ridge 11. Campbell County 10. Daniel Boone 8. Karns 7. Morristown West 7. Sevier County 6. Franklin County 3. Clarksville NE 2. Station Camp 2.
Division I Class 4A
1. Elizabethton (14) .. 156
2. Greeneville (1) .. 144
3. Tullahoma .. 120
4. Pearl-Cohn (1) .. 113
5. South Doyle .. 92
6. Haywood County .. 75
7. Upperman .. 66
8. Marshall County .. 38
9. Milan .. 28
10. Hardin County .. 17
Others receiving votes: Anderson County 12. East Hamilton 11. Knoxville Fulton 8.
Division I Class 3A
1. Alcoa (16) .. 160
2. Covington .. 142
3. Loudon .. 125
4. Giles County .. 99
5. East Nashville .. 74
6. Stewart County .. 69
7. Fairview .. 54
8. Kingston .. 52
9. Waverly .. 41
9. Unicoi County .. 41
Others receiving votes: Dyersburg 19. Signal Mountain 2. White House-Heritage 1. Union County 1.
Division I Class 2A
1. Meigs County (14) .. 149
2. Trousdale County .. 113
3. Hampton (1) .. 106
4. Westview .. 93
5. Memphis Academy .. 91
6. Huntingdon (1) .. 65
6. Riverside .. 65
8. Marion County .. 55
9. Forrest .. 26
10. Watertown .. 23
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 22. Tyner Academy 21. Fairley 14. Monterey 13. South Greene 9. Cascade 8. Hickman County 5. Mitchell 2.
Division I Class 1A
1. Peabody (11) .. 155
2. Fayetteville (4) .. 145
3. South Pittsburg .. 115
4. McKenzie .. 109
5. Cornersville .. 87
6. Coalfield .. 86
7. Cloudland (1) .. 63
8. Gordonsville .. 42
9. Dresden .. 29
10. Moore County .. 25
Others receiving votes: Clay County 12. South Fulton 9. Greenback 1. Greenfield 1. McEwen 1.
Division II Class 1A
1. DCA (14) .. 149
2. Nashville Christian School .. 133
3. University-Jackson (1) .. 123
4. Friendship Christian .. 70
5. King's Academy .. 61
Others receiving votes: Jackson Christian 43. Clarksville Academy 27. Columbia Academy 10. Grace Christian Academy 9. Trinity Christian Academy 8. Ezell-Harding 7.
Division II Class 2A
1. Lipscomb Academy (4) .. 148
2. CPA (12) .. 147
3. Lausanne Collegiate .. 108
4. Davidson Academy .. 89
5. CAK .. 62
Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 48. Silverdale Baptist Academy 19. BGA 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. Chattanooga Christian 6.
Division II Class 3A
School .. Total Points
1. McCallie (14) .. 149
2. CBHS (1) .. 120
3. Brentwood Academy .. 88
4. MBA .. 65
5. Knoxville Catholic (1) .. 57
Others receiving votes: Baylor 51. Pope John Paul II 40. MUS 36. Father Ryan 27. Briarcrest 7.
