Division I - Class 6A
School (First-Place Votes) .. Points
1. Oakland (12) .. 129
2. Maryville (1) .. 118
3. Riverdale .. 101
4. Summit .. 90
5. Bradley Central .. 72
6. Germantown .. 54
7. Ravenwood .. 53
8. Dobyns Bennet .. 43
9. Whitehaven .. 30
10. Hendersonville .. 7
Division I - Class 5A
1. Knoxville West (8) .. 125
2. Mt. Juliet (3) .. 117
3. Powell (2) .. 101
4. Page .. 84
5. Memphis Central .. 80
6. Henry County .. 49
6. (tie) Walker Valley .. 49
8. Springfield .. 48
9. David Crockett .. 23
10. Knoxville Central .. 20
Division I - Class 4A
1. Greeneville (12) .. 129
2. Tullahoma .. 98
3. Elizabethton .. 90
4. Pearl-Cohn (1) .. 86
5. South Doyle .. 76
6. Haywood County .. 63
7. Upperman .. 52
8. Marshall County .. 39
9. Hardin County .. 33
10. Montgomery Central .. 16
Others receiving 10 or more votes: East Hamilton 14. South Gibson 10.
Division I - Class 3A
1. Alcoa (13) .. 130
2. Covington .. 116
3. Loudon .. 98
4. Giles County .. 88
5. East Nashville .. 66
6. Fairview .. 59
7. Kingston .. 54
8. Waverly .. 35
9. Unicoi County .. 27
10. Stewart County .. 22
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Dyersburg 11.
^Division I - Class 2A=
†School Record Points Prv
1. Meigs County (12) .. 129
2. Trousdale County .. 112
3. Hampton (1) .. 99
4. Westview .. 84
5. MAHS .. 80
6. Huntingdon .. 54
6. (tie) Riverside .. 54
8. Marion County .. 53
9. Forrest .. 21
10. Watertown .. 11
Division I - Class 1A
1. Peabody (9) .. 126
2. Fayetteville (2) .. 117
3. South Pittsburg (1) .. 105
4. McKenzie .. 89
5. Cornersville .. 78
6. Cloudland (1) .. 59
7. Coalfield .. 55
8. Gordonsville .. 40
9. Dresden .. 28
10. Eagleville .. 5
Division II - Class 1A
1. DCA (12) .. 129
2. Nashville Christian School .. 114
3. University-Jackson (1) .. 108
4. King's Academy .. 52
5. Friendship Christian .. 51
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Jackson Christian 35. Clarksville Academy 19. Grace Christian Academy 12.
Division I - Class 2A
1. Lipscomb Academy (11) .. 128
2. CPA (2) .. 117
3. Davidson Academy .. 93
3. (tie) Lausanne Collegiate .. 93
5. CAK .. 48
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Silverdale Baptist Academy 21. BGA 13.
Division I - Class 3A
1. McCallie (12) .. 129
2. Knoxville Catholic (1) .. 112
3. Briarcrest .. 62
4. Pope John Paul II .. 51
5. Ensworth .. 41
Others receiving 10 or more votes: CBHS 36. Baylor 29. MBA 25. Brentwood Academy 21. MUS 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.