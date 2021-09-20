Division I Class 6A
School (First-Place Votes) .. Record .. Total Points .. Prv
1. Oakland (16) .. 4-0 .. 177 .. 1
2. Maryville (2) .. 5-0 .. 164 .. 2
3. Riverdale .. 5-0 .. 136 .. T3
4. Summit .. 5-0 .. 125 .. T3
5. Bradley Central .. 5-0 .. 102 .. 5
6. Germantown .. 4-1 .. 80 .. 6
7. Ravenwood .. 4-1 .. 70 .. 7
8. Dobyns Bennett .. 5-0 .. 62 .. 8
9. Collierville .. 5-0 .. 32 .. 10
10. Hendersonville .. 3-1 .. 25 .. 9
Division I Class 5A
1. Knoxville West (11) .. 5-0 .. 163 .. 1
2. Mt. Juliet (5) .. 5-0 .. 155 .. 2
3. Powell (1) .. 4-1 .. 134 .. 3
4. Page .. 5-0 .. 119 .. 4
5. Memphis Central .. 4-0 .. 100 .. 5
6. Walker Valley .. 4-1 .. 82 .. 6
7. Springfield .. 4-1 .. 61 .. 7
8. Station Camp .. 4-0 .. 39 .. 8
9. Henry County .. 2-3 .. 30 .. T10
10. Knoxville Central .. 2-3 .. 27 .. 9
Others receiving 10 or more points: Campbell County 14.
Division I Class 4A
1. Greeneville (15) .. 5-0 .. 168 .. 1
2. Tullahoma .. 5-0 .. 141 .. 2
3. Pearl-Cohn (2) .. 5-0 .. 135 .. 3
4. Elizabethton .. 3-1 .. 116 .. 4
5. Haywood County .. 4-0 .. 101 .. 6
6. Hardin County .. 5-0 .. 84 .. 7
7. Montgomery Central .. 5-0 .. 54 .. 8
8. Marshall County .. 4-1 .. 44 .. 9
9. South Doyle .. 4-1 .. 38 .. 5
10. Upperman .. 4-1 .. 32 .. 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: East Hamilton 16.
Division I Class 3A
1. Alcoa (15) .. 4-1 .. 166 .. 1
2. Covington (2) .. 5-0 .. 153 .. 2
3. Loudon .. 5-0 .. 133 .. 3
4. Giles County .. 5-0 .. 114 .. 4
5. East Nashville .. 4-1 .. 91 .. 5
6. Kingston .. 5-0 .. 89 .. 6
7. Dyersburg .. 5-0 .. 62 .. 9
8. Unicoi County .. 5-0 .. 57 .. 8
9. Fairview .. 4-2 .. 28 .. 10
10. Waverly .. 3-1 .. 22 .. 7
Others receiving 10 or more points: White House 20.
Division I Class 2A
1. Meigs County (16) .. 4-0 .. 169 .. 1
2. Trousdale County .. 4-0 .. 141 .. 2
3. Hampton (1) .. 4-0 .. 125 .. 3
4. Westview .. 4-1 .. 115 .. 4
5. Memphis Academy .. 4-0 .. 96 .. T5
6. Marion County .. 3-0 .. 79 .. 7
7. Huntingdon .. 4-1 .. 76 .. T5
8. Forrest .. 4-1 .. 51 .. 8
9. Riverside .. 4-1 .. 30 .. 9
10. Watertown .. 3-2 .. 19 .. 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: Cascade 14.
Division I Class 1A
1. Peabody (13) .. 5-0 .. 166 .. 1
2. Fayetteville (4) .. 5-0 .. 153 .. 2
3. South Pittsburg .. 3-0 .. 135 .. 3
4. McKenzie .. 5-0 .. 118 .. 4
5. Gordonsville .. 5-0 .. 100 .. 5
6. Dresden .. 4-1 .. 69 .. 7
7. Cornersville .. 4-1 .. 56 .. 8
8. Coalfield .. 4-1 .. 50 .. 6
9. Clay County .. 4-0 .. 36 .. 10
10. Cloudland .. 3-1 .. 28 .. 9
Others receiving 10 or more points: West Carroll 11.
Division II Class A
1. DCA (17) .. 5-0 .. 170 .. 1
2. King's Academy .. 4-1 .. 148 .. 2
3. Nashville Christian School .. 3-1 .. 139 .. 3
4. University-Jackson .. 3-2 .. 119 .. 5
5. Friendship Christian .. 2-3 .. 43 .. 4
Others receiving 10 or more points: Jackson Christian 31. Grace Christian Academy 24.
Division II Class AA
1. Lipscomb Academy (14) .. 5-0 .. 167 .. 1
2. CPA (3) .. 5-0 .. 154 .. 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate .. 4-0 .. 126 .. 4
4. Davidson Academy .. 4-1 .. 93 .. 3
5. Silverdale Baptist Academy .. 4-0 .. 37 .. NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: BGA 35. ECS 31. Knoxville Webb 19. CAK 18.
Division II Class AAA
1. McCallie (16) .. 4-0 .. 160 .. 1
2. Briarcrest .. 5-0 .. 147 .. 4
3. Ensworth .. 4-1 .. 128 .. 5
4. Knoxville Catholic .. 3-1 .. 95 .. 2
5. Baylor .. 4-1 .. 83 .. NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Pope John Paul II 51. MBA 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.