Division I - Class 6A
School .. Record .. Points . Prv
1. Oakland (16) .. 5-0 .. 178 .. 1
2. Maryville (2) .. 6-0 .. 164 .. 2
3. Riverdale .. 6-0 .. 135 .. 3
4. Summit .. 6-0 .. 129 .. 4
5. Bradley Central .. 5-0 .. 103 .. 5
6. Germantown .. 5-1 .. 81 .. 6
7. Ravenwood .. 5-1 .. 74 .. 7
8. Collierville .. 6-0 .. 63 .. 9
9. Dobyns Bennet .. 5-1 .. 28 .. 8
10. Cleveland .. 5-1 .. 18 .. NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Hendersonville 10.
Division I - Class 5A
1. Mt. Juliet (13) .. 6-0 .. 173 .. 2
2. Knoxville West (4) .. 5-1 .. 153 .. 1
3. Powell (1) .. 6-1 .. 145 .. 3
4. Page .. 5-0 .. 128 . 4
5. Memphis Central .. 5-0 .. 113 .. 5
T6. Springfield .. 5-1 .. 77 .. 7
T6. Station Camp .. 5-0 .. 77 .. 8
8. Walker Valley .. 4-2 .. 33 .. 6
T9. Henry County .. 3-3 .. 32 .. 9
T9. Knoxville Central .. 3-2 .. 32 .. 10
Division I - Class 4A
1. Greeneville (18) .. 6-0 .. 180 .. 1
2. Tullahoma .. 6-0 .. 158 .. 2
3. Elizabethton .. 4-1 .. 135 .. 4
4. Haywood County .. 5-0 .. 116 .. 5
5. Pearl-Cohn .. 5-1 .. 104 .. 3
6. Hardin County .. 6-0 .. 101 .. 6
7. Montgomery Central .. 6-0 .. 75 .. 7
8. Marshall County .. 4-1 .. 53 .. 8
9. Upperman . 5-1 .. 38 .. 10
10. South Doyle .. 4-2 .. 15 .. 9
Division I - Class 3A
1. Alcoa (17) .. 5-1 .. 175 .. 1
2. Covington (1) .. 5-0 .. 161 .. 2
3. Loudon .. 6-0 .. 146 .. 3
4. Giles County .. 5-0 .. 123 .. 4
5. Dyersburg .. 5-0 .. 105 .. 7
6. Unicoi County .. 6-0 .. 84 .. 8
7. Fairview .. 5-2 .. 60 .. 9
8. Waverly .. 5-2 .. 44 .. 10
9. East Nashville .. 4-2 .. 43 .. 5
10. Kingston .. 5-1 .. 29 .. 6
Others receiving 10 or more votes: White House 19.
Division I - Class 2A
1. Meigs County (14) .. 5-0 .. 176 .. 1
2. Trousdale County (1) .. 5-0 .. 157 .. 2
3. Hampton (1) .. 5-0 .. 131 .. 3
4. Westview (1) .. 5-1 .. 126 .. 4
5. Marion County .. 4-0 .. 102 .. 6
6. Memphis Academy (1) .. 5-0 .. 98 .. 5
7. Huntingdon .. 5-1 .. 82 .. 7
8. Riverside .. 4-1 .. 46 .. 9
T9. Forrest .. 4-2 .. 19 .. 8
T9. Cascade .. 6-0 .. 19 .. NR
Division I - Class 1A
1. Peabody (14) .. 6-0 .. 176 .. 1
2. Fayetteville (4) .. 6-0 .. 163 .. 2
3. South Pittsburg .. 4-0 .. 134 .. 3
4. McKenzie .. 6-0 .. 117 .. 4
5. Gordonsville .. 6-0 .. 106 .. 5
6. Dresden .. 5-1 .. 85 .. 6
7. Cornersville .. 5-1 .. 70 .. 7
8. Clay County .. 5-0 .. 54 .. 9
9. Cloudland .. 4-1 .. 34 .. 10
10. Middle College .. 5-0 .. 18 .. NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Coalfield 16.
Division II - Class 1A
1. Nashville Christian School (5) .. 4-1 .. 164 .. 3
2. King's Academy (10) .. 4-2 .. 162 .. 2
3. DCA (3) .. 5-1 .. 147 .. 1
4. University-Jackson .. 4-2 .. 134 .. 4
5. Friendship Christian .. 3-3 .. 79 .. 5
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Grace Christian Academy 19. Clarksville Academy 15.
Division II - Class 2A
1. CPA (12) .. 6-0 .. 163 .. 2
2. Lipscomb Academy (4) .. 5-1 .. 150 .. 1
3. Lausanne Collegiate .. 5-0 .. 140 .. 3
4. Silverdale Baptist Academy (1) .. 5-0 .. 123 .. 5
5. Davidson Academy .. 4-2 .. 61 .. 4
Others receiving 10 or more votes: ECS 30.
Division II - Class 3A
1. McCallie (15) .. 4-0 .. 168 .. 1
2. Briarcrest (2) .. 6-0 .. 144 .. 2
3. Ensworth .. 6-0 .. 134 .. 3
4. Knoxville Catholic .. 4-1 .. 108 .. 4
5. Baylor .. 5-1 .. 107 .. 5
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Pope John Paul II 19.
