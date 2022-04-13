Maryville head baseball coach Adam Sullivan already knew that it was going to be difficult to beat Farragut.
The Admirals — led by Tennessee commit Brennon Seigler — sit undefeated at the top of the District 4-4A standings. It was going to take a combined effort to take down Farragut, even without Maryville hurting itself.
“You can’t get any leaks,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “It’s almost like a leak in the dam — you got to plug it right away. Because if you let it go then it starts to spring more and more.”
The Rebels let the dam burst in their 11-3 loss to district opponent Farragut Wednesday night at Coulter Grove Intermediate School. Maryville (11-6-1, 2-3 District 4-4A) committed three errors in the loss, leading to three unearned Farragut (11-7, 5-0) runs.
Already trailing in the top of the second inning and facing a bases loaded situation, Maryville second baseman Brody McMurray booted a potential double play ball that kept the inning alive.
Farragut’s next batter Landis Davila drove in two runs with a double, and the Rebels were down six runs before they took their turn at-bat in the bottom of the inning.
“Not a whole lot of fight there,” Sullivan said. “Just out-manned, out-classed, everything. From the beginning they were better than us. We had no fight.”
The Admirals — with the help of Maryville’s defense — ran Daniel Hughes from his start after 1.1 innings and six runs allowed.
Sullivan brought in reliever Seth Elmendorf to start the third, and he proved to be a godsend for the Rebels. Elmendorf brought some much needed sanity to the game in the tune of five quality innings. The junior right-hander kept the Rebels in the game with three shutout frames in the middle innings of the game, walking just two batters.
Elmendorf was touched for two earned runs in the top of the seventh as he surpassed 70 pitches, but he had more than made his impact on the game, and subsequently, a case for his future to Sullivan by that point.
“Seth is the bright spot,” Sullivan said. “He’s done a really good job. He came in and did what he needed to do. He’ll get another chance to throw again. We do have more games later where he’ll have that shot.”
For Sullivan, the Rebels did not lose the game when Farragut scored nine runs over the first three innings, or when right fielder Brady Powell dropped a flyball that let two runs come in or even when the Admirals added extra insurance before the bottom of the seventh.
Maryville had lost the game before it started.
“I feel like Maryville High School ought to be represented way better than that effort tonight,” Sullivan said. “We pride ourselves on being tough and this, that and the other, but tonight we showed up and we were beat before the game even started based off our energy.
“We’re playing at home in front of a great crowd. Got brand new uniforms, playing a really good team, you’d think we’d have a little sense of pride about you and go out and play hard. But right now, I don’t know if it matters enough to them. If we’re going to make a run at all — which guys say they want to do — then our actions need to match our words. And tonight they did not.”
The answer to Maryville’s problem is not a mystery to the veteran coach Sullivan, but implementing it is easier said than done. It will be up to those that actually take the field — his players — to correct their mindset before playing three games in the next two days. Otherwise, Sullivan knows he will be facing a long second-half of the season.
“Guys need to have a sense of pride,” Sullivan said. “You get beat on your home turf 11-3, it’s got to sting some. I don’t know how bad it stings to them. We’ve got to man up, and I’ve got to challenge them to do that. I love my guys. But it’s just like in your family, you love your family, but sometimes you’ve got to challenge them.”
