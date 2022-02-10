Nolan Carpenter could see it coming before his Apostolic Christian Academy girls basketball team even tipped off.
He knew that a slow start was in store for the Lady Flames against Clayton-Bradley Academy and they proved him right, falling behind early in the first quarter. It wasn’t until a hustle play on the defensive end that they looked prepared.
It was after that play that the game turned for ACA and it rolled to a 62-41 win over the Lady Blazers to win the first matchup of the Battle for Blount County Tournament at Maryville Christian School on Thursday.
“You could tell in the warmups and everything that it was going to be a rough start,” Carpenter told The Daily Times. “I told the girls to begin the game, we’ve got to fix this now or we’re going to find ourselves in a deficit and that’s what happened. It’s the little things that kind of brought us back to where we should be. There was one play in particular where I had a girl dive for a ball and in the timeout right after they came to the huddle all amped up because it was a ball we shouldn’t have had.
“Those were the kind of plays that brought us back. That’s what kind of made everything come alive.”
For the Lady Flames, their game-changing burst was provided by Maysa Murphy and Presley Scarborough, who finished with 31 and 20 points, respectively.
Their contributions came at different times and always when ACA needed it. Scarborough helped the Lady Flames close out the first half on a 9-0 run as she scored six-straight points to put them up by six at halftime.
Murphy then opened the second half with a 3-pointer that ignited a dominating start to the third quarter that all but put the contest out of reach.
“The good thing about (Murphy and Scarborough) was they were hot at different times,” Carpenter said. “We kind of put those girls in spots, whoever was hot at the moment would have the ball and they kind of fed off of each other. When you have two girls like that, it’s pretty nice.”
While the end result was the same, Clayton-Bradley looked like a different team than it did just three nights before against the Lady Flames.
The Lady Blazers lost that meeting, 59-33, and were never in it, but they made several runs on Thursday to keep themselves in it.
One in particular came late in the third quarter after being limited to just two points for the first six minutes of the period. Trailing 42-25, Leah Hales hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Sydney Stratton knocked down one of her own to pull the Lady Blazers within 12 going into the fourth quarter.
The young team continues to show head coach Scott Kidd promise for the future.
“We played (ACA) Tuesday and we were down by 20 at the half. It was just a runaway game,” Kidd said. “The first quarter, particularly, we were right with them and we were playing them even. They made some good adjustments and the game got away from us. I’m very proud of the girls. This team is the foundation for next year and they are just so pumped up for next year.”
Apostolic Christian boys 64, Clayton-Bradley 55: Blake Mills remembers the games where Clayton-Bradley had just enough players to field a team.
That was two years ago when the Blazers basketball team was in its infancy. Like any project, it started small. They had just one player on the bench at a time, if they were lucky, and players like Mills spent tipoff to the final buzzer on the floor.
Over a short period, the excitement started to grow around the new program and so did their roster. Two years ago to Thursday night, Mills played his last game for Clayton-Bradley against Apostolic Christian Academy and did it alongside 14 other teammates in a 64-55 loss.
He is the first senior player in the school’s short athletics history.
“When I started, there were five or six guys,” Mills told The Daily Times. “We always had one guy hurt, so we were playing a whole game back and forth all four quarters. It’s super nice to have some depth now, especially depth with some talent. I think that’s really what helped us make our season this year.”
The Blazers second full season as a program ended in dramatic fashion in the opening round of the Battle for Blount County Tournament at Maryville Christian School and they’re not yet where head coach Sean Mubarak wants them to be, but they took a big step towards that Thursday.
Clayton-Bradley matched the Flames step for step for three quarters, holding a first quarter lead before Apostolic used a run to go in front in the second quarter.
The Blazers closed the first half out strong, however, with Sam McNear hitting a jumper at the buzzer to pull them within two at halftime.
The back-and-forth continued into the third quarter. Landry Presson and Michael Patterson opened with back-to-back scores to put Apostolic up 32-26, but McNear scored on a layup and Brandon Hager followed through at the free-throw line to give Clayton-Bradley its first lead since the first quarter.
Hager scored with two minutes, 58 seconds to go in the third quarter to put the Blazers ahead again, but it was the last time. A 13-0 Flames run followed and Clayton-Bradley didn’t score a field goal until there was three minutes left in the fourth quarter. By that point, it fell behind 55-39.
“We’re young,” Mubarak said. “We’ve got freshmen and sophomores and Apostolic, heck of a team, has some leadership there. I think it’s about learning to handle the circus and becoming the ringmaster. I think it was energy. It was a hype environment. It’s learning to control that and learning what shots to take, what shots not to take, when to pass, when to shoot.”
The scoring drought ultimately did in the Blazers, but not before they outscored Apostolic 11-2 over the span of two minutes to turn their 16-point deficit into four with 38 seconds to go. That late push was sparked by two big 3s from McNear.
“We’re not going to quit,” McNear said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re down 15 with three minutes left, we’re not going to quit. We trust our players, our coaches give us the right plays to run. At the end of the day, we’ve got to take this and learn from it. Offseason starts now, so the work to win next year starts now.”
Players like McNear, who is just a sophomore, will be around to help build off of this past season as a junior in 2022-23. That’s thanks in part to the foundation that has been laid by players like Mills.
“That’s always been (Mubarak’s) big thing is laying the foundation,” Mills said. “I’m so excited to see what these guys bring next year. From the jump of two years ago to this year, it was crazy. They’re a completely different team. Somebody in the locker room said it best, that it was night and day. I’m just excited to see what these boys go through next year and the year after that.”
