The upcoming high school baseball season is full of unknowns for the majority of teams in the area.
There are a few teams that seem poised for deep postseason runs and others that took their lumps last season in order to have a better outlook for this campaign. For the rest, graduation and injuries have muddied expectations.
Time will tell how things shape up, but here is a look at each local team with the season beginning today:
CLASS 4A
Heritage Mountaineers
Coach: Robbie Bennett (22nd season)
2021 record: 15-13 (eliminated by Bearden in the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key Players: Zander Melton (Sr.), Kaden Adsit (Sr.), Cody White (Sr.), Dylan Varitek (Sr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Heritage is tasked with replacing the most amount of departing talent in the area for the second consecutive season. The graduations of 2021 Daily Times Player of the Year Luke Johnson, Zach Hodge and Nolan Cunningham leave a massive void, specifically on the mound. Cody White and Dylan Varitek will serve as Heritage’s No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers, respectively, but the other spots are up in the air. The Mountaineers’ ability to sure up their rotation will be the determining factor in their success, especially since there are some experienced players in the lineup like senior catcher Zander Melton and senior outfielder Kaden Adsit.
Bennett says: “I feel like we’re going to hit it well, and I feel like we can play pretty good defense, but the tough part is going to be pitching. We’re going to have to depend on a lot of inexperience pitching. You’re going to see a lot of guys, and that’s one of the reasons I’m glad we’re playing six games the first week because we have to build some experience.”
Maryville Rebels
Coach: Adam Sullivan (eighth season)
2021 record: 25-11-1 (eliminated by Bearden in the District 4-4A tournament)
Key Players: Isaiah French (Sr.), Landon Dockery (Sr.), Eli Hames (Sr.), Cade Batchelor (Jr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Maryville has been an ace short of getting out of the District 4-4A Tournament and making a deep postseason run. The Rebels thought Cade Batchelor would emerge as that true No. 1 after watching him build toward that role the past two campaigns, but a back injury will prevent the junior from pitching this season. In Batchelor’s absence, senior left-hander Eli Hames elevates to the top of the rotation after opting to focus solely on baseball this school year. If Hames can throw strikes consistently and the arms behind him develop, Maryville could be dangerous come postseason time. The Rebels are tasked with replacing Justin Millsaps and Riley Orr in the lineup, but key contributors like Isaiah French, Landon Dockery, Will Heppner and Brody McMurray are all back and should provide some reliability at the dish.
Sullivan says: “We’ve got a lot of good young guys that are hungry to be good. They all want to be here and they all really like each other. Team chemistry in high school baseball is 90% of the battle. You have to some talent, but team chemistry will carry you a long way because it’s a grind. We have 10 seniors who are bought in, and that’s a great thing.”
William Blount Governors
Coach: Justin Young (12th season)
2021 record: 17-18 (eliminated by Maryville in the District 4-4A tournament)
Key Players: Justin Bell (Sr.), Kendall Brewer (Sr.), Brooks Bird (Jr.), Ethan Prats (Sr.)
Prognosis/Comment: High school baseball is often predicated on having one pitcher who can win one game to advance out of a district and region tournament as well as a sectional matchup. William Blount is the only team of the three District 4-4A programs in the county that boasts one of those arms in senior right-hander Justin Bell. The Governors also have two proven arms in Kendall Brewer and Brooks Bird behind Bell, but the depth behind them is not yet settled. Another question his how that pitching trio will be supported at the plate. William Blount has power and speed at spots, but how those attributes come together in different situations will determine how good its offense can be.
Young says: “I told this to our team the other night, and I don’t mean this to be negative towards any other team, but I really feel like if we were in the other district (District 3-4A) this year, we’d really have a chance to win. This year, we’re going to have to battle and fight to be one of the two teams that comes out of ours, and that’s just the depth of our district. My message to the guys is it’s just one game. We just have to go out there and play. I’m not going to coach and try to get my team amped up to win a game in March when in reality we have to be playing our best baseball in May.”
CLASS 3ASeymour Eagles
Coach: Kyle Koeneman (eighth season)
2021 record: 12-26 (eliminated by Gibbs in the District 3-3A tournament)
Key Players: Drew Childress (So.), Parker Seal (Sr.), Dylan Bridges (So.), Coby Johnson (So.)
Prognosis/Comment: Seymour enjoyed successful run from 2018-2021, amassing 77 wins in three full seasons while reaching the Class AAA state tournament in 2018 and the Class AAA sectional in 2021. Sustained success, however, is oftentimes followed with a rebuild, and the Eagles endured one a year ago. Six different underclassmen played in at least 29 games last season, and while that led to some growing pains, it also set the Eagles up for a return to prominence.
CLASS 2A
Alcoa Tornadoes
Coach: Steve Dunn (20th season)
2021 record: 17-12 (eliminated by Union County in the District 2-2A tournament)
Key Players: Andrew Henry (Jr.), Joe McCord (Jr.), Riley Long (Sr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Alcoa lacked energy at times a year ago, a byproduct of lackluster team chemistry. Those issues do not appear to be a problem for this iteration of the Tornadoes in part because of a freshman class that has provided a “shot in the arm.” Alcoa boasts an ace in Andrew Henry and a bona fide slugger in Joe McCord, but it will also rely on some of the new faces in the program. How that translates to success in one of the toughest districts in Class 2A is not yet known given how dominant Tennessee commit and Pigeon Forge pitcher Dylan Loy is, but the goal is to go as far as possible and make sure the program is set up for the future.
Dunn says: “The next few years are really going to be a good opportunity for us to get back to a state tournament and do some things with certain realignments and the talent that we have. Make no mistake about it, we’re very young, but we’re going out here to advance out of a district, advance out of a regional and to try and get to a state tournament. At the end of the day, I really do believe we have the ability to do that, especially when you have guys like Andrew Henry and some of our older guys who are good baseball players. But with the freshmen and the younger guys, it’s about putting them in positions they can succeed, gain some confidence, learn the game a little bit and just develop for the next few years.”
CLASS 1A
Greenback Cherokees
Coach: Justin Ridenour (fourth season)
2021 record: 19-12 (District 4-1A champion, Region 2-1A runner-up, lost to University High in the Class A sectionals)
Key Players: Brady Collins (Sr.), Tyler Frazier (Sr.), Caden Lawson (Jr.), Kooper Williams (Jr.), Carson Moore (So.)
Prognosis/Comment: No team in The Daily Times’ coverage area has a better chance of reaching the state tournament than Greenback after knocking on the door each of the past two seasons, losing to University High in the Region 1-A semifinals in 2021 and then again in the Class 1A sectionals a year ago. The Cherokees bring back every major contributor for last season’s team and even get Cason Workman back into the fold after an injury ended his season a year ago. Greenback’s state-tournament candidacy starts with the pitching duo of Caden Lawson and Kooper Williams, but the Cherokees also boast a dynamic offense that can score runs in multiple ways, whether that be via extra-base hits or small ball.
Ridenour says: “I’ve told our guys to embrace the moment and try to get better each and every day. We can’t always control which way the ball rolls or what the call is behind the plate, but we can do is play 100%, do things the right way and prepare the right way. I don’t want them to look too far ahead and just take it game by game, and if we do that, we’ll have a chance at the end.”
DIVISION II-A
The King’s Academy Lions
Coach: Matt Storm (second season)
2022 record: 21-9
Key Players: Zac Wallace (Jr.), Aidan Murphy (So.), Ryder Storm (So.), Riley Webber (Sr.)
Prognosis/Comment: The King’s Academy won a program-record 21 games last season despite its reliance on underclassmen. Nahzir Bergen and Ethan Ridderstap, both of whom have graduated, did play a large role in that success, but the key contributors who are tasked with filling that void are more than capable. Riley Webber and Ryder Storm were both All-District selections a year ago and the latter was also the Division II-A District 1 Defensive Player of the Year. Aidan Murphy and Jack Hamilton were also honorable mentions. The talent of those returners coupled with the bitter taste in their mouth after an early exit in the postseason are the foundation for what should be a successful campaign.
Storm says: “Last year, we had to start four freshmen and an eighth grader out of necessity. This year, we’ve got 14 cats that can legitimately play at the level. So you go from last year and trying to piece a lineup together every day to this year where we’re rolling dice to decide which guys to start because they are all capable. I don’t think that’s a position this school has ever been in. It’ll be interesting to see what this season holds for us.”
National Association of Christian Athletes
Maryville Christian Eagles
Coach: Andrew Sylvester (second season)
2022 record: 8-18
Key Players: Tanner Jarvis (Sr.), Jackson DeBusk (Sr.), Caleb Adams, Max Hoschette.
Prognosis/Comment: Maryville Christian returns seven of its nine starters in the field from a 2022 campaign that was more about development than winning. The dividends from that experience should pay off this season, and the Eagles believe they are primed to take a major step forward as a program.
Sylvester says: “We learned how to play together. We were young, and we got a lot of experience in a lot of key spots for this year. I think we learned a lot about who we are as a team, as a program and the direction we want to go and how we have to play to get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.