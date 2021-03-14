The pandemic not only led to the cancellation of high school baseball and a somber end to the careers of so many seniors in The Daily Times coverage area — and across the country — but it also created a lot of uncertainty for teams as they gear up for this season.
Summer ball prevented players from having to go a full year without playing, but even then, most teams will be relying on players who have either had the bulk of their varsity experience as underclassmen or none at all.
The inability to have preseason scrimmages will surely lead to additional growing pains, which brings about an increased importance for early-season non-district games as coaches attempt to figure out how they stack up with programs that are attempting to clear the same hurdles.
Here is a look at how local teams shape up as baseball season begins Monday:
CLASS AAA
Coach: Robbie Bennett (20th season)
Key Players: Spencer Williams (Sr./SS), Riley Tipton (Sr./3B, P), Luke Johnson (Jr./2B), Zander Melton (Soph./C), Kaden Adsit (Soph./CF)
Prognosis/Comment: No team was hurt more by the pandemic than Heritage. The Mountaineers had a loaded roster highlighted by seniors Kameron Johnson, Hayden Gilliland, Blake Hughes, Blake Cooper and Tate Daniels — all of whom signed to play college baseball — that had legitimate hopes of a second region tournament berth in three years and potentially more. That is not to say that Heritage could not have similar success this spring. Williams and Tipton also factored into the Mountaineers’ limitless potential from a year ago, and they return hoping to make it a reality this season as leaders of a team that feels confident about its pitching and defense.
Bennett says: “I think this team comes in with something to prove because people are going to count us out because we did lose quite a bit of talent from last year’s team, but we also return a lot of good talent. The key is going to be hitting, and since 2014, there haven’t been too many teams that have hit it better than us, so hopefully that will come around and be one of our stronger points as well. If you can pitch and play defense, that will keep you close, and if you can hit, that sets you apart.”
Coach: Adam Sullivan (sixth season)
Key Players: Riley Orr (Jr./C), Daniel Hughes (Jr./P), Austin McGlamery (Sr./P), Alex McCutcheon (Sr./P)
Prognosis/Comment: Sullivan notices something different about his team this season. He is not sure if it is the chemistry and mindset of the group as a whole, the way last season ended or a little bit of both, but he has not had a team at Maryville possess as much energy and enthusiasm as this one has. How that translates to the field is yet to be determined. The Rebels will have a much different look this season, especially offensively given that Reuben Church is now slugging at Kentucky instead of in the middle of their order. Expect Maryville to produce runs with its speed, and hopefully it does so consistently enough to support a left handed-heavy pitching staff.
Sullivan says: “I’m enjoying this group so much that I haven’t even thought through expectations. My expectation is that this group of guys is going to be such a joy to coach and we’re going to have so much fun playing baseball that we’ll figure it out by May and see what happens.”
Coach: Kyle Koeneman (sixth season)
Key Players: Elijah Galyon (Sr./3B, OF, P), Adam Quincy (Sr./1B ,P), Derek McCarley (Sr./OF, P), Tres Parton (Sr./INF)
Prognosis/Comment: Seymour had its sights set on making up for a disappointing end to the 2019 campaign in which it suffered back-to-back defeats to Jefferson County and Sevier County in the District 2-AAA tournament. The Eagles lost two impact players in Dylan Dickert and Marscus Joyner, but they also return a lot of talent, highlighted by Kentucky commit Elijah Galyon.
Coach: Justin Young (10th season)
Key Players: Avery Crabtree (Sr./P), Colby Abbott (Sr./INF, P), Rhode Kirkland (Jr./P), Will Vance (Jr./OF), Brandon Coggins (Sr./3B)
Prognosis/Comment: Young admits that his lineup may struggle when it comes to District 4-AAA competition, but he hopes it comes together well enough to string some runs together and support a deep pitching staff that has some experience. Those struggles should not exist against non-district opponents, and there is potential that some big nights at the plate in those games could create some confidence that can carry over into the bouts that matter. William Blount enters with the same goals it does every season: win 20 games and finish in the top half of the district, and if everything clicks, those are both attainable achievements.
Young says: “The big thing for us this year is we have to learn how to compete. It’s different playing each other in scrimmages and then stepping on the field and playing somebody else. You have to have that drive to want to be successful and want to win.”
CLASS AA
Coach: Steve Dunn (18th season)
Key Players: Thai Love (Sr./SS), Ryan Whitson (Sr./P), Riley Heaton (Sr./OF, P), Avery Worde (Sr./2B), Colt Whaley (Jr./OF)
Prognosis/Comment: Love had his junior campaign come to an end before the pandemic hit after breaking his leg in a preseason scrimmage, but he is back and will serve as an integral part of both Alcoa’s lineup and defense. Worde will man the middle of the infield with Love while Whitson and Heaton will headline the rotation with the potential to carry the Tornadoes as far as their arms will allow. The supporting cast comes with a lot of uncertainty, but Alcoa has faith it can live up to its potential and give the Tornadoes an opportunity to compete in the district and region tournaments for a sectional berth.
Dunn says: “Those (seniors) have been a big part of our program since they were freshmen. Riley and Thai have started since they were freshmen and Ryan started as a sophomore. These kids want to win. It matters to them. They care about the game and they care about our program. They’re kind of the epitome of what we’ve tried to build over the last four or five years and they’re continuing that work ethic. They’ve earned the right to lead this team, and hopefully with the amount of work they’ve put in, they have the right to win as well.”
CLASS A
Coach: Justin Ridenour (second season)
Key Players: Micah Franklin (Jr./OF), Caden Lawson (Fr./P), Tyler Frazier (Soph./C), Folsom Silver (Soph./3B), Kooper Williams (Fr./SS, P)
Prognosis/Comment: Ridenour entered last season hoping to take the first step toward rebuilding a program that won a Class A state championship under Wes Caldwell the year prior. The Cherokees had a senior-laden group capable of laying a strong foundation but never got the opportunity to. Greenback will attempt to accomplish the same goal this season, albeit with a young roster that does not include a single senior. The Cherokees hope they can make up for inexperience with athleticism — several players also play football, a program with as high a standard as any in Class 1A — and compete for the District 2-A championship.
Ridenour says: “It will be fun for us a young team and me as a coach to kind of grow together. The only thing I know how to do is work them as hard as I can, put an arm around them, build a relationship with them, love on them and let them know that I care about them. I’m going to be interested to see how we grow throughout the year. It’s something I’m excited about.”
DIVISION II-A
Coach: Mitchell Turner (third season)
Key Players: Ethan Ridderstap (Jr./P), Nahzir Bergen (Jr./OF, P), Nathan Hoffman (Sr./P), Ridley Edington (Sr./), Chase Anderson (Sr./)
Prognosis/Comment: The King’s Academy has three players from Aruba that had to catch an emergency flight to the United States before the school year started because of the pandemic in order to play this season, but their presence changes the entire outlook of the Lions’ season. Ridderstap highlights the group with a fastball that can get above 90 miles per hour. He showed ace potential in his first career start a year ago, tossing a no-hitter that included 19 strikeouts. Ridderstap will be the catalyst for a successful campaign, but the Lions have a roster that Turner says, from top to bottom, may rival the state championship team he coached at Grace Christian in 2015.
Turner says: “I feel like we really missed out on a golden opportunity last year for this team to mesh, and so I guess the most surprising thing was seeing how quickly they’ve bought in when they did get together this year. Everybody is kind of hungry for the same thing, and that’s to get outside and play. I’m trying to be cautiously optimistic because when you set these really high expectations, especially on 15- to 18-year-old kids, they tend to not be ready for that pressure and you don’t want them to lose the love for the game while you’re trying to achieve something. … I just want them to be successful, and sometimes I think me and the coaching staff want them to be more successful than they even do, but I want them to see that hard work does pay off.”
