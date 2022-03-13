Every high school baseball coach entered the 2021 season with some level of uncertainty after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the previous campaign just as it started.
The 2022 season signals a return to normalcy, but there will still be plenty to sort out in the opening weeks as teams across the area adjust to new-look lineups and pitching staffs.
Some teams seem better suited than others. A few have have legitimate aspirations of deep postseason runs while others could play themselves into the picture if they figure out some unknowns.
Here is a look at how local teams shape up as baseball season begins today:
CLASS 4A
Heritage Mountaineers
Coach: Robbie Bennett (21st season)
2021 record: 19-13 (eliminated by Maryville in the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key Players: Luke Johnson (Sr.), Nolan Cunningham (Sr.), Zach Hodge (Sr.), Zander Melton (Jr.), Kaden Adsit (Jr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Heritage took awhile to get it going a year ago, losing seven of its first 10 games before rattling off eight wins in a row. The Mountaineers hope to avoid another slow start to the season, and they have the talent to do so despite losing as much talent as any team in the area over the past two years — Kameron Johnson, Hayden Gilliland and Spencer Williams to name a few. Heritage returns four starters from last year’s team — a group highlighted by Middle Tennessee State signee Luke Johnson — but the remaining turnover translates to a lot of competition. The Mountaineers believe the battle for playing time will be a benefit throughout the season.
Bennett says: “Obviously, you have to control what you can control. We’re just going to keep developing guys and rolling our sleeves up and going to work. I feel like we’ve got a pretty good ball club this year. We return a lot of guys who have played, so I’m pretty excited about that.”
Maryville Rebels
Coach: Adam Sullivan (seventh season)
2021 record: 25-11-1 (eliminated by Farragut in the District 4-AAA loser’s bracket semifinal)
Key Players: Riley Orr (Sr.), Daniel Hughes (Sr.), Justin Millsaps (Sr.), Isaiah French (Jr.), Landon Dockery (Jr.), Cade Batchelor (Soph.)
Prognosis/Comment: No team in the area may boast as much talent as the Rebels do after falling falling a victory shy of a region tournament berth a year ago. Maryville did lose a handful of important seniors — headlined by last year’s Daily Times Pitcher of the Year Josh Seiler — but it returns several key pieces. An array of left-handed pitching stands out, something that has led to some of Adam Sullivan’s most successful seasons as a coach, but the Rebels also have quality righties and a deep lineup.
Sullivan says: “I don’t care who you are, experience is huge, I’ve had teams in the past that got killed, but there were a ton of sophomores, and by the time those guys were juniors and seniors, they were legit. I expect that we will be more veteran-like. I think they understand what I want and what I expect, and I think that’s half the battle for a coach, especially for me because I’m pretty hard on the guys because I’ve seen really great teams and coached really great teams, so I know what it should look like. Sometimes that is hard to reach, but I think this team can handle it.”
William Blount Governors
Coach: Justin Young (11th season)
2021 record: 13-21 (eliminated by Maryville in the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key Players: Rohde Kirkland (Sr.), Will Vance (Sr.), Justin Bell (Jr.), Kendall Brewer (Jr.), Brooks Bird (Soph.)
Prognosis/Comment: William Blount had its issues a year ago, but pitching depth was not one of them. This season is a different story as the Governors attempt to figure out who will fill out their rotation after Jacob Patterson, Avery Crabtree and Brandon Coggin all graduated. William Blount does get the benefit of a healthy Justin Bell after he sustained a season-ending injury a year ago. The lineup also has a massive hole to fill following Colby Abbott’s graduation.
Young says: “I feel good about Rohde Kirkland and Justin Bell. Those two guys are going to be solid at the top. Kendall Brewer will be our No. 3, and Brooks Bird has thrown it very well this preseason, but he doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience. After that, we don’t know. We’re trying to find No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 because I preach to my guys that when you play as many games as we do against the competition we do, we need eight to 10 arms that can throw strikes and get people out.”
CLASS 3A
Seymour Eagles
Coach: Kyle Koeneman (seventh season)
2021 record: 32-4 (District 2-AAA champion, Region 1-AAA runner-up, lost to Farragut in the Class AAA sectionals)
Key Players: AJ Berry (Sr.), Aaron Webb (Sr.), Alexander Hutcherson (Sr.), Drew Childress (Fr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Seymour may lement its performance against Science Hill in the Region 1-AAA championship game that led to it facing Farragut in the Class AAA sectionals, but that did nothing to take away how dominant the Eagles were a year ago. Now Seymour is tasked with finding a way mimic that success despite the immense amount of talent it lost as Class AAA Mr. Baseball finalist Derek McCarley — the first in program history — Elijah Galyon and a few others leave huge shoes to fill.
CLASS 2A
Alcoa Tornadoes
Coach: Steve Dunn (19th season)
2021 record: 25-12-1 (District 4-AA champion, lost to Gibbs in Region 2-AA semifinal)
Key Players: Colton Whaley (Sr.), Nate Hartless (Sr.), Isaac Whitehead (Sr.), Dalton Fiegle (Sr.), Andrew Henry (Jr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Alcoa has not had to worry much about its leadership over the years with the likes of Will Shelton, Ty Boyd, Riley Heaton, Ryan Whitson and Thai Love — to name a few — acting as cornerstones. The Tornadoes enter the season wondering who on their roster is capable of filling those shoes. Alcoa will be a talented group capable of competing for state tournament berth if a few seniors step up and and accept that role.
Dunn says: “Like all coaches, we’re trying to figure out how much the game means to certain kids. At least in my opinion, there is a fundamental difference between being a ballplayer and being somebody who just plays baseball. We’re basically asking guys to be ballplayers and not just be guys who play baseball because you can win with good ballplayers, but you’re going to have a hard time winning with guys who just play and don’t put in what they need to put in to produce.”
CLASS 1A
Greenback Cherokees
Coach: Justin Ridenour (third season)
2021 record: 13-17 (District 2-A champion, lost to University High in Region 1-A semifinals)
Key Players: Brady Collins (Jr.), Tyler Frazier (Jr.), Caden Lawson (Soph.), Kooper Williams (Soph.), Carson Moore (Fr.)
Prognosis/Comment: In their first full season under Justin Ridenour, the Cherokees took an important first step as a program, dominating their district despite their youth. Greenback returns most of its key players from a year ago, and not only plans to win another district championship but add some additional hardware as well. Caden Lawson, Kooper Williams and junior Brady Collins once again headline a pitching staff that looks to stifle opposing bats while the Cherokees push across runs with their small-ball approach.
Ridenour says: “These guys know the expectations when they put on a Greenback jersey and they know it takes a lot of hard work. I think they got a taste of it last year, which was really good, and now I’ve seen that they’ve been even hungrier to compete, get better and come to practice every day ready to go to work. So far, I’ve really liked their attitude and effort.”
DIVISION II-A
The King’s Academy Lions
Coach: Matt Storm (first season)
2021 record: 18-18 (lost to CPA in Division II-A state quarterfinals)
Key Players: Nahzir Bergen (Sr.), Ethan Ridderstap (Sr.), Riley Webber (Jr.), Zac Wallace (Soph.), Aidan Murphy (Fr.), Ryder Strom (Fr.)
Prognosis/Comment: The King’s Academy lost a talented group of seniors from last season’s team that was led by Mitch Turner, but that does not mean the Lions are entering a rebuild under Matt Storm. Nahzir Bergen and Ethan Ridderstap were two of TKA’s better players a year ago, and the infusion of potential-laden freshmen like Ryder Storm and Aidan Murphy give the Lions a chance to have similar success this season.
Storm says: “I think we’ll surprise some people. I just want a strong showing from these guys. I want development and everybody to buy in to what we’re doing here because if you win, more people will want a piece of that. It’s just about following the process and trusting the process.”
National Association of Christian Athletes
Maryville Christian Eagles
Coach: Andrew Sylvester (first season)
2021 record: 10-15
Key Players: Ethan Davis (Sr.), Tanner Jarvis (Jr.), Jackson DeBusk (Jr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Maryville Christian returns five players from a year ago. The rest of its roster is comprised of players who have never played an inning of varsity baseball. The Eagles believe they can build on some of the success they had a year ago, but they also understand that the program is not going to get to where they want it overnight.
Sylvester says: “I expect us to go out there and have the mentality of going out there and expecting to win, but at the end of it, if things don’t go our way, I try to stay on the positive side of it and tell them that these other kids have been playing and practicing baseball since they were five years old and we’re just now getting to it. It definitely is a tricky situation to have the mentality to always want to win but also to know that we’re growing and just now getting into it.”
