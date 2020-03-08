Spring is right around the corner, and with that comes the return of America’s favorite pastime.
A trip to Murfreesboro in May is what every team strives for, but it isn’t a feat that each program can accomplish.
One local school enters the 2020 campaign as a defending state champion with a lot of question marks. Another fell a win shy of reaching the state tournament and believes it can get over that threshold this time around. The others are attempting to take that next step and advance out of the district tournament.
Here is a look at how local teams shape up as baseball season begins Monday.
CLASS AAA
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Robbie Bennett (19th season)
2019 season recap: Heritage struggled out of the gate, losing five of its first seven games before rattling off 10 wins in its next 11 games. The Mountaineers played their best at the end of the season, winning seven of their final eight regular season games and making a run to the District 4-AAA semifinals with wins over Lenoir City, William Blount, Bearden and Knoxville Catholic before losing to Hardin Valley, which went on to win the Region 2-AAA championship over eventual Class AAA state champion Farragut.
Key players: Kameron Johnson (Sr./OF), Hayden Gilliland (Sr./C), Blake Hughes (Sr./LHP, 1B), Blake Cooper (Sr./LHP, OF) Tate Daniels (Sr./RF, RHP), Riley Tipton (Jr./3B, RHP)
Comment/Prognosis: A talented senior class has Heritage thinking it can reach the region tournament for the second time in three years. The Mountaineers return 77.7% of their hits and 73.1% of their RBIs from a year ago, but they will have to replace the clutch hitting Max Bowers provided last season. Heritage also lost two of its premier starters in Jake Kerr and Cade Braden to graduation, but Blake Hughes, Blake Cooper, Tate Daniels and Riley Tipton make up a rotation that is more than capable of picking up the slack.
Bennett says: “We can go as far as we want to. You have to catch some breaks, but we’re going to focus on what we need to do to get better every day and the things we can control — how hard we play, being focused and being good teammates. We just want to have fun this year.”
MARYVILLE REBELS
Coach: Adam Sullivan (fifth season)
2019 season recap: It was an up-and-down season for the Rebels, who won consecutive games three times before the final week of the regular season. Then everything clicked. Maryville won four in a row heading into the District 4-AAA Tournament and then knocked off William Blount in the first round. The inconsistency, however, surfaced once again and back-to-back losses to Farragut and Knoxville Catholic put an end to the season.
Key players: Reuben Church (Sr./3B, RHP), Seth Orren (Sr./1B, OF), Tanner Shiver (Sr./INF), Carter Finlay (Sr./RHP), Daniel Hughes (So./LHP), Austin McGlamery (Jr./LHP)
Comment/Prognosis: Maryville likes its options on the mound, but it lacks the dominant arm it has had in the past with guys like Evan Porter and Drew Elkins. That means the Rebels will have to rely more on the defense behind its pitchers and a lineup once again centered around senior third baseman Reuben Church. Maryville plans to move the Kentucky signee up in the order this season — either leading off or hitting in the two-hole — to reduce the number of times opposing teams can pitch around him. Seniors Tanner Shiver and Seth Orren will be the batters tasked with protecting Church in the lineup.
Sullivan says: “You have to play well in the regular season to set yourself up for the tournament, but then when the tournament starts, I think it’s more about mindset. That’s always been my thought on the postseason, and I’ve been lucky enough to have some teams that would fight you to keep the jersey on their back. I’m hopeful that this team will gain that mentality.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Coach: Justin Young (ninth season)
2019 season recap: William Blount opened the season with seven consecutive victories and ended the regular season with seven wins in its last nine games. All of that success — and everything in between — did not translate to the postseason as the Governors opened the District 4-AAA Tournament with losses to county rivals Maryville and Heritage.
Key players: Justin Snider (Sr./RHP, 1B), Gage Fairbanks (Sr./CF), Rhode Kirkland (So./LHP, OF), Devon Hughes (Sr./SS), Avery Crabtree (Jr./RHP, OF), Trevor Ulland (Jr./C).
Comment/Prognosis: William Blount is not young, but it is inexperienced. With a roster chock full of juniors and seniors who will be playing varsity baseball for the first time, the Governors have a lot of question marks on defense and in their lineup. The pitching staff, however, has innings under its belt, and William Blount will rely on it to keep it in games, especially early in the season, as they try and work out the kinks in other areas.
Young says: “The first couple of weeks, we’re going to be plugging guys in and taking guys out, and they can’t get too high or get too low. They just need to go out there and play with a lot of confidence and have fun. Hopefully after eight or 10 games we can establish some roles on the team and guys can get comfortable in those roles and we can hopefully have some success.”
SEYMOUR EAGLES
Coach: Kyle Koeneman (fifth season)
2019 season recap: Seymour had a disappointing end to last season after reaching the Class AAA state tournament for the first time in 11 years in 2018. The Eagles swept Sevier County and Jefferson County in the regular season but lost to both on consecutive days in the District 2-AAA Tournament.
Key players: Elijah Galyon (Jr./RHP, INF), Marcus Joyner (Sr./LHP, 1B), Dylan Dickert (Sr./RHP), Adam Quincy (Jr./LHP)
Comment/Prognosis: The Eagles bring back a good amount of impact players from a year ago that are motivated after a disappointing end to their 2019 campaign. Seymour should be one of the favorites to win the District 2-AAA championship.
CLASS AA ALCOA TORNADOES
Coach: Steve Dunn (17th season)
2019 season recap: Alcoa looked destined to make its first Class AA state tournament appearance since 2004. The Tornadoes carried a 19-game winning streak into their sectional bout with Elizabethton and had their ace, Will Shelton, on the mound. A rare off night from The Daily Times Pitcher of the Year, however, opened the door for an upset that put a premature end to a special season.
Key players: Ryan Whiteson (Jr./RHP, OF), Nick Roberts (Sr./RHP, C), Riley Heaton (Jr./RHP, OF), Grant Livesay (Sr./CF), Ty Boyd (Sr./SS), Brayden Anderson (Jr./RF)
Comment/Prognosis: Alcoa was already tasked with replacing four integral seniors from last year’s team — Will Shelton, Kobe Robinson, Caleb Cardwell and Shannon Mitchell — and now it also has to deal with the loss of junior second baseman Thai Love, who suffered a broken femur in a scrimmage that required surgery and will sideline him for the entire season. Love was the “purest hitter” in the Tornadoes’ lineup, but additions Ethan Hettmansberger and Brayden Anderson should help pick up some of the slack. Alcoa is deep on the mound, but it does not have top-of-the-line arms it had a year ago. It will rely on right-handers Nick Roberts, Ryan Whiteson and Riley Heaton and left-handers Nate Pitts and Zach Hodge to keep opponents off the board.
Dunn says: “We’re not going to use any excuses or play the victim card. We’re going to go out there and compete. Our whole motto this year has been we’re playing for May, and we’re going to go through the regular season getting better and trying to prepare for the tournament.”
CLASS A GREENBACK CHEROKEES
Coach: Justin Ridenour (first season)
2019 season recap: The Cherokees cruised to a third consecutive Class A state tournament berth, outscoring opponents, 72-2, in six postseason games to punch their ticket to Murfreesboro. Greenback lost to Summertown in its second game but rallied with a win over Lake County and a pair of victories over Summertown — capped with a walk-off home run by Daily Times Player of the Year Reese Plemons — to reach the championship game. The drama was far from over. Trinity Christian first baseman Garrett Bond delivered a believed walk-off hit but peeled off the first-base line to celebrate with his teammates, resulting in an out that forced extra innings. Seth Riddle scored the game-winning run on a squeeze bunt in the ninth inning to secure the program’s first state championship.
Key players: Duke Stinnett (Sr./UTIL, RHP), Kobie Williams (Sr./RHP, INF) Austin Burger (Sr./C, RHP), Holden Willis (Sr./RHP), Kaden Necaise (Sr./SS)
Comment/Prognosis: Graduation siphoned off a large chunk of the Cherokees’ production from last season’s state championship team, and offseason injuries have made finding numbers for the roster “a little bit of a roller coaster.” Still, the contributors who do return make Greenback a favorite to win the District 2-A title for the third consecutive year, and if the more inexperienced players behind them develop, the Cherokees believe they could once again make a run at a state tournament berth.
Ridenour says: “A lot of guys have a chance to step up. As far as that goes, with a lot of new faces and losing so many guys from last year, we feel like we can hopefully play our best baseball at the end of the year as they guys continue to get more reps and more practice time.”
DIVISION II-A THE KING’S ACADEMY LIONS
Coach: Mitchell Turner (second season)
2019 season recap: The King’s Academy started 3-13, but all those learning experiences helped a young team develop. That much was evident when the Lions won eight games in a nine-game stretch before having their season end with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Chattanooga Christian.
Key players: Nathan Hoffman (Jr./RHP, 1B), Tyler Mink (Jr./C), Juan Valle (Jr./SS)
Comment/Prognosis: The King’s Academy will open the season playing some of their home games at Johnson University after weather delayed the completion of their new turf field until mid-April. While their new diamond is constructed, the Lions will look to build as well after bringing back all but three players from last year’s team. Three international additions from Aruba add pitching depth and talent up the middle while South-Doyle transfer Chase Anderson will provide a boost once he becomes eligible later in the season.
Turner says: “The end of last year was really exciting because these guys finally bought in and realized I knew what I was talking about. At the same time, they also started believing in themselves, which has never really been the culture at TKA baseball. … I have much higher expectations for them this year because they can’t say they don’t know anymore.”
