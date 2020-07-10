KNOXVILLE — Grey Carroll, Taharin Sudderth, Jachim Williams and Tyler Mink settled into their seats Friday morning at KFOA High School Football Media Day and answered countless questions about a season that is up in the air.
An extension of Tennessee’s state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on June 29 pushed back the resumption of contact sports until Aug. 30 at the earliest, forcing players to wait and see how long their season will be delayed.
“Our coaches tell us we can only control what we can control,” said Mink, a senior wide receiver for The King’s Academy. “Once they give us that answer, we’ll be ready to go.”
Regardless of when that answer comes, players are preparing for a season unlike any other.
The TSSAA presented four options for rescheduling football season, all with various regular season lengths and playoff formats. The TSSAA Board of Control was slated to vote on an option Wednesday, but the vote was delayed because of continued conversations between TSSAA and Gov. Bill Lee’s legal counsel.
The conversation likely involves TSSAA's effort to get the governor's office to alter the emergency order to include high school sports in the same category as college and pro, which allows them to proceed with contact sports as originally planned because of their ability to properly prepare facilities and monitor COVID-19 infections.
However, TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress has stated that member schools cannot afford to do what NCAA and pro teams are doing in terms of testing, which puts players, coaches and fans at increased risk.
Until the matter is settled, all teams can do is continue the social distancing workouts that have been going on for the past month.
“All we’re doing is grinding, week in and week out to prepare for the season,” said Sudderth, a senior defensive lineman for Alcoa. “Whatever (the season) looks like, when they tell us we can go, we want to be ready for it.”
There is a possibility that the resumption of contact sports in this climate is not feasible. Tennessee had a record 2,473 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.
“For me, it is what it is,” said Carroll, a senior defensive end for Alcoa who is committed to Georgia Tech. “If we don’t play, I’ll get ready for college, and if we do play, let’s get another ring.”
Carroll is one of many Tornadoes who will play at the next level, but a cancelled or abbreviated season would put a disappointing end to the careers of those who will not get the same opportunity — especially for those whose recruitment may depend on playing this season.
“I keep telling people that I was a little guy (when I played), so I knew pretty early on that after high school I was probably going to have to hang it up, and that’s the case for a lot of kids who play high school football,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “Every kid dreams about their senior year, and to think that they’re going to possibly lose some games or potentially have it taken away, that’s absolutely heartbreaking.”
An idea of when football could return would assuage those worries, but amid a pandemic that could potentially threaten thousands across the state every Friday night, deliberation to ensure safety is paramount.
Players and coaches alike understand that. They just want to know if they can play, when and where.
“We can’t really do anything about it,” said Williams, a senior wide receiver and defensive back for TKA. “All we can do is wait.”
