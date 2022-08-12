Alcoa, Greenback, Heritage, Maryville and William Blount wrapped up their preseason schedule in the Blount County Jamboree on Friday inside Shields Stadium.
The Tornadoes and Mountaineers faced off in the opening quarter of the event while the Rebels followed up punt, pass, kick and sprint competitions in the second period with quarters against the Governors and the Cherokees.
Here are some highlights of the action:
FIRST QUARTER
Heritage broke in a brand new offense in the Jamboree, but Alcoa looked very much the same. Tornadoes speedster Jordan Harris picked up where he left off during their 2021 state title campaign, rushing for 60 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Alcoa won the 12-minute matchup, 14-0.
“I think (scoring early) is what you want to see,” Alcoa first-year coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “You’d like to really be able to call base offense and it got pretty smooth. We did that. It’s kind of a dress rehearsal in front of a crowd. We tried to do some game-type simulations in practice to get us ready for that. It’s fun just to be out here playing football and have a full stadium.”
Senior quarterback Zach Lunsford opened the game on the first drive, completing a 9-yard pass to Eli Owens that helped set up Harris’ 35-yard touchdown run on the next play.
Sophomore quarterback Eli Graf took over on Alcoa’s second drive and impressed with the two’s, throwing one pass to Luke Cannon for a 29-yard gain and capping off another short drive with a 3-yard scoring rush.
Like Alcoa, Heritage also underwent a regime change in the offseason, replacing long-time coach Tim Hammontree with former Tennessee tight ends coach Joe Osovet.
Osovet overhauled the Mountaineers schematically, introducing the “Bolt” offense and they showed flashes of how difficult it can be for opposing defenses, particularly on Heritage’s opening drive.
The Mountaineers, led by junior quarterback Wesley Deck, managed 14 yards in their first three plays, hovering around midfield before the drive stalled. Deck made Heritage’s highlight play of the evening, shedding a would-be tackler and turning a third-and-long into fourth and inches.
Heritage was unable to build off of the momentum Deck provided as Alcoa made the stop on fourth down, but Osovet went into the contest playing things close to the vest offensively as its season opener against Maryville looms.
“We weren’t going to show anybody what we’re going to come out and do next Thursday,” Osovet said. “I mean, this is a 12-minutes deal with 15 snaps. I’m not going to go out and give people some fodder and how we’re going to operate within our system.”
Despite giving up chunk plays on the first two drives, the Heritage defense settled in and had a strong showing on Alcoa’s third possession as linebacker Thomas Bowers was in on back-to-back sacks of Graf to force a punt.
“It’s always about the next play,” Osovet said. “Football is about playing the next down and you’ve got to be able to do that. I’m glad the way (the defense) bounced back and we’ll go from there.”
SECOND QUARTER
In the kickoff challenge, Maryville senior kicker Corbin Price beat out placekickers from Alcoa, Greenback and Heritage. He was the first of three winners for the Rebels as sophomore Jac Carter proved to be the fastest lineman in the first portion of the 40-yard dash before wide receiver DJ Gillins flashed his speed by beating out Alcoa’s Jordan Harris in the skill players’ 40-yard dash.
Lunsford took the top spot among quarterbacks in the throwing competition, edging Maryville quarterback Matthew Clemmer. Heritage junior Spencer Kepley represented the Mountaineers in the punting competition with his boot helping him nab a first place finish.
THIRD QUARTER
William Blount opened the period with a methodical drive that chewed more than five minutes off the clock, converting a fourth-and-one and moving the chains on a few other occasions before coming up empty in disappointing fashion.
Senior quarterback Brett Cortez rolled out of the pocket on fourth down and found a wide-open Eli Walker in the end zone, but the senior running back dropped the would-be touchdown.
Maryville wasted little time showing William Blount how to find pay dirt.
Senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer, who transferred from William Blount in the offseason, scrambled for a short gain before hitting junior wide receiver Zeek McCoy for a first down. Clemmer tossed a bubble screen to Gillins on the ensuing play, and the senior wide receiver weaved through the Governors defense for a long touchdown.
“He’s got something you really can’t teach and that’s speed,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said.
The Governors responded with some more offensive success — albeit against Maryville’s second- and third-string defense — but a dwindling clock prevented them from driving the length of the field.
Still, William Blount had an opportunity to escape with a 7-7 tie. Cortez once again spotted an open receiver in the end zone, flicking the ball down field as time expired only to witness another touchdown slip through his target’s fingers.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves said. “We’re not the most athletic or talented, but we work hard, and that’s all that we want to do. In our scrimmages, we haven’t finished and we’re trying to work that out. I was impressed that we were able to move the ball a little bit.
“Maryville is a class program the does it right, and that’s where we’re going. That’s our goal, to become a championship program in this state, and we have the guys to do it.”
FOURTH QUARTER
In their jamboree-ending matchup, Maryville and Greenback made the most of their chances to possess the ball in a 7-7 tie, with both notching long scoring drives.
Under the direction of backup quarterback Casey Cobble, the Rebels orchestrated an 11-play, 70-yard drive, ending with Cobble running in a 12-yard touchdown. The sophomore completed three of his four passes on the drive for 19 yards.
For Hunt, it was yet another example of Cobble’s progression as part of the team’s small quarterback room.
“Casey Cobble has gotten so much better really in the last six months,” Hunt said. “Just getting in the weight room in the offseason and continuing to grow and get bigger. He gets a ton of reps in practice.
“We’ve got two quarterbacks on the whole roster, so he’s literally getting just as many reps as Matthew (Clemmer) is right now. He’s taking advantage of it. It’s something that has been a lot of fun to watch him progress.”
Greenback followed up on Maryville’s long scoring drive with one of its own. Junior quarterback Caden Lawson led the Cherokees on a drive that lasted a whopping 17 plays and covered 71 yards, capping it off with a two-yard touchdown carry.
Greenback showed a balanced attack during its possession, mixing 10 running plays with seven pass attempts. It was a worthy response in the eyes of coach Ethan Edmiston, who is hoping for plenty of those types of drives in his second season with the program.
“Maryville ate a lot of clock on their drive, so we knew that was probably our one shot at scoring,” Edmiston said. “So we just focused on getting first downs, keep moving the ball, and I thought the kids did a good job of converting some fourth downs and third downs. You want to get points every drive, and they did that. So I’m proud of them getting that done.”
