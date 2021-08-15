Every team in the area is replacing at least one key contributor from a year ago, meaning there could be some hiccups early in the season as teams adjust to their new reality.
Still, expectations remain the same for each program. Some are gunning for another state tournament berth and others are hoping to reach that plateau. The rest are hoping to take another step toward reaching the class shown by the best teams in the area.
Here is a breakdown of the local girls soccer scene for the 2021 season, which begins tonight.
CLASS AAA
HERITAGE LADY MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Andy Byrd (sixth season)
2020 record: 6-7-1 (lost to Lenoir City in the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key players: Eliza Daniels (Sr.), Wren Wyss (Fr.), Linda Madrid (Fr.), Aiden Van Tyle (Fr.), Abi Masingo (Fr.)
Comment/Prognosis: No player in Blount County history scored more career goals than Katlin Burger, but now that she has departed to play basketball at UVA-Wise, the Lady Mountaineers will have to rely on a new crop of players to find the back of the net. Freshmen account for half of Heritage’s roster, but it is arguably the most talented group in program history, so the experience they gain this season will be invaluable.
Byrd says: “We have nine freshmen that came in from a team that was dominant in middle school last season. It’s all about what these freshmen can do. But, they’re freshmen, so consistency may be an issue. It’s a good problem to have, but it’s still a problem because you’re relying on a lot of freshmen.”
Maryville Lady Rebels
Coach: Steve Feather (sixth season)
2020 record: 16-4-2 (District 4-AAA champion, Region 2-AAA champion, lost to Ravenwood in the Class AAA state quarterfinals)
Key players: Kayla Barr (Jr.)., Megan Carroll (Sr.), Hayes McCallum (Soph.), Hannah Williamson (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Kayla Barr, the reigning Daily Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year, is a blur that gives Maryville the consistent offensive threat needed to compete for the District 4-AAA championship. The Lady Rebels should have no problems scoring goals, but it will have to figure out its defense after the graduation of goalkeeper Aaliyah Vananda and center back Kat Morris and an injury to Ella Funderburk in order to make their sixth state tournament appearance in seven years.
Feather says: “Things right now look bumpy, but they did this time last year, too. I really think down the stretch we’re going to be tough to beat, but there are going to be some hiccups along the way. The good news is we have the right group of players that are prepared for road blocks and look at it with a mentality that the setbacks are only going to make us stronger.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT LADY GOVERNORS
Coach: Perry Hopkins (fifth season)
2020 record: 8-6-3 (lost to Farragut in the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key players: McKenna Myers (Sr.), Miranda Johnson (Sr.), Emma Kilgore (Sr.), Julia Combs (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Much like Heritage, William Blount enters the 2021 campaign searching for a new go-to goal scorer now that Blakely Hopkins, who owns just about every offensive record in program history, is playing at Lincoln Memorial. Senior McKenna Myers and Miranda Johnson comprised the remaining two-thirds of a potent offensive triangle last season and should create most of the offense, but they will need some help. While the Lady Governors figure that out, they will lean on a defense that has a ton of experience.
Hopkins says: “From a defensive perspective, we’re as good as we’ve ever been because all those girls are back for their senior year. We’re extremely confident in our defensive capabilities, but there is definitely some opportunity to find some better offensive combinations of the offensive side because of the inexperience outside of McKenna and Miranda. Some of the younger girls who are going to be playing on the offensive side of the ball are phenomenal athletes, we just have to get them to understand where they need to be on the field and when to be there.”
CLASS AA
SEYMOUR LADY EAGLES
Coach: Ron Blaydes (ninth season)
2020 record: 13-4 (District 2-AA champions, Region 1-AA runner-up, lost to East Hamilton in the Class AA state quarterfinals)
Key players: Emma Houser (Jr.), Payton Jett (Jr.), Kaia Howard (Jr.), Trysta Lane (Jr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Gone are All-Daily Times selections Abby Wolfenbarger and Emily Glaspie, but the Lady Eagles’ junior class has more than enough talent to make up for those losses. Seymour is looking forward to getting full seasons out of Emma Houser and Kaia Howard after each of them missed significant time with injuries a year ago, and their production could translate to a fourth state tournament appearance in five years.
Blaydes says: “You hope that those (new midfielders) can step in and do what (Wolfenbarger and Glaspie) did. We kind of keep the same formation that we’ve always kept because it seems to work real well for us, but there may be times we have to change something because of the players we have. Right now, the players that have stepped in understand the program and understand how it works.”
CLASS A
ALCOA LADY TORNADOES
Coach: Shane Corley (11th season)
2020 record: 11-7-1 (District 2-A champions, Region 1-A champions, lost to Signal Mountain in the Class A state semifinals)
Key players: Kaleea Scales (Sr.), Peyton Potts (Jr.), Ella Murr (Jr.), Charlotte Tymon (Soph.)
Comment/Prognosis: Alcoa’s recipe for success last season was a simple one. Shelby Knight and McKinna Murr controlled the game from the midfield and Bonnie Lauderback tormented opposing back lines. That formula will have to change with all three playing at the next level, but the Lady Tornadoes have embraced the change. The midfield is where the early question marks lie, but an experienced defense can make up for its learning curve. The hope is it all comes together and culminates in Alcoa’s fifth straight state tournament appearance.
Corley says: “That’s a big senior class to try and replace, and it’s hard, but the good thing is we were able to play quite a few young players with them last year that are good soccer players. It’ll probably look a little bit different this year in terms of the style of soccer we’ll play, but at the same time, the experience the younger girls got from last year will step in and they’ll be fine. We expect them to help us along just like the other group did.”
GREENBACK LADY CHEROKEES
Coach: Rob Fox (eighth season)
2020 record: 12-7-1 (District 4-A champions, lost to Oneida in the Region 2-A semifinals)
Key players: Kiki Bishop (Sr.), Mikah Morris (Sr.), Isabella Belcher (Sr.), Madison Graves (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Julianne Fox — a 100-plus goal scorer — Jenna McConnell and Betsy Tiller all depart from last season’s Region 2-A semifinal team, but that does not change the expectations for the Lady Cherokees. This senior class may not possess the same amount of talent, but they have more than enough experience. Greenback believes that alone could lead to a deep postseason run.
Fox says: “Our seniors are going to carry us in terms of leadership and skill. They have been around this team long enough and seen the success that we’ve had, so they have a certain degree of expectation. They’re eager to carry that on.”
TENN. ASSOCIATION OF PRIVATE SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Maryville Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Jackson Bailey (third season)
Key Players: Callie Cunningham (Sr.), Haley Brown (Sr.), Sarah Beth Savell (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: After a positive start to the program in 2019, the Lady Eagles decided to play a difficult schedule last season. The experience was a good one, and now Maryville Christian feels prepared to take a step forward against teams that are more in line with its talent level.
Bailey says: “They got down last year, but what they didn’t understand is we have maybe 120 kids in our entire high school and we’re playing high schools with 1,500 kids. A bunch of our losses were pretty close, and I was very proud of that, but I think our schedule has a better balance this year. You don’t want to get crushed, and you really don’t want to crush somebody else.”
