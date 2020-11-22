It was a busy postseason for the girls basketball in the area last season, as five of the seven teams in The Daily Times coverage area reached their respective region tournament, with two clinching state tournament berths.
Expect similar success from each of those programs this season, while the others look to take another step toward getting to that level in the near future.
Here is a breakdown of the local girls basketball scene for the 2020-21 season.
Class AAA
MARYVILLE LADY REBELS
Coach: Scott West (10th season)
2019-20 record: 30-5 (District 4-AAA runner-up, Region 2-AAA champion, lost to Whitehaven in Class AAA state quarterfinals)
Key Players: Denae Fritz (Sr.), Gracie Midkiff (Sr.), Aaliyah Vananda (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: There is no reason to think Maryville cannot replicate the unprecedented success it had last season. The Lady Rebels have already knocked off Stone Memorial, a Class AAA state qualifier from a year ago, and Lakeway Christian, a team that should contend for a state tournament berth in Division II-A, this week to solidify that belief. Fritz, Midkiff and Vananda compose one of the best trios in the state, but the question is whether Maryville can find suitable replacements for the likes of Taylor West, Katie Cunningham and Grayson Patterson. Chesney Lingerfelt, Emma Meschede and Tatianna Cvitkovic seem capable of filling those roles.
West says: “We want to win (the state championship), and I think we’re good enough to do that. We’ve got some kids that need to develop, and they will. But when you have those three (Fritz, Midkiff and Vananda), you’re going to be pretty good.”
HERITAGE LADY MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Rick Howard (20th season)
2019-20 record: 24-8 (fourth place in District 4-AAA, lost to Oak Ridge in the Region 2-AAA semifinals)
Key Players: Katlin Burger (Sr.), Lexi Patty (Sr.), Bekah Gardner (So.)
Comment/Prognosis: Heritage is one of the most consistent programs in the area, putting forth winning seasons year in and year out. A state tournament berth, however, has eluded the Lady Mountaineers for 20 years. Heritage has an opportunity to end that drought that season. The duo of Burger and Patty alone would make the Lady Mountaineers competitive with most programs they play, but a strong supporting cast with varsity experience makes them a threat to go deep in the postseason.
Howard says: “I always expect us to be right up there towards the top. Hopefully, we get some breaks — and pray that we get to play — and we can play with some of the top-tier teams and make some noise when it counts at the tournament.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT LADY GOVERNORS
Coach: Jason Kallenberg (first season)
2019-20 record: 18-13 (lost to Farragut in the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key Players: McKenna Myers (Jr.), Mattie Kelly (Sr.), Rhiannon Spires (Jr.)
Comment/Prognosis:Kallenberg took over as head coach two weeks before practice started, and it has been a whirlwind ever since. The Lady Governors are looking to rebuild this season, and laying the foundation for future success becomes a little more difficult with juniors Julia Combs and Faith Cooper dealing with injuries that could potentially sideline them for the entire season.
Kallenberg says: “I think if you talk to the kids they’ll say the same thing, but we want to change the culture a little bit and play hard all the time. I think in the past, even when during the last four years I’ve been here, a lot of times we’ve had more talent than people, but we would take plays and possessions off. That’s one thing I’m trying to drive home with them because it’s something we can’t afford to do and it’s something that we aren’t going to do.”
SEYMOUR LADY EAGLES
Coach: Greg Hernandez (third season)
2019-20 record: 11-17 (lost to Morristown West in the District 2-AAA tournament)
Key Players: Maci Pitner (Sr.), Emma Watson (Jr.), Emily Russell (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Eagles seem poised to take the next step as a program after finishing under .500 the past two seasons. They have a talented go-to player in Pitner and more depth with the addition of freshmen Jaden Cummings and Caiden Russell and the return of Brielle Turner, who got injured five games into last season. Seymour hopes this season can catapult them to future success when they move to District 3-AAA to start the new classification cycle next year.
Hernandez says: “I think over the last couple of years, yeah, we’ve only won 12 and 11 games, respectively, but I felt like we left a lot of games out there. I really do think we have the capability to be in the 16-18 win range, and I think that will get us over the hump for when we move to a new district next year.”
Class AA
ALCOA LADY TORNADOES
Coach: David Baumann (sixth season)
2019-20 record: 21-9 (District 4-AA champion, lost to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Region 2-AA semifinals)
Key players: Kenzie Wilburn (Sr.), Karli Haworth (So.), Mak Bremer (So.), Macie Ridge (So.)
Comment/Prognosis: Alcoa’s seniors have the opportunity to be the first class to reach two state tournaments, and Haworth ended her freshman campaign watching her sister, Destiny, cry after a loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Region 2-AA semifinals that ended her prolific career. All that to say, the Lady Tornadoes have plenty of motivation this season, even if it will start later than expected after Alcoa made the decision to postpone its season opener until Dec. 9.
Baumann says: “We have a tough non-district schedule, and we did that on purpose. Obviously, we’re going to take some lumps, but the great thing is that basketball is a tournament sport, and we want to be good at the end of February instead of in November and December. We’d love to be playing, but to be honest, the team we would put on the court right now wouldn’t be real good anyway (because we have not had all five starters together at practice yet), so it may be a blessing in disguise for us.”
Class A
GREENBACK LADY CHEROKEES
Coach: Angie Lucier (19th season)
2019-20 record:11-16 (District 2-A runner-up, lost to Unaka in the Region 1-A quarterfinals)
Key Players: Lily Morton (Sr.), Kierra Bishop (Jr.), Mikah Morris (Jr.)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Cherokees are tasked with replacing last season’s leading scorer Anna Morris, but Morton and Bishop have proven more than capable of being primary options during their career. Greenback’s ability to find role players to surround those two is what will decide what kind of season it has.
Lucier says: “All these girls that felt (the Region 1-A loss), I just hope it will motivate them to get better so that ... we can get a little further (this season).”
Division II-A
THE KING’S ACADEMY LADY LIONS
Coach: Blake Derrick (fourth season)
2019-20 record: 25-7 (District 1 champion, East Region champion, lost to Trinity Christian in the Division II-A state championship game)
Key Players: Bailey Burgess (Sr.), Raley Snodgrass (Sr.), McKenna Monger
Comment/Prognosis: The departure of Jennifer Sullivan, the program’s all-time leading scorer who transferred to Bearden in June, has not tempered any expectations for The King’s Academy. The Lady Lions believe they can reach the state tournament for the second consecutive year, but it is going to take a little bit more from everybody in the rotation. Most of that weight falls on the shoulders of Burgess, who will be asked to fill in as TKA’s go-to option.
Derrick says: “I think we have the potential to do some of the same things we did last year, but how deep we go is going to be based on who wants to step up and be a leader. If we have people who want to step up and be leaders, I think that can take us near the same stage, but if we don’t we’ll go home early.”
Non-TSSAA Schools
CLAYTON-BRADLEY LADY BLAZERS
Coach: Scott Kidd (first season)
Key Players: Sydney Stratton (Fr.), Keya Patel (8th), Emma Huie (8th)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Blazers embark on their first season as a program with a young roster that features three eighth graders, two freshmen and three sophomores. Clayton-Bradley will attempt to lay a foundation for what it believes could be a successful program in the coming years.
Kidd says: “Of course, the object is to win ballgames, but I think there is something more important in these first couple years, and that’s establishing trust with each other and becoming a team.”
MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN LADY EAGLES
Coach: Stephen Hudson (first year)
2019-20 season: 17-12
Key Players: Naomi Atchley (So.), Mattie Hammonds (Jr.), Jesse Cooper (Jr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Maryville Christian is young — with only one senior — and it is viewing this season as an opportunity to reset and get back to the fundamentals of the game, specifically with man-to-man defense. The Lady Eagles will play a grueling schedule to hopefully expedite the process in hopes it can win repeat as Division 6 NACA champions.
Hudson says: “We’re trying to matchup with bigger public schools to try and improve, and hopefully when we get back to our normal playing schedule, it will make things a little easier on us. Our end goal is to win NACA every year.”
